Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 28 September 2024, Saturday.

Aries: It's time to overcome your fears. Understand that fear not only drains your energy but can also shorten your life. An increase in income from past investments is expected. Be cautious, and don't let your friends take advantage of your kindness. Once you meet the love of your life, nothing else will matter—you may come to realize this today. Enjoy a joyful day, where most things go your way. After a long time, you’ll receive a warm and comforting hug from your spouse. If you're looking to deepen your relationship, today might be a great day to propose marriage. Tip: Adding some sacred grass (Kusha) to your bath water could enhance happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: Before 5 pm.

Taurus: Don't pressure or compel others to do things for you. Instead, consider their needs and interests, which will bring you immense happiness. Financial improvements are on the horizon, and you may receive unexpected gifts from relatives and friends. Be on your best behaviour today, as it won’t take much to upset your partner. With some free time, you can focus on meditation, helping you stay calm and mentally at peace. However, your spouse may share some critical feedback about your relationship today. Use this day to teach younger ones the importance of water in life. Tip: Soak green grams overnight and feed them to birds to strengthen your bond with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Gemini: Your polite behaviour will be appreciated, and many people will offer you kind words of praise. However, unresolved issues may become more complicated, and financial concerns could weigh on your mind. Later in the day, an old friend might pay you a pleasant visit. Romance will be on your mind. Make sure to finish your tasks on time, as someone at home is waiting for your attention. You and your spouse might receive some wonderful news today. It’s going to be a great day, possibly ending with a movie outing with friends. Tip: Recite 'Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi, Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat' 11 times for growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 12:30 am.

Cancer: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for spiritual growth. The mind is the gateway to life—everything, whether good or bad, comes through it. A clear mind helps solve life’s challenges and provides the necessary insight. Today is a great day to invest in items that will appreciate in value. You will find comfort, relief, and love in the company of your spouse. Romance and socializing will occupy your thoughts, even though there are tasks pending. After a busy few days, you will finally have some time for yourself. Marriage will feel especially wonderful today, and you may spend a significant portion of your day watching TV. Tip: Donate raw coal, black sesame seeds, and black or blue woollen clothes to a poor person to maintain discipline in your life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Leo: Take care not to neglect your health. While you'll earn well today, rising expenses may make saving difficult. Be self-reliant and make your own decisions when considering new investments. Don’t disappoint your partner today, as you may regret it later. Unfortunately, some of your free time might get wasted on unimportant tasks. Your spouse may feel uncertain about your loyalty due to your busy schedule, but by the end of the day, they will understand and offer you a warm hug. Spending time watching movies on TV and chatting with loved ones—what could be better? With a little effort, this could be your day. Tip: Drink water from a silver vessel to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Virgo: If you haven't been getting enough rest, you’ll likely feel very fatigued today and may need to take extra time to recuperate. Small business owners might receive valuable financial advice from close family members today, which could benefit them. Old friends will be supportive and helpful. However, the day might be a bit challenging due to interruptions from your spouse's family members. Communication will be your strength today, so use it wisely. Your spouse may seem indifferent to your health concerns. You might also spend a lot of time pampering yourself, like getting a new hairstyle or enjoying a spa session, which will leave you feeling refreshed. Tip: To keep your partner happy, consider gifting red or maroon-coloured clothes to your father or teacher.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 to to 5 pm.

Libra: Stay patient, as your consistent efforts combined with practical thinking and understanding will lead you to success. Be mindful of your spending habits, or you may encounter financial difficulties down the road. Domestic responsibilities could feel overwhelming and contribute to mental stress. There's a good chance for a new romantic connection, but be cautious about sharing personal or sensitive information. An important invitation may come from an unexpected source. Married life looks especially promising today. However, you might face a significant challenge that will remind you of the value of true friendship. Remedy: Show respect to scholars and judges as a way to express gratitude for the wisdom they provide.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for leading a spiritual life. The mind serves as the gateway to life, filtering all experiences—good or bad. It helps you navigate life’s challenges and provides the clarity needed for solutions. You will see important plans come to fruition, bringing new financial opportunities. Be cautious when dealing with friends, business partners, or relatives, as they may not fully consider your needs. Love will fill your day, though an old issue might spark a disagreement with your partner later in the evening. You may choose to visit someone close, but something they say might leave you feeling upset, prompting an earlier departure than expected. On a positive note, your spouse is likely feeling fortunate to have you—enjoy this special moment. Remember, impatience can lead to mistakes or setbacks in your work, so remain calm and focused. Remedy: Store water in a yellow glass bottle, leave it in the sun, and drink it to bring contentment and harmony to family life.

Lucky Colour: Crimson Red.

Auspicious Time: 10.45 am to 11.30 am.

Sagittarius: Quick action on your part will resolve a long-standing issue. If you're traveling, be extra mindful of your belongings—carelessness could lead to theft or loss. For some, a new addition to the family will bring joy and a reason to celebrate. You'll be surrounded by the affection of your partner today, making it a truly beautiful day. However, beware of getting into pointless arguments, as they could sour your mood and waste valuable time. Love will color your world today, making everything seem brighter and more vibrant. When joking with friends, be cautious not to cross any lines, as it might harm your friendship. Remedy: To maintain financial stability, apply a paste of saffron or turmeric on your forehead before starting any important tasks.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Take plenty of rest to recharge your energy. If you have invested in land overseas, today might bring an opportunity to sell it at a profitable price. When considering new investments, trust your own judgment and make independent decisions. Your soulmate will have you on their mind all day. Although you’ll want to spend time with loved ones, circumstances may prevent it. The connection between you and your partner will make intimacy especially fulfilling today. You might decide to host a small gathering at home, keeping it a spontaneous surprise for everyone. Remedy: To promote good health, avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts from plants or trees, as they are considered a form of Lord Brahma, symbolizing the influence of planet Jupiter.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Aquarius: You may encounter some setbacks today, but don't lose hope—use them as stepping stones and work even harder to achieve your goals. A relative will come to your aid during this challenging time. If you have borrowed money from a family member, it’s best to repay it today to avoid any potential legal issues. Enjoy joyful moments with family and friends, and a romantic connection may deepen from a close friendship. In your free time, you'll finally tackle tasks you've been planning for a while. It's also a great day for romance with your partner. Spending time with friends will be a wonderful way to ward off loneliness and is likely to be your best investment today. Remedy: Share sweets or snacks made from yellow chana dal with those in need to experience significant health benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 4.45 pm.

Pisces: Friends may introduce you to someone special who will have a profound influence on your thinking. Today, you’re likely to benefit from the support of your brother or sister. While the day will be largely positive, someone you trust may disappoint you. If you’re engaged, your fiancée will bring you great happiness. Remember, time is valuable—use it wisely to achieve your goals. However, it's equally important to be flexible and spend quality time with your family. Expect a memorable day with your spouse, filled with joy. For traders and businesspeople of your sign, profits will feel like a dream come true today. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, offer support to your daughter, aunt (on your mother’s or father’s side), or sister-in-law (your spouse's sister).

Lucky Colour: Pale Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.