horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 28 September 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Your health will remain stable even with a busy schedule. Financial gains are likely, bringing you both comfort and peace of mind. Domestic matters may be a little unpredictable, but harmony will prevail. Any past complaints or misunderstandings in your relationship are set to fade away, making the day truly special. Students, however, may find themselves distracted by romantic thoughts, which could consume valuable time. Love life will feel enchanting, especially if your partner proves to be your greatest source of joy. Late-night conversations on your phone can be enjoyable, but remember to keep them balanced—overindulgence may lead to issues. Remedy: Plant white-flowered plants in your home and nurture them; doing so will bring greater happiness and positivity into your life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Taurus: Children will fill your evening with joy and laughter. Planning a pleasant dinner will help you bid farewell to the stress of a long, tiring day, while their presence will leave you refreshed and recharged. Today, you may realize the true value of money—prosperity grows when you curb unnecessary spending. However, be cautious, as those close to you might create some personal challenges. Love will give you a beautiful reason to smile, and favourable planetary alignments promise many moments of happiness. With just a little effort, the day could turn into one of the most memorable in your married life. Make sure not to waste your precious time on trivial matters. Remedy: Keep a square piece of silver with you, or wear it around your neck, to enhance family harmony and bliss.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Gemini: Take some time to relax in the evening. Be cautious at work or in business, as even a small lapse could lead to financial loss today. If you’re planning a celebration, invite your closest friends—their presence will lift your spirits and bring joy. An unexpected romantic encounter is likely, adding excitement to your day. By night, you may feel the urge to step out for a quiet walk on the terrace or in a park, seeking peace of mind. A pleasant dinner followed by restful sleep will bring warmth and harmony to your married life. You might also feel conflicted within and slip out of the house without informing anyone, though the inner dilemma may remain unresolved. Remedy: Drink water from a silver glass and eat with a silver spoon to promote peaceful sleep.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 pm to 11 pm.

Cancer: For true all-round development, combine physical, mental, and moral growth. Remember, a healthy mind thrives in a healthy body. Today, with the support of a close relative, your business efforts can bring positive results, enhancing your financial stability. Family tensions may disturb you, so it’s important to communicate openly to resolve issues. Romance may bloom as friendship deepens, and busy individuals will finally get a little time for themselves, though household responsibilities might occupy most of it. You may even fall in love with your spouse all over again, appreciating the bond you share. Your family will take delight in seeing you in good health and high spirits. Remedy: Gift yellow or saffron-colored clothing to a Guru, teacher, or saintly person to strengthen family harmony and relationships.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Leo: Today, you will be brimming with energy—tasks that usually take you hours will be completed in half the time. It’s an excellent day to make important business decisions, with financial support possible from someone close to you. You may also find it beneficial to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents for guidance and encouragement. Your love journey may be sweet but brief. Use your free time wisely to complete tasks that were left unfinished earlier. Your spouse may feel a momentary doubt about your loyalty due to your busy schedule, but by the end of the day, understanding and affection will prevail. Spending time with friends will help you beat loneliness and prove to be one of your best investments today. Remedy: Gift your lover red or orange-colored items to enhance romance and create lasting memories in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Engaging in creative hobbies will help you relax and refresh your mind. Use your innovative ideas wisely to earn some extra income. This is also a favourable time for considering a matrimonial alliance. The joy of the universe seems to reside in the bond between two people in love—and today, you are the lucky one. A sense of the fleeting nature of time may draw you to spend some quiet moments in solitude, which will be beneficial for your well-being. The day is filled with love, laughter, hugs, and romance with your partner. A family shopping trip is possible, though it may leave you feeling a bit tired afterward. Remedy: Seek blessings from your elder brother to strengthen family relationships and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Libra: Today, you are likely to experience joy by appreciating the success of others. Seek advice from the senior members of your family regarding financial management and savings, and apply their guidance in your daily life. An invitation to an award function of your child will bring happiness, as your child’s achievements are likely to meet your expectations. Be careful, as a miscommunication or misunderstood message might dampen your mood. Carry yourself with confidence like a star, but ensure your actions remain praiseworthy. Some aspects of your married life may feel a little beyond your control today. You may also receive a long-awaited phone call from someone, bringing back fond memories and transporting you to cherished moments from the past. Remedy: Offer Prasad at a Goddess Durga temple to enhance love and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 7.45 pm to 8.45 pm.

Scorpio: Building castles in the air won’t help—you need to take practical steps to meet your family’s expectations. Keep a careful eye on your spending today, or it could lead to difficulties in the near future. The love and support of elders and family will surround you, bringing warmth and comfort. The day is infused with the fragrance of romance—enjoy the ecstasy of love. You can also plan to spend quality time with your closest friends, making the most of your free moments. Love after marriage may seem challenging, but today it flows effortlessly, filling your day with joy. In the evening, a long phone conversation with someone close can help you share and reflect on important aspects of your life. Remedy: For good health, keep a container of milk near your bedside at night and empty it over the nearest tree the next morning.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 pm to 10 pm.

Sagittarius: Jealousy may make you feel sad or depressed today, but remember it is self-inflicted—there’s no need to dwell on it. Motivate yourself to overcome these feelings by sharing in the joys and sorrows of others. The arrival of money today can relieve several financial concerns. Your cheerful and energetic nature will spread joy and happiness to those around you. Romance may face some complications, so approach it with patience. Use your free time to complete tasks that were left unfinished in the past. Remember, marriage is not just about living together—it’s important to spend quality time with your partner. Spending too much time with office friends may spark family tension, so try to limit it. Remedy: Donate barley equivalent to your body weight at a goshala or cowshed to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: You may find it challenging to control your emotions today, and your unusual behavior could confuse those around you, leaving you frustrated. Financially, the day looks favorable, bringing both stability and peace of mind. Happiness flows through your home as your spouse makes efforts to bring joy into your life. If you plan to spend quality time with your lover, pay attention to your attire—ignoring this could upset your partner. While sports are important, avoid letting them interfere with your education. Although things may not always go as planned, you will enjoy beautiful moments with your better half. Spending ample time together today will strengthen your emotional bond and create lasting memories. Remedy: Place a red glass bottle filled with water in sunlight and drink it daily to maintain vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Neglecting your parents today could impact your future prospects, so give them the attention they deserve. Remember, good times are fleeting, and our actions—like sound waves—return to us, creating either harmony or discord. We reap what we sow. Financially, today looks favorable, and you are likely to earn more than usual. Spending quality time with family will create a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere at home. Your love life will be passionate, allowing you and your partner to experience the joys of intimacy and connection. However, limited time for family and friends may leave you feeling upset, and minor quarrels with your spouse could escalate if not handled carefully. Be cautious about trusting the advice or suggestions of others. Avoid stress and ensure you take proper rest to maintain balance. Remedy: Stop consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food to promote a healthier lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: You will feel energetic and agile throughout the day, with your health fully supporting your activities. Financially, you won’t need to spend your own money, as an elder in your household may assist you. Today is also favorable for reconnecting with old contacts and renewing relationships. However, the unpredictable behavior of your partner might momentarily upset your mood. You may also enjoy some leisure time, watching movies or TV programs to relax. Keep an eye on your spouse’s health, as it may require some attention. It’s a good day to catch up with friends you haven’t seen in a long time, but make sure to inform them in advance to avoid wasting time. Remedy: Gift a silver elephant to your lover to enhance love and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.