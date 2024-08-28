Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 29 August 2024, Thursday.

Aries: Your health will remain good, even with a busy schedule. However, planetary positions suggest caution with finances today, so be careful with your money. If you're invited to a new place, accept the invitation graciously. Love may transport you to a new world without moving an inch. You might go on a romantic trip today, but avoid showing affection at work, as it could affect your professional image. If you want to get closer to someone, maintain a respectful distance when interacting with them in the office. Attending seminars and exhibitions will offer you valuable knowledge and new contacts. You'll feel truly fortunate as your partner will make you feel incredibly special. Remedy: To improve your business or work life, consider donating books, stationery, and money to schools, orphanages, hostels, or other educational institutions.

Lucky Color: Orange

Orange Lucky Time: 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM

Taurus: If possible, avoid long journeys today, as you are feeling too weak to travel, which could make you even more exhausted. You may receive help from your brother or sister, bringing you some benefits. Your knowledge and sense of humor will leave a positive impression on those around you. However, be careful not to let unnecessary suspicion and doubt damage your relationship. Instead of doubting your beloved, have an open conversation to address any concerns you may have. Associating with influential people can significantly advance your career. Students should avoid wasting time socializing and focus on their studies, as this is a crucial time for their future. You might feel irritated with your spouse over something as simple as grocery shopping. Remedy: Taking care of red plants at home can greatly benefit your health.

Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Gemini: Your health will stay good even with a busy schedule. It’s a favorable day for real estate and financial transactions. This is also a great time to share your ambitions with your parents—they will be fully supportive. However, you must stay focused and work hard to achieve your goals. Stay positive and brave in the face of any challenges in your love life. It’s a good day for leisure and entertainment, but if you’re working, be cautious with your business dealings. Spending too much time with friends might seem appealing, but it could lead to difficulties later on. Today, differences in opinion might lead to an argument between you and your partner. Remedy: To enhance and energize your love life, consider gifting your partner or lover a piece of platinum jewelry or an accessory.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Yellow Lucky Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM

Cancer: Your friends will be supportive and will keep your spirits high. Investments related to your home will bring good returns. Attending an award function for your child will be a source of great happiness, as you'll witness your dreams coming true as they live up to your expectations. Your devoted and unconditional love has a special, creative power. Support from your seniors and colleagues at work will boost your morale. Today, you’ll find yourself in the spotlight when the help you provided to someone else is recognized or rewarded. You and your spouse might receive some wonderful news today. Remedy: Perform an abhishek with panchamrit on Lord Shiva to gain significant health benefits.

Lucky Color: Maroon

Maroon Lucky Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM

Leo: Watch your weight and avoid overeating. While your finances are likely to improve, your expenses may also increase. Expect a pleasant evening with visits from relatives or friends. There may be opportunities for romance, but they might be fleeting. It's a good day for retailers and wholesalers. If you've been waiting for exciting changes in your life, you'll likely find some relief today. For those in a regular married life, this day will feel like a sweet dessert. Remedy: Prioritize using raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams to boost your health.

Lucky Color: Aqua

Aqua Lucky Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM

Virgo: Watch your weight and avoid overeating. While your finances are likely to improve, your expenses may also increase. Expect a pleasant evening with visits from relatives or friends. There may be opportunities for romance, but they might be fleeting. It's a good day for retailers and wholesalers. If you've been waiting for exciting changes in your life, you'll likely find some relief today. For those in a regular married life, this day will feel like a sweet dessert. Remedy: Prioritize using raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams to boost your health.

Lucky Color: Violet

Violet Lucky Time: 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Libra: Your health is in excellent condition. Today is a good day to raise capital, collect outstanding debts, or seek funding for new projects. Any new relationship you start today is likely to be long-lasting and highly beneficial. Be mindful of your clothing choices, as wearing something your partner dislikes might upset them. It's a favorable day for retailers and wholesalers. Approach the day with caution, relying more on your mind than your heart. You might face some stress with your partner if your domestic help doesn’t show up for work today. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship by gifting your partner yellow clothing or fabrics.

Lucky Color: Blue

Blue Lucky Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Scorpio: Today is perfect for recreation and fun. You and your spouse can discuss finances and plan for your future together. Evenings spent with friends will be enjoyable and good for holiday planning. You'll be spreading positivity and love today. It’s going to be an active and highly social day—people will seek your advice and agree with everything you say. Consider watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings to strengthen family bonds. Your spouse might reminisce about the early days of your relationship and romance today. Remedy: To enhance positive family experiences, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or in a pot filled with mud at home.

Lucky Color: Maroon

Maroon Lucky Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Sagittarius: A burst of temper could lead to arguments and confrontations today. Avoid consuming alcohol or similar substances, as they may cause you to misplace or lose items. On the positive side, you’ll find that family members respond to you favorably. Stay cheerful and be brave in dealing with any challenges in your love life. Collaborate with creative people who share your ideas. Although you’ll have plenty of free time, you might not find satisfaction in your activities. You can expect a lovely romantic day, but some health issues might be a concern. Remedy: To ensure a successful financial life, consider donating black woolen blankets to those in need.

Lucky Color: Maroon

Maroon Lucky Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Capricorn: Your cheerful nature will bring happiness to those around you. Today, you might need to spend a significant amount on your parents' health, which could strain your finances but will also strengthen your bond with them. Supporting your children's concerns will be important. Avoid being overly submissive in your love life. At work, you'll likely have the upper hand in most situations. Spending excessive time with friends could lead to difficulties later on, so balance your time wisely. If a plan to meet someone falls through due to your spouse’s health, you might end up having an even better time together. Remedy: Enhance your financial situation by donating pure cotton clothes and namkeens to those in need.

Lucky Color: Blue

Blue Lucky Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Aquarius: You'll be full of energy and accomplish something remarkable today. A creditor may come to you seeking repayment of a loan. While you’ll manage to repay it, this could lead to further financial difficulties, so try to avoid borrowing if possible. Focus on meeting the needs of your family members. Your love life will reach new heights today, starting with the joy of being with your partner and ending with dreams of each other. You’ll recognize that your family’s support is key to your success at work. It's not an ideal day for traveling, and there’s a chance that others might try to create discord in your relationship. Avoid following advice from outsiders. Remedy: Enhance your financial situation by offering a whole bulb of garlic and onion in running water.

Lucky Color: Blue

Blue Lucky Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM

Pisces: Be cautious when eating exposed food to avoid health issues. However, try not to stress too much, as it can lead to mental strain. Handle any bank transactions with care. Your charm and personality will help you make new friends. Your partner might find your erratic behavior challenging today. You may receive positive news at work. Avoid getting into unnecessary arguments, as it will only affect your mood and waste time. Remember, marriage involves more than just sharing a home; it’s important to spend quality time with your partner. Remedy: To maintain good health, avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts from plants or trees, as Jupiter, representing Lord Brahma, is associated with them.