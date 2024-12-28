Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 29 December 2024, Sunday.

Aries: Take good care of your spouse's health, as it needs proper attention. Consider exploring new investment opportunities, but commit only after carefully assessing their feasibility. Today is an excellent day to strengthen your bond with your spouse. In a relationship, both partners should be fully committed to love, trust, and effective communication. Without your partner’s company, you might feel a void in your day. Avoid wasting time mindlessly browsing the internet, as it often leaves you regretting lost hours. You might feel upset due to a small lie from your spouse, but it’s best not to let it escalate. Spending time chatting with friends can be a great way to beat boredom and lift your spirits. Remedy: Cultivate faith in God and steer clear of psychological negativity. This approach will help you maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Control your impulsive and stubborn behaviour, especially at social gatherings, as it might dampen the mood. You could receive money from an unexpected source today, helping to ease financial worries. Later in the day, some surprising good news will bring joy and excitement to your family. Spending sweet moments with your partner, like sharing candyfloss or toffees, is likely on the cards. You might feel disappointed realizing you haven’t spent enough time with family or friends but try to make the most of the day. Your spouse will shower you with compliments and rekindle feelings of admiration for you. Relaxing with loved ones by watching movies and chatting could make your day enjoyable—just put in a little effort to make it happen. Remedy: Keep showpieces or idols made of plaster of Paris in your home to maintain excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Gemini: Your health will be excellent today. Avoid making long-term investments and instead, spend some quality time with a close friend. However, your parents' health may be a source of concern and anxiety, so keep an eye on their well-being. You might meet someone who brings the joy of love into your life. It’s a great day to focus on self-reflection—take time to assess your shortcomings and work on improving yourself, which will positively impact your personality. You'll also realize the happiness of having a wonderful life partner. To top it off, you might enjoy a fun outing or a movie with your friends, making it an enjoyable day overall. Remedy: Begin your day by seeking the blessings of your father or fatherly figures to maintain harmony in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Cancer: Tensions at home might make you feel angry, and suppressing these emotions could lead to physical discomfort. Engage in physical activities to release stress, or better yet, remove yourself from the irritating situation altogether. If you are involved in a money-related legal case, the court is likely to decide in your favour today, bringing financial benefits. While activities with friends will be enjoyable, avoid overspending, or you might return home with empty pockets. Today, you will understand that love is a spiritual and sacred experience, akin to worship. Speak your mind without hesitation, as openness will strengthen your relationships. Your spouse will make you feel truly special as if you’re their entire world. Unemployed individuals may face challenges in finding their desired job, so it’s crucial to intensify your efforts and stay determined. Remedy: For better health, distribute white, scented sweets to underprivileged children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Good health will give you the energy to participate in sports competitions. Consider investing in stocks and mutual funds for long-term financial benefits. Avoid forcing your opinions on your children, as it may annoy them. Instead, focus on explaining your perspective so they can understand and accept it. Your partner might have some expectations today that you may not be able to meet, which could leave them feeling upset. Take time to reflect on your shortcomings and work on self-improvement. You might spend a delightful day with your life partner, enjoying each other's company. However, a lack of understanding from your close ones might leave you feeling stressed. Remedy: Use marbles and colourful pebbles in plant pots and place them in the corners of your home to create positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Today, you'll be brimming with energy and accomplish tasks in half the time it usually takes. Business profits are likely to bring joy to traders and entrepreneurs. Be mindful of others' feelings and make an effort to adapt to your family's needs. Your partner's eyes will convey something truly special to you today, making your bond even stronger. You may prefer to spend your day in solitude, away from relatives, enjoying peace and quiet. Your spouse's innocent and endearing gestures will brighten your day and make it memorable. Be cautious of your bad habits, as they might cause trouble if ignored. Remedy: Install a gold idol of your personal or family deity at home to foster harmony and happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Your spouse’s health requires careful attention and care. Long-overdue arrears and payments are likely to be recovered. Guests visiting your home will add joy and create a delightful atmosphere. Despite work pressures, your beloved will bring you immense romantic happiness. However, stay mindful and avoid making harsh remarks, especially if drawn into a disagreement. It’s an excellent day to nurture your romantic bond with your partner. Additionally, a close friend may offer heartfelt praise, lifting your spirits. Remedy: Feeding black-and-white spotted cows with food and fodder is believed to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Scorpio: You are likely to enjoy good health today, enabling you to plan some fun activities with friends. Those who invested money based on advice from an unfamiliar source might see promising returns. However, the health of a female family member could cause some concern. Be genuine in your appearance and behavior when spending time with your partner. If you feel your beloved isn't giving you enough time, you may have an open and honest conversation about your feelings. Your spouse will stand by you in a critical matter, offering invaluable support. Staying calm and composed will help you maintain a harmonious atmosphere at home. Remedy: Feeding cows and brown dogs is believed to bring harmony and happiness to family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.

Sagittarius: Trust yourself to know what’s best—be strong, decisive, and ready to embrace the outcomes of your choices. Your financial situation is likely to improve later in the day. However, tensions with family members or your spouse might arise, so approach such situations calmly. Keep your love vibrant and cherished, like a precious treasure. If you manage to find some personal time amidst your busy schedule, use it wisely to invest in your future. Your spouse will amaze you with their thoughtfulness, and you may receive a delightful surprise from your partner. If your beloved seems distant or unwilling to talk, don’t push them. Give them the space they need, and things will naturally get better. Remedy: Sharing sweet wheat bread with the poor is believed to help alleviate feelings of irritation and promote peace.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Engaging in creative activities will help you unwind and feel at ease. Today is an ideal day to focus on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural endeavors. It’s also a favorable time for considering a matrimonial alliance. Make an effort to forgive your partner and nurture understanding in your relationship. Keep your emotions to yourself rather than sharing them impulsively. Exercise care and gentleness with your spouse, as minor accidents may occur. Spending a relaxing holiday watching a great movie in a luxurious multiplex can be a perfect way to unwind. Remedy: To maintain harmony and happiness in your love life, show respect and honor to saints and sages.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Black.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Aquarius: Your health will remain in excellent condition today. Although you may spend much of the day managing financial concerns, there’s a good chance you’ll see gains by evening. Stay focused and avoid letting family tensions sidetrack you—difficult times often bring valuable lessons. You may find yourself captivated by the beauty of nature today. Amid your busy routine, you’ll have enough time to indulge in activities you enjoy, bringing you a sense of fulfillment. This day could turn out to be one of the most memorable in your married life. If you have a sweet singing voice, a heartfelt song can brighten your partner’s mood and strengthen your bond. Remedy: Show respect and kindness to women outside your family or social circle to attract positive energy and financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Today, you’ll feel relaxed and in the perfect mood to enjoy life. Financial gains are likely, but consider performing acts of charity and making donations to achieve inner peace. Spend your free time in the delightful company of children, even if it requires extra effort—it will bring you joy. Your partner will be in a romantic mood, so embrace the opportunity to connect. Don’t hesitate to share your opinions when asked, as they will be genuinely valued and appreciated. You and your spouse may revisit the sweet, romantic memories of the past, deepening your bond. However, you might feel the day hasn’t been as productive as you’d hoped. To make the most of your time, plan your day thoughtfully. Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha to ensure wise use of your intelligence and decision-making abilities.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.