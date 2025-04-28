Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 29 April 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Today, you may face an important decision that could leave you feeling tense and nervous. Poor planning might cause financial shortages, so be careful. Watch your words, especially around your grandparents, as a careless comment could hurt their feelings. Sometimes, staying silent is better than speaking unnecessarily. Focus on meaningful activities to add value to your day and show your loved ones that you care. On the personal front, things will stay under control. Hardworking professionals could see promotions and financial gains. However, you might waste your free time today by scrolling on your phone or watching TV, which could upset your spouse because you won't engage much in conversation. Despite this, your spouse might surprise you with a sweet gesture, bringing happiness to your day. Remedy: Share your food with the needy or the physically challenged to help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Taurus: Listen carefully to everyone today — you might find a solution to your problems. If you have borrowed money from a family member, it would be wise to repay it today, or you could face legal trouble. Spending time with your grandchildren will bring you great joy. Be cautious in your personal relationships, as differences of opinion could cause a rift. At work, your confidence will leave a strong impression, helping you persuade others and gain their support. It’s better to stay away from crowds today and focus on yourself. Giving yourself enough time and space will be more rewarding than dealing with others' issues. Meanwhile, your spouse might unintentionally disrupt one of your plans or projects — stay calm and patient. Remedy: Wear green shoes to bring happiness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Avoid wasting time criticising others today, as it could negatively impact your health. New business deals might seem attractive, but may not deliver the expected profits — avoid making quick investment decisions. You could get a chance to attend social events, where you'll meet influential people. Your love life may take a serious turn today, with your partner possibly bringing up the topic of marriage. Think carefully about all aspects before making any decision. It’s better to postpone starting new projects or making big expenses for now. Today will be a mix of good and confusing moments, which might leave you feeling tired and unsure. Doubting your partner’s sincerity could harm the happiness of your married life in the future, so handle matters with care. Remedy: Wear a seven-mukhi Rudraksha to maintain good health and stay disease-free.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

Cancer: Practising yoga and meditation today will help you stay physically fit and mentally strong. You’ll also succeed in saving money as planned. Work pressure will be light, allowing you to spend quality time with your family. Your partner may ask for a commitment today, so be careful not to make promises you can’t keep. New ideas will be fruitful and bring good results. In the evening, you might feel like stepping out for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. Later, you and your spouse could relive your youthful days, sharing innocent fun and sweet memories together. Remedy: Keep your home clean and clutter-free to enjoy a happy and content family life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: Focus on improving your health and personality today for a better and more fulfilling life. If you're worried about finances, seek advice from an elder on how to manage and save money. It’s a good day for giving and receiving gifts from your loved ones. However, be cautious — someone might try to harm your reputation. At work, it’s important to adjust to the situation and stay quiet unless necessary, as speaking unnecessarily could get you into trouble. Make sure you use your free time wisely; otherwise, you may fall behind in life. Your spouse might not meet your daily needs today, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Reciting the Shri Suktam, especially on Fridays, will help bring happiness and success in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: You may face criticism today because of your habit of finding faults in others. Stay cheerful and keep your guard down — it will help you handle any sharp comments better. A sudden inflow of money will help you manage your bills and immediate expenses. Work pressure will be light, giving you a chance to spend quality time with your family. Your love life is becoming more magical — just enjoy the feeling. However, be prepared for possible issues with servants, colleagues, or co-workers. Time moves quickly, so make sure you use it wisely and make the most of every opportunity. Your marriage will go through a wonderful phase today. Remedy: Use Neem-based or medicinal soap to boost your success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1:15 pm to 2:15 pm.

Libra: Personal challenges might impact your peace of mind, but engaging in mental activities—like reading something enjoyable—can help you manage the pressure. A new financial agreement is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh funds. Family-centered entertainment will be especially rewarding today. You may find yourself reminiscing about a close friend, feeling their presence even in their absence. Your efforts at work will not go unnoticed and are likely to earn appreciation. Acts of charity and social service will appeal to you—dedicating your time to a noble cause could make a significant difference. Your spouse seems to be cherishing your bond deeply today, so make the most of these special moments. Remedy: To promote better health, consider tossing a faulty or impure coin into a flowing river.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Scorpio: Your health will remain strong despite a busy schedule, but don’t take it for granted—caring for your well-being is a true commitment. Financial improvement is on the horizon. Unexpected good news in the evening will bring joy and celebration to the whole family. However, be cautious—secret affairs could damage your reputation. Stay alert in business dealings to protect yourself from potential deceit. Focus on completing your tasks on time, remembering that someone at home eagerly awaits your return. Be mindful, as neighbors might reveal private aspects of your married life in a way that could cause misunderstanding among family and friends. Remedy: Wearing green-colored shoes can enhance happiness in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Sagittarius: Avoid falling into gloom or depression today. Financial gains are likely, especially by night, as money previously lent may be returned swiftly. Your accomplishments will uplift your family's spirits, adding another shining chapter to your reputation. Keep striving to become a role model for others. Though you may face disappointment in love, don't lose hope—true affection is resilient. This is a favorable time to build professional connections abroad. Any construction projects you undertake today are likely to complete successfully and to your satisfaction. If a meeting is canceled due to your spouse’s health, take it as an opportunity—you'll end up sharing even more meaningful moments together. Remedy: To support good health, offer a coconut into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Today is a highly auspicious day to break free from the habit of drinking. Remember, alcohol is a serious enemy to your health and greatly hinders your efficiency. Be cautious and avoid friends who often borrow money without returning it. Work-related stress may weigh heavily on your mind, leaving little room for family and social life. However, your love life is set to surprise you with something truly wonderful today. Business partners will be supportive, and together you will successfully clear pending tasks. In your leisure time, consider playing a game to refresh your mind—but stay alert, as there is a slight risk of an accident. Married life will reveal its many joys today, and you are likely to cherish every moment. Remedy: Carry a square piece of silver with you, or wear it around your neck, to enhance harmony and happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Share your family concerns openly with your spouse. Take some time to reconnect and reaffirm your bond as a loving, nurturing couple. Your children will also sense the joy and harmony at home, creating a more peaceful and spontaneous atmosphere for everyone. Today is a good day to seek financial advice from senior family members and start applying their wisdom to your daily life. If you receive an invitation to a place you've never visited before, accept it gracefully—you may experience moments of pure, uplifting love. Your dedication and quality of work are likely to impress your seniors today. Although you'll realize the importance of giving more attention to your family, you might still struggle to balance it with other demands. Nonetheless, it looks like your spouse will shower you with special attention and affection. Remedy: Feed green millets (jowar, sorghum) to cows to attract positive benefits into your life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Pisces: Today’s entertainment should involve sports activities and outdoor adventures to refresh your spirit. Financially, things may feel a bit tight, making it difficult to save money. However, unexpected gifts and surprises from friends and relatives will lift your mood. The pure bliss of the universe resides in the hearts of those in love—and today, you are among the fortunate ones to feel it. Stay cautious at work, as a competitor may attempt to undermine you. Be mindful of your words at home; an unintentional comment could hurt a family member’s feelings, leading you to spend time making amends. On a brighter note, you and your spouse are likely to share a deeply emotional, heart-to-heart connection through just a simple glance. Remedy: To enhance financial success, donate black woolen blankets to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.