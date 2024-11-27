Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 28 November 2024, Thursday.

Aries: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, allowing you to participate in a sports competition. Long-overdue arrears and pending dues are likely to be settled. A short trip to visit relatives will bring comfort and a break from your hectic routine. Romantic moments will be enjoyable and thrilling. At work, presenting your ideas with determination and enthusiasm could lead to significant gains. Today, you won’t be concerned about others’ opinions and might prefer solitude over social interactions. Your spouse will make you feel that true happiness can be found right here on earth. Remedy: Wear gold or a yellow thread in any form to enhance your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Elderly individuals should prioritize their health. If you’re planning to spend time with friends, manage your expenses carefully to avoid financial loss. Choose to be with friends who are positive and supportive. Personal matters will remain stable. The work you do in the office today will bring unexpected benefits in the future. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll find time for yourself and make the most of it by spending quality moments with your family. It’s a day to cherish the joyful aspects of marriage. Remedy: Offer red vermillion to your family and personal deity to enjoy great health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Gemini: You may face some setbacks today, but don’t lose hope. Instead, work harder to achieve your goals and treat these challenges as stepping stones to success. A relative will support you during a crisis. Your siblings might seek financial help, which could strain your budget temporarily, but things will improve soon. Some of you may buy jewellery or a home appliance. You might find yourself captivated by the beauty of nature today. Focus on improving your work methods to achieve better results and avoid creating a negative impression with your boss. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will yield satisfying results. Love and romance with your spouse will reach new heights today, making it a memorable day. Remedy: Keep a copper coin in your pocket to boost your professional prospects.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 p.m.

Cancer: Losing your temper might lead to arguments and confrontations, so try to stay calm. Conservative investments could bring good financial returns today. You might embrace a fresh change with a new look, outfit, or even new friends. A positive message or good communication from your partner or spouse will boost your morale. Opportunities for new jobs or business proposals could make your day brighter. However, avoid jumping to conclusions or taking unnecessary actions, as it could lead to frustration. Your spouse is likely to do something truly special for you, making the day memorable. Remedy: Light a lamp and worship Lord Bhairav at home to maintain peace and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Leo: The loyalty and courage of your spouse may bring you joy today. If you live away from home for work or studies, avoid people who waste your time and money. Some changes at home might make you emotional, but you’ll manage to express your feelings effectively to those who matter most. Your partner might struggle to share their emotions openly, which could leave you feeling upset. Work and household pressures may test your patience, making you short-tempered. If you’ve been criticized for not spending enough time with your family, you may plan to make up for it, though unexpected work might derail your efforts. A lingering argument with your spouse could end on a positive note, thanks to a beautiful shared memory—don’t miss the chance to reflect on happier times during a heated moment. Remedy: Boost your professional success by donating books, stationery, or money to schools, orphanages, hostels, or other educational institutions.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Virgo: Avoid wasting time on daydreams; instead, channel your energy into meaningful actions. If you’ve borrowed money from a relative, be prepared to repay it under any circumstances today. Bring harmony to your life by embracing love, gratitude, and simplicity—this will make your family relationships more fulfilling. Your love life will flourish today, reminding you of the beauty in your actions. Female colleagues are likely to assist you in completing new tasks. Although you may plan to reorganize and clean your house, your busy schedule might prevent you from finding the time. Efforts to improve your married life will exceed your expectations, bringing greater happiness. Remedy: Offer greetings to the rising Sun while chanting Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Your most cherished dream is likely to come true today, but try to keep your excitement in check, as overexcitement could lead to complications. An old friend may seek financial help, but offering support could strain your finances. Children should focus on their studies and carefully plan for the future. Breaking through social barriers may feel challenging today. Interacting with influential individuals could inspire you with fresh ideas and strategies. Feeling disillusioned by matters of money, love, or family, you might seek solace by visiting a spiritual teacher in search of inner peace. In your married life, you may feel the need for some personal space today. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship by gifting yellow clothing or fabrics to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Your mind will be open to positive influences today. Focus on managing your finances wisely—save where needed and spend thoughtfully to avoid regret in the future. Open communication and mutual cooperation will strengthen your relationship with your spouse. Be cautious, as your girlfriend might not be entirely honest with you. At work, your opinions and ideas will be taken seriously by colleagues. In your free time, you might find peace by visiting a temple, gurudwara, or any religious place, keeping yourself away from unnecessary disputes. Stress might lead to an argument with your spouse over something trivial, so try to stay calm. Remedy: Chewing cardamom before meeting your partner will bring positive energy to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Seek support from your family members to ease your tension, and accept their help with gratitude. Avoid bottling up your feelings—sharing your problems regularly can bring relief. While money might slip through your fingers easily, your luck will ensure a steady flow of finances. A letter or message may bring joyful news to your entire family. Meeting your dream girl today will fill your heart with excitement and happiness. To excel at work, consider incorporating new technologies and staying updated with the latest techniques. Feeling disconnected from money, love, or family might prompt you to visit a spiritual teacher in search of inner peace. You and your spouse could receive wonderful news today. Remedy: Eat while facing the East to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

Capricorn: Today, your personality will shine like a pleasant fragrance, drawing attention. You will realize that investing has often been very beneficial for you, with any past investments offering profitable returns. Your parents and friends will do their best to make you happy. It will be hard to pass the time without your beloved by your side. This is a great time to expand your professional network internationally. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find time for yourself today and be able to indulge in your favourite activities. If you take your spouse on a romantic date, it will improve your relationship. Remedy: To enhance and maintain a positive love life, serve and feed black cows.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Meditation will bring you much-needed relief today. If you've been struggling financially for a while, unexpected money may come your way, solving many of your problems in an instant. While your family will be supportive, they may also be demanding. Your day will be filled with love, but a disagreement over past issues could arise with your beloved later in the evening. It’s not the best day to invite your boss or seniors to your home. Instead, consider spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any religious place to avoid unnecessary stress. You’ll find joy in reminiscing about the sweet memories of courtship and romance in your marriage. Remedy: For a blissful family life, use saffron moderately in your food.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7:45 pm.

Pisces: Today is a day filled with happiness. If you’ve made investments based on the advice of someone you didn’t know well, you’re likely to see returns today. Children may bring exciting news your way. Your sweetheart will miss you dearly all day, so plan a surprise to make it one of the most memorable days of your life. Those who have been standing in the way of your success at work will experience a significant downfall right before your eyes. Your creativity and enthusiasm will lead to another productive and rewarding day. The rain will set a romantic mood, and you’ll share that joy and ecstasy with your partner throughout the day. Remedy: Improve your health by sharing your food with those in need or the physically challenged.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.