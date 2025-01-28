Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 29 January 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: You will feel active and energetic throughout the day, with good health supporting you. There is a strong chance of receiving financial benefits from your mother's side, possibly through your maternal uncle or grandfather. However, your mood might be affected by concerns over your daughter's health. Show her love and care to boost her spirits, as emotional support can work wonders in her recovery. Travel might bring you closer to someone romantically. Avoid overestimating your ability to handle tasks alone—seeking help from others will be beneficial. An important and unexpected invitation may come your way. Married life will feel especially joyful and fulfilling today. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, keep the roots of a banana tree at home or in your office.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:00 pm.

Taurus: Work pressure may cause stress and tension today, but profits in business are likely to bring happiness to traders and businesspeople. Try to cultivate balance in your life by embracing gratitude and love, which can make your family life more fulfilling and harmonious. A setback in love may arise, but don't let it discourage you. Focus on adopting new techniques to improve your work efficiency, as your unique approach is likely to impress those around you. An unexpected and unwanted journey might disrupt your plans to spend time with family. Additionally, your spouse may spend more time with their friends, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu to strengthen your love relationships.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Gemini: Your health will remain fine, but travelling may feel hectic and stressful. Financial improvements are likely, bringing some relief. Take the time to assist children with their homework, as it will strengthen your bond with them. Be cautious in your relationship—trying to control your partner could lead to conflicts. You'll have the energy and skills to boost your earning potential today. In your free time, consider connecting with the younger members of your family through meaningful conversations. While the day may not go entirely as planned, you’ll still enjoy a lovely time with your spouse. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by donating green clothing to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 p.m. to 4.45 p.m.

Cancer: Spending the evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful of overeating and avoiding hard drinks. Instead of idling, consider engaging in activities that can enhance your earning potential. Your loved ones are in good spirits, so plan something special with them for the evening. Keep your emotions in check, as excessive passion could put your romantic relationship at risk. Use your professional expertise to boost your career prospects, as unlimited success in your field is within reach if you dedicate your skills and efforts to excel. Make an effort to spend time with the younger members of your family, as neglecting this could disrupt the harmony at home. Family matters may strain your married life today, but both of you will handle the situation wisely. Remedy: To achieve a healthier lifestyle, avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Leo: Be mindful of others' feelings when offering your judgment. A wrong decision may not only harm them but also cause you unnecessary mental stress. If you're travelling, take extra care of your belongings, as carelessness could lead to theft or loss. Listening to good advice from family members will prove beneficial today. A pleasant surprise might be waiting for you in your partner's recent social media updates—take a moment to check. Some may experience professional growth and career advancements. To improve your day, make it a priority to carve out some time for yourself despite your busy schedule. While married life isn't always romantic, today promises to be exceptionally romantic and memorable. Remedy: Bundle black pepper, black grams, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and offer it to flowing water to enhance your income.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Your short temper might land you in trouble today, so try to stay calm and composed. Avoid lending money to anyone without proper consideration, as it could lead to significant issues in the future. Spending the evening watching a movie or enjoying dinner with your spouse will help you relax and uplift your mood. Be cautious of one-sided attractions, as they could lead to complications. At work, you'll feel great as colleagues appreciate your efforts, and your boss acknowledges your progress. Businesspeople are also likely to see profits today. You can make the most of your day by diving into an engaging magazine or novel. However, interruptions from your spouse's relatives may disrupt the peace in your marital life. Remedy: Regularly consuming triphala powder can provide excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: Before 5:15 pm.

Libra: Your evening may bring mixed emotions, which could leave you feeling a bit tense. However, don’t worry too much, as moments of happiness will outweigh any disappointments. At a social gathering, you might meet someone who shares valuable advice to improve your financial situation. Older relatives might make unreasonable demands, so handle them with patience. There's a strong chance of meeting someone who captures your heart today. Stay focused on your work and avoid getting involved in emotional confrontations. Travel plans will not only bring joy but also offer enriching experiences. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today is likely to fulfil that desire. Remedy: Feed green fodder to cows to strengthen family bonds.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: You may face some setbacks today, but don’t lose hope—work harder to achieve the results you want. Let these challenges serve as stepping stones to success. Relatives will offer support during difficult times. If you’ve been looking to sell land, today could bring a good buyer and a fair price. Spend your free time engaging in selfless service—it will bring happiness and great joy to you and your family. Love will feel deep and soulful today, and you'll experience this connection. Despite a few minor obstacles, this day has the potential for great achievements. Be mindful of colleagues who may become moody if their needs aren’t met. If possible, plan to leave work early and enjoy quality time with family—perhaps watching a movie or visiting a park. Marriage is a blessing, and today you’ll feel this blessing more than ever. Remedy: To maintain good health, always carry a copper coin or piece of copper with you.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: Between 5-6 pm.

Sagittarius: Unwanted thoughts may crowd your mind today, so it’s a good idea to keep yourself busy with physical exercise—after all, an idle mind can lead to negative thinking. Investing in real estate could prove profitable. Try doing something fun and different with your family members to liven up the atmosphere at home. If you want your love life to thrive, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on third-party information. Today is one of those days when your creativity will shine brightly. However, any travel plans you have might be delayed due to last-minute changes in your schedule. Your spouse may be upset with you today, as you might forget to share something important with them. Remedy: To maintain good health, feed young girls under the age of 9.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m.

Capricorn: Quitting smoking will greatly benefit your physical health. Today, you may come across new investment opportunities—take the time to thoroughly assess their viability before committing. It’s an auspicious day for giving and receiving gifts from loved ones. You may feel the urge to open up about your struggles with your partner today, but instead, they might start discussing their own issues, which could leave you feeling more upset. At work, however, it will be a day of positivity. Your colleagues will appreciate your efforts, and your boss will be pleased with your progress. Business owners can expect to see profits today. People of your zodiac sign are intriguing, as you enjoy socializing with friends but also crave moments of solitude. Fortunately, today, you’ll be able to carve out some "me" time from your busy schedule. If you’ve made plans without consulting your spouse, you might face an unfavourable reaction. Remedy: Offer jasmine oil, vermillion, and silver-foiled Chola (Chandi Ka Warq) to Lord Hanuman for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 p.m. to 5.50 p.m.

Aquarius: Your health will stay good despite a hectic schedule. Today, you might need to spend money to fix a defective electronic item. It’s a great day to treat yourself and indulge in activities that make you happy. Although you might face disappointment in love, don’t lose hope—remember that love has its ups and downs. Focus on your work and prioritize what matters most. It's important to make the best use of your free time, or else you may feel left behind in life. A difference of opinion might lead to a disagreement with your partner today. Remedy: Worship the silver idol of the presiding deity in your home regularly to strengthen your financial position.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Your kind and caring nature will bring you many joyful moments today. Financial transactions will keep happening, and by the end of the day, you’ll be able to save a good amount. Your partner will be supportive and helpful, and you may discover a new and wonderful side of them. A journey for career growth could materialize, but make sure to get your parents' approval first to avoid any objections later. You may leave work early today, which gives you the chance to enjoy a picnic or outing with your family. However, there are signs that the love between you and your spouse could face some challenges. It’s important to communicate openly to resolve any issues, or things may worsen.

Remedy: To enhance your career, offer water to a sacred peepal tree and light a lamp near its roots in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.