horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 29 August 2025, Friday.

Aries: Your confidence and enthusiasm will be at their peak today. Investing in religious or spiritual activities may bring you mental peace and balance. Avoid unnecessary arguments at home and try to resolve differences amicably. A surprise message could brighten your mood and make your day special. While handling an important business deal, keep your emotions in check. In your free time, you may enjoy watching a web series on your phone. The evening looks promising, especially with your spouse, making it one of the most memorable moments of your life. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, offer water to a Shivling regularly.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Stay cheerful, as better times are on the horizon and you’ll feel a surge of extra energy. Those who have borrowed money may need to repay it today, which could strain your finances. A joyful time with family and friends awaits, but don’t miss the chance to strengthen your love life — it could make this day unforgettable. Convincing your partner to go along with your plans may be a challenge, and disagreements on various issues could put strain on your relationship. Some friends might visit you at home, bringing pleasant moments, but avoid harmful habits like alcohol or smoking, as they won’t serve you well. Remedy: Wear shoes in a reddish shade to boost growth in career and business.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Gemini: Lack of proper rest may leave you feeling drained today, so make sure to take extra care of your health. Financial matters might not be in your favor, making it hard to save money. Keep your temper in check to avoid upsetting family members. Meeting your true love will make you realize how complete life can feel. However, avoid office romance or over-friendly behavior at work, as it could harm your image. Don’t rush into conclusions or take impulsive steps, as they may only create problems. With your partner’s support, you’ll experience some truly magical moments today. Remedy: Show respect and kindness towards women outside your family or close circle to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life, as your positive outlook will help turn hopes into reality. Overspending in the past may make you realize the value of money today due to sudden needs. Relatives and friends could surprise you with unexpected gifts. Be cautious in love matters, as your partner may not be fully honest. Investments made today could bring profits, though you may face resistance from partners. You’ll enjoy both the company of friends and some quiet “me-time” to recharge yourself. Married life might bring a few challenges today, demanding patience and understanding. Remedy: For a more fulfilling love life, shower affection, attention, and gifts on young girls below the age of 10.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: You’ll feel happy today as people around you extend their support. Financial gains are likely, especially at night, as money lent earlier may return to you. Take a break from routine and enjoy time with friends. You may meet someone who truly loves you with all their heart. Businesspersons can expect success, with sudden work-related trips bringing positive results. Attending seminars or exhibitions will help you gain fresh knowledge and useful contacts. Married life will feel especially beautiful today. Remedy: Light a lamp and worship Lord Bhairav at home to maintain peace and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Be cautious while handling household chores, as carelessness could cause problems. You and your spouse can have meaningful discussions about finances and plan for the future. Your sense of humor will lift the mood around you. Singles may meet someone special today, but be sure to know their relationship status before taking things forward. Don’t allow others to take credit for your hard work. Despite a busy lifestyle, you’ll find enough time for yourself today. Married life will bring you moments of joy and positivity. Remedy: Chant the mantra “पलाशपुष्पसंकाशं तारकाग्रहमस्तकम्। रौद्रं रौद्रात्मकं घोरं तं केतुं प्रणमाम्यहम।। ” 11 times for auspicious results.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Libra: Motivate yourself to embrace optimism today—it will boost your confidence, make you more adaptable, and help you let go of draining emotions like fear, jealousy, hatred, and revenge. Real estate ventures may bring fruitful returns, making this a good time for investment. An evening spent with friends will refresh your spirit and do wonders for your mood. For those immersed in love, life feels like a melody—and today you may hear a tune so special that it makes you forget every other song. The presence and support of female members in your life will play a vital role in your progress, regardless of your field of work. Although you will have plenty of free time, you might struggle to find something deeply fulfilling to do. However, a thoughtful gesture from your spouse—perhaps a surprise gift—will bring you joy and warmth. Remedy: Feed dogs with rotis, bread, or other food to enhance positivity and happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Scorpio: Meditation and self-reflection will bring you clarity and inner strength today. Financially, investments in antiques and jewelry may yield good returns and prosperity. However, be mindful of your domestic responsibilities, as neglecting them could upset someone at home. Your love life may take an interesting turn, with the possibility of marriage discussions arising. Take time to think carefully and weigh all aspects before making any major decision. Professionally, new assignments may not meet your expectations, but business-related travel will prove rewarding in the long run. On the personal front, your spouse will be patient and attentive, giving you the space to share your thoughts and emotions openly. Remedy: Clear out trash and iron scraps from your attic or upper shelves to invite positivity and growth in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Engage yourself in activities that bring both excitement and relaxation, helping you stay refreshed. Avoid making financial decisions without consulting someone experienced, as hasty actions may lead to losses. Family-oriented social gatherings will bring joy and create cherished memories. In love, stand firm and don’t give in to unnecessary demands. Your confidence is on the rise, and signs of progress are clearly visible. However, be mindful of your tendency to lose focus—train your mind to stay steady and make the best use of your time. Married life shows signs of improvement, as the day brings relief and harmony after a challenging phase. Remedy: Keep a scented handkerchief in your pocket to enhance charm and bring sweetness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Stay calm and composed when interacting with high-profile individuals—confidence is as vital for your well-being as capital is for a thriving business. Your creative ideas could help you earn some extra income, so trust your innovation. With your cheerful and lively spirit, you’ll spread joy and positivity to those around you. On the romantic front, avoid making hasty moves, as they may not bring the results you hope for. Attending seminars or lectures will expand your knowledge and open new avenues of growth. Overall, the day looks promising, giving you not only productive outcomes but also time to nurture yourself. However, a small domestic hiccup, like your household help not showing up, could create stress with your spouse. Handle it with patience to keep harmony intact. Remedy: Donate raw coal to a washerman (dhobi/presswala) who irons clothes for a living to invite warmth and positivity into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: You may find relief from lingering stress today. However, be cautious if a friend approaches you for a large loan—helping beyond your means could put a strain on your finances. The time is favorable for considering a matrimonial alliance, bringing hope for new beginnings. Work-related pressure may cause mental unrest, but you’ll find calm and relaxation in the latter part of the day. Stay focused on your priorities to avoid distractions. For students, this is a crucial phase of their career—rather than wasting time in casual outings, dedicating themselves to studies will pave the way for future success. In married life, your spouse may not be as attentive to your daily needs, which could leave you feeling a little unsettled. Handle the situation with understanding. Remedy: Have curd in a silver vessel to attract prosperity and stability in your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Pisces: Engaging in acts of charity or donation today will bring you a deep sense of peace and fulfillment. Avoid any dishonest financial practices, such as tax evasion, as they could lead to serious trouble. Dedicate time to your family, showing them your care and affection—your presence and attention will mean more than anything else. In relationships, don’t give in to unnecessary demands, but remain gentle and respectful. A polite and helpful attitude will draw strong support from your partners and associates. Refrain from unhealthy habits like alcohol or cigarettes, as they could waste your time and energy. Some tensions with family members may arise during the day, but by evening, your spouse’s warmth and affection will bring you comfort and relief. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting red flowers to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.