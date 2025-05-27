horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 28 May 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: You may face occasional health issues due to stress or fatigue. It’s important to take complete rest to keep your nervous system in good condition. Try to control your habit of living in the moment and avoid overspending on fun and entertainment. Your spouse will make a special effort to bring happiness into your day. A romantic encounter might feel exciting but is unlikely to last long. On the work front, pending tasks and plans are likely to move towards completion. Although people close to you may seek your company today, you’ll prefer some time alone to find peace of mind. You may also feel that your life partner is giving more attention to their own family than to yours during a time of need. Remedy: Fixing copper nails on all four corners of your bed is believed to bring health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: Between 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Taurus: You may feel low on energy today, so avoid taking on extra work. It's better to take rest and postpone any non-urgent appointments. You might spend a good amount of money on a party with friends, but your financial situation will remain stable. Don’t waste time feeling sorry for yourself—try to focus on the lessons life is teaching you. Your love life is set to bring something truly wonderful today. At the workplace, your opinions will be heard and respected by everyone. However, a party or gathering at home might take up a lot of your time. On a brighter note, your spouse may surprise you with a special gift today. Remedy: Serving food to saints or holy people is believed to bring good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Gemini: You’ll feel energetic today and finish your tasks in half the usual time. Your financial situation will improve, making it easier to buy the things you need. Though the day may feel slow, spending time with your friends and spouse will bring you joy and comfort. You’ll also discover a delightful new side of your partner. Be careful not to share too much about your plans—being too open might affect your project. Expect exciting invitations and possibly a surprise gift. A lovely evening with your spouse is likely. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Durga temple. Bring back half of them and wrap them in black or blue cloth. Keeping them this way is believed to bring success in business and work life.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: You’ll be active and energetic today, with good support from your health. There might be some money-related challenges, but with smart thinking, you can turn the situation in your favour and even make a profit. Someone around you sees you as a role model and is observing you closely, so make sure your actions are admirable and build your reputation. You might playfully keep your romantic partner waiting on a call, just to tease them. Plan your tasks well to get the results you want, but work pressure may still cause some stress. In your free time, you’ll finally get to do things you've been planning for a while. Pay attention to your partner’s small wishes today—whether it’s sharing a favourite food or showing affection. Ignoring these could hurt their feelings. Remedy: Show respect and love to your mother, motherly figures, and elderly women. This will help you grow steadily in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: Old, unresolved issues may come up today, causing mental stress. There’s a chance you might have a serious argument with someone close, which could even lead to legal trouble and unexpected expenses. On the positive side, your partner will be supportive and helpful. However, romantic efforts may not bring the results you expect. It’s a good day to start a new business venture in partnership, and everyone involved is likely to benefit. But think carefully before choosing your partner. If you’ve been blamed for not spending enough time with your family, you might want to make up for it today. Unfortunately, an urgent task may get in the way. Also, if your domestic help doesn’t show up, it could cause stress and tension at home, especially with your spouse. Remedy: Taking care of red plants at home can greatly improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 2 pm.

Virgo: It’s a perfect day for fun and enjoyment, especially if you're heading out. If you’ve been planning to sell land, you may find a good buyer today and earn a decent amount from the deal. A festive mood at home will help reduce your stress. Be sure to join in and enjoy the celebrations instead of staying on the sidelines. Your honest and kind love is likely to be appreciated. The knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage when dealing with colleagues. Your ability to persuade others will bring you good results. You and your spouse may share a beautiful moment today that becomes a cherished memory in your married life. Remedy: Chant Om Ham Hanumathe Namaha 11 times in the morning for financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Libra: Some family members may display envious behavior that tests your patience. Try not to lose your temper, as overreacting could escalate the situation. Remember, some things in life must simply be accepted with grace. Take extra care of your valuables today—there’s a risk that something you own might get lost or stolen. You're in a cheerful and loving mood, and your vibrant energy will uplift those around you. However, you might find yourself longing for a deeper romantic connection. Don’t worry—love has its seasons, and change is on the horizon. Collaborate with creative individuals who share your vision; their energy can help you thrive. As you keep pace with your goals, don't forget the importance of spending quality time with your family. Although you'll recognize this today, balancing both may still prove challenging. You might feel overlooked by your partner at first, but by the end of the day, you’ll discover they were simply busy planning something thoughtful for you. Remedy: Applying a tilak of white sandalwood can promote wellness and help maintain your vitality.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: Today brings a chance to relax and recharge. Consider treating yourself to an oil massage to soothe tired muscles and restore physical comfort. It’s an excellent day to invest in items that are likely to appreciate in value. Spending quality time with family, children, and friends will uplift your spirit and renew your energy. However, it may not be the best time to open up emotionally or share personal secrets with your partner. Some things are better left unsaid for now. Whatever you take on today, you’ll handle it with skill and precision. Show your strengths through actions—your efficiency will speak volumes. That said, be prepared for a few tense moments, especially with close associates. If your spouse seems irritable, it’s wise to remain calm and let the mood pass—silence may be your best ally. Remedy: To strengthen love in your relationship, consider gifting red clothing to your partner from time to time—it’s a thoughtful gesture that can deepen affection.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4.15 pm.

Sagittarius: Be mindful of your diet today—avoid high-calorie foods and stay committed to your exercise routine for lasting well-being. A financial boost is likely to arrive, offering relief from ongoing money-related concerns. Use this opportunity wisely. Work together with your spouse to tackle any pending household tasks—it’s a good day to restore order and cooperation at home. Try to break the habit of getting swept up in fleeting romances. Focus on building deeper, more meaningful connections. You may find yourself investing in new technology to enhance your productivity—smart moves today can lead to long-term gains. In the midst of a hectic lifestyle, it’s often hard to make time for yourself. Fortunately, today offers a rare chance to unwind and focus on your own needs. Be cautious with communication—a misunderstanding could stir up trouble. But with honest conversation, you’ll be able to resolve it smoothly. Remedy: To support your physical and spiritual health, consider donating milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

Capricorn: A friend may challenge your patience and open-mindedness today. Stay true to your values and approach every situation with reason and fairness. Financial gains are likely, but don't forget the power of giving—charity and donations today can bring a deep sense of inner peace and fulfillment. You might feel inclined to make a significant purchase, such as jewelry or a new home appliance—choose wisely and invest thoughtfully. Minor misunderstandings could create tension between you and your partner. Try not to let small issues escalate, and communicate with care. Engaging with influential or insightful people will inspire fresh ideas and new directions. These interactions could prove valuable. Take some time to reflect on yourself today. If you feel disconnected or lost in the hustle of life, step back and reconnect with who you are—self-awareness is key to growth. There may be emotional strain in your relationship, as your spouse could express dissatisfaction about a lackluster phase in your conjugal life. Listen with compassion and be open to resolution. Remedy: Wearing a Rudraksha bead in a copper chain may help enhance mutual understanding between you and your partner.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.

Aquarius: Outdoor activities may leave you feeling more exhausted than energized today, so pace yourself and listen to your body's needs. Financially, you’ll remain stable, but be mindful of overspending—avoid unnecessary purchases and stay focused on long-term priorities. Children may surprise you with some exciting news that lifts your spirits. Your love life could take an important turn today. Your partner might bring up the topic of marriage. If so, take your time and consider every aspect carefully before making any decision. If you're planning to take a day off, there’s no need to worry. Everything will continue to function smoothly in your absence. And if any issues arise, you’ll be able to resolve them with ease upon your return. You might feel the need for solitude today and choose to step out without informing anyone. Though you’ll be alone, your mind will be full of thoughts and reflections. Expect a heartwarming gesture from your spouse—their kindness and affection will remind you just how special your bond truly is. Remedy: For better health, consider donating a cow. If that’s not feasible, you may offer a donation equivalent to its value at a temple or spiritual center.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Body aches or discomfort may trouble you today, so it's best to avoid any physical strain that could worsen the situation. Make rest a priority and give your body the care it needs. Investments in antiques or jewelry are likely to bring good returns and long-term prosperity. Put your heart into supporting your family—let your actions be driven by love and a positive outlook, rather than material gain. Your partner may feel upset by one of your habits today. Be patient and open to understanding their perspective—it’s a chance to strengthen your connection. Embrace new methods to boost your efficiency at work. Your unique approach and creativity will draw attention and admiration from others. Spending time with your siblings—perhaps watching a movie or a game at home—can bring warmth and deepen your bond. Your spouse will be especially attentive today, offering you time and space to express yourself freely and feel truly heard. Remedy: Strengthen your well-being by having faith in a higher power and avoiding negative or harmful thoughts. Mental peace contributes greatly to physical health.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.