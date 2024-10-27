Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 28 October 2024, Monday.

Aries: Stay relaxed and avoid stress for a happy day. Instead of sitting idle, try doing something productive that could boost your income. Some of you may buy jewellery or a household item. You might also bring comfort to someone feeling down, so don't take loved ones for granted. Attending seminars or exhibitions could bring new insights and valuable connections. Today, your spouse’s affection will ease your worries instantly. Remedy: Show kindness to snakes and snake charmers in any way you can.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Save your energy by avoiding unnecessary arguments—remember, arguments rarely bring gains but can cause losses. Politely ignore requests for temporary loans. Neglecting your life partner could strain your relationship, so cherish valuable moments together to rekindle happy memories. Don’t lose yourself in a romantic relationship. Travel may bring new business prospects. Students may be distracted by thoughts of love today, which could take up a lot of their time. You might argue with your spouse over an old issue, like a missed birthday, but things will settle by the end of the day. Remedy: For good health, offer rotis to a white cow.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Today brings a chance to enjoy some relaxation. If you've been struggling financially, a sudden inflow of money might ease some long-standing issues. While it’s good to focus on others' needs, being overly generous with children could lead to complications. Missing someone special may make everything feel a bit dull. Use your professional influence to boost your career—you have the skills to reach new levels of success. Although you may plan to enjoy your favourite activities, work demands could keep you busy. A small morning inconvenience, like a power outage, might slow you down, but your spouse will lend a helping hand. Remedy: To enhance family harmony, keep a bunch of white flowers in a silver vase at home.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Cancer: Some unavoidable situations may cause discomfort, but try to stay calm and avoid reacting impulsively. Politely decline anyone seeking business credit from you. Take some time to relax with your family. A harsh tone towards your loved one could create tension in the relationship. Avoid joint ventures today, as partners may try to take advantage. Work on staying focused, as distractions often sidetrack you. You may even face this challenge today. A serious argument with your spouse could also arise. Remedy: For good health, consider engraving the Mangal (Mars) Yantra on a gold ring and wearing it.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Leo: Your spouse’s health may need extra care and attention today. Financial gains are likely, and for some, a new addition to the family will bring joy and celebration. You'll be in a romantic mood, with plenty of opportunities to express love. Hard work and patience will lead you to your goals. While you often put family needs first, today you’ll find some time to relax and maybe explore a new hobby. Your partner may surprise you with a thoughtful gesture, making it a memorable day. Remedy: Keep your health in top shape by reciting “ॐ बुं बुधाय नमः” (Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice daily.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1.50 pm to 2.40 pm.

Virgo: Excessive worry and stress may lead to hypertension, so try to stay calm. If you're travelling, be extra careful with your belongings to avoid loss or theft. Enjoy a quiet day with family, and don’t let others' issues burden you. You may miss a friend’s presence today, feeling their essence around you. At work, things could improve significantly if you take the simple step of greeting someone you may not get along with. Carelessness with belongings could lead to loss, so stay mindful. You and your spouse might spend a bit today, but it promises to be a fantastic time together. Remedy: To attract positive health, share and enjoy some white sweets.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Elders should channel their energy into positive activities to see great results. You and your spouse might have a productive discussion about finances and future planning. Some pending household tasks will need your attention. A look at recent social media posts from your partner may bring a delightful surprise. Mental clarity will give you an advantage in business, helping clear up any lingering doubts. Take some time for yourself and avoid outside influences, as people may try to stir up issues in your relationship. Trust your own judgment over others' advice. Remedy: For better career prospects, release an empty clay pot with a lid into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Scorpio: Use your energy to help someone in need—after all, what is the purpose of our bodies if not to serve others? Avoid making impulsive decisions, especially with major financial matters. Today is a great day to reconnect with old friends and contacts. Your partner may be upset due to family issues, so try to support them through a comforting conversation. Work seems promising, and children might spend the day in sports—parents should keep an eye on them to prevent any injuries. You may feel stressed about your spouse’s declining health today. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, try to wear white when meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: After 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Today promises laughter and good vibes, with things generally going your way. If you want a smooth and stable lifestyle, stay mindful of your finances. Some uplifting news might come your way, bringing joy to you and your family—just remember to keep your excitement in check. Those planning a short getaway with their partner will create unforgettable memories. Dedicated professionals may see promotions and financial rewards. An unexpected visit from a distant relative might take up much of your day. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today brings that warmth. Remedy: Boost your finances by reciting the Ganesh Chalisa and singing hymns.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Some unavoidable situations may cause you discomfort, but it’s important to stay calm and avoid reacting hastily. Today, there’s a chance for financial gains, but your aggressive approach might hinder your success. An old friend may surprise you with a visit, bringing back fond memories. Sharing a candlelit meal with your loved one can be a special experience. Your hard work at the office will finally pay off today. However, students might struggle to focus on their studies and may end up wasting time with friends. You’ll come to realize just how beautiful your marriage is today. Remedy: For better health benefits, mix black and white sesame seeds into flour and make soft balls to feed fish.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 p.m.

Aquarius: Your health will stay good even with a busy schedule, but don’t take it for granted; caring for your health is essential. If you use your creative talents wisely, they can be very profitable. Remember your family obligations. You may feel a sense of relief from expressing your thoughts and feelings. Even with a heavy workload, you'll stay energetic at work and might finish your tasks ahead of schedule. Your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any contest you enter. Today, you’ll reminisce about the beautiful days of courtship and romance in your marriage. Remedy: Sharing food items with young girls will enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Pisces: Your health and habit of conserving energy will serve you well as you prepare for a long journey. Even with a busy schedule, you’ll handle fatigue easily. New money-making opportunities may arise, and some of you might consider buying jewelry or household items. Be mindful of your words today, as harsh comments could disrupt harmony with your partner. Use your professional skills to boost your career prospects—you’re likely to achieve great success. Make the most of your abilities to stay ahead. You understand the value of personal space, and you may find yourself with extra free time today. Consider using it to play a game or hit the gym. However, your spouse might reveal a less pleasant side today. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, bundle five iron nails and lime in black and white fabric and let it flow in running water.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7:30 p.m.