horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 29 July 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Success in your past efforts will boost your confidence today. There are chances of earning money, but your aggressive attitude might affect your expected gains. Social events will be enjoyable, but avoid revealing personal secrets. You’ll feel the deep and soulful side of love today. The business connections you've recently built will prove valuable in the future. Any volunteer work you take up today will not only help others but also improve how you see yourself. Your spouse may surprise you with a special gift. Remedy: Make sweet rotis in a tandoor (clay oven) and distribute them to the needy to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Taurus: Train your mind to welcome positive emotions like love, hope, faith, kindness, optimism, and loyalty. When these feelings guide your thoughts, you'll naturally handle any situation with a better outlook. Today is a good time to focus on matters related to land, property, or cultural projects. Visiting relatives may turn out to be more pleasant than expected. Singles might meet someone special, but make sure to know their relationship status before taking things forward. Interestingly, a usually annoying colleague at work might show surprising wisdom today. Before starting a new task or project, consult someone experienced in that area—they can offer helpful advice. Your married life may take a romantic and exciting turn today. Remedy: Add red sandalwood to your bath water to strengthen and stabilize your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: You’ll be more open to positive thoughts today. However, unresolved matters may become more confusing, and financial worries could weigh on your mind. You might get a chance to attend social gatherings where you’ll meet influential people. Your energy will be high, and your partner’s love will bring you great joy. It’s a good day to express yourself and focus on creative projects. Seniors under this zodiac sign may reconnect with old friends during their free time. Your spouse will make a special effort to bring you happiness today. Remedy: Accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them at home to boost your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: You’ll feel energetic and active throughout the day. Investments or speculation may bring you profits. Friends could help you build useful connections. The day will be filled with love and romance, though an old issue might lead to a minor argument with your partner by night. It’s a positive day for traders and businesspeople, as rising demand could bring good gains. In your free time, reading spiritual books can help ease some of your worries. It’s also a great day to enjoy romantic moments with your spouse. Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home to strengthen your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: Today promises pure joy and fun as you embrace life with full enthusiasm. You’ll be full of energy, and unexpected financial gains may come your way. Household tasks may keep you occupied for a while. Romantic feelings will be shared and returned warmly. New opportunities will seem attractive and may bring good profits. You might enjoy spending the day alone, lost in a good book—your idea of perfect solitude. Your partner may do something special without even realising it, and it will leave a lasting impression on you. Remedy: Feed green grass to cows to bring prosperity to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Virgo: Attending a social gathering today can help uplift your mood. Be mindful of your spending—stick to only the essentials. A short visit to a relative may bring comfort and a break from your busy routine. Love is in the air, and you’ll feel truly blissful. At work, if you express your ideas clearly and show confidence, you’re likely to make progress. You may choose to spend your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any peaceful spiritual place to avoid stress and distractions. Everything will feel more beautiful today, as love adds a special glow to your world. Remedy: If possible, wear gold regularly to support steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Libra: You are blessed with remarkable intelligence and confidence—use these strengths to your advantage today. However, the day may begin with an unexpected financial setback, which could affect your mood. Eligible individuals may receive promising matrimonial proposals. Set aside your worries and enjoy meaningful moments with your romantic partner. New connections made today could open exciting doors in your career. Despite a hectic schedule, you’ll find some time for yourself—use it to explore your creative side. Someone once said marriage is only about physical closeness—but today, you’ll realize that true love runs much deeper. Remedy: When positively aligned, Rahu symbolizes creativity, sacrifice, and transformation. To improve your financial well-being, focus on selfless service and find innovative ways to help others.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Recognize your true potential—what you lack is not strength, but the will to act. Avoid spending money on harmful habits like alcohol and cigarettes, as they can damage both your health and financial stability. Your partner will stand by you with warmth and support. Romance may feel delightful but fleeting today. Professional outcomes may fall short of expectations, and a close associate’s betrayal could leave you feeling uneasy. A surprise visit from a distant relative might disrupt your schedule and take up much of your time. Despite daytime tensions, you’re likely to end the evening on a peaceful and loving note with your spouse. Remedy: For steady financial progress, share kadi-chawal with the underprivileged—and consider having some yourself as a symbol of humility and gratitude.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Patience, combined with consistent effort, sound judgment, and empathy, will pave the way to your success. Those involved in small-scale businesses may receive valuable financial advice from close associates today—listen carefully, as it could prove beneficial. It's a favorable day for exchanging gifts and expressing love with those close to your heart. Your partner’s occasional anger stems from genuine care—rather than reacting defensively, try to understand their perspective with compassion. At work, your dedication and the quality of your efforts may catch your senior’s attention. In your leisure time, a peaceful walk under the open sky will leave you feeling refreshed and mentally calm—a sense of clarity will stay with you throughout the day. However, if you’ve made plans today without consulting your spouse, be prepared for a strong reaction. A little communication can go a long way. Remedy: To enhance harmony in your love life, wear white clothing when meeting your partner—it symbolizes peace, sincerity, and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Today brings a welcome sense of relief from the long-standing stress and pressure you've been carrying. It’s the ideal time to rethink and improve your lifestyle for lasting peace of mind. Financial worries are likely to ease, thanks to timely support from your parents. It’s a productive day to focus on domestic affairs and complete long-pending household tasks. In your relationship, remember that your partner’s occasional frustration comes from a place of care. Instead of reacting, try to understand their feelings—it will strengthen your bond. If you believe that time is valuable, channel your energy into reaching your full potential. Be prepared, though—differences may arise with close associates, making the day a bit tense. Also, making plans without consulting your spouse could lead to disagreement, so communicate openly. Remedy: Strengthen your romantic relationship by showing love and care toward pet dogs—nurturing kindness deepens emotional connections.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 4.50 pm.

Aquarius: The blessings of a wise and spiritual person may bring you much-needed peace of mind today. If you've been spending money carelessly, it’s time to adopt a more mindful and disciplined approach toward saving. Taking an emotional risk may work in your favor, bringing unexpected joy. A new romantic connection could brighten your day, filling you with optimism and a cheerful spirit. At work, you may face resistance from senior colleagues—but maintaining your composure will help you navigate challenges smoothly. Be cautious with your words at home—an unintentional comment might hurt a family member’s feelings. You'll likely feel remorseful and spend time trying to mend things. Later, your spouse may surprise you by rekindling the warmth and affection of your early romantic days, leaving you nostalgic and content. Remedy: For faster professional growth, rise early, greet the rising sun, and chant the Gayatri Mantra 11 times to invite clarity and positive energy into your day.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Pisces: Engage in outdoor activities or sports today to refresh your mind and body—it’s an ideal day to unwind. Married individuals may receive financial support or a gift from their in-laws, bringing some unexpected relief. Your partner will be caring and encouraging, and a silent glance from them may reveal a deep and heartfelt emotion. Work, however, may feel less rewarding. A sense of disappointment or a possible betrayal by someone close could weigh on your mind throughout the day. Additionally, unfinished tasks may require you to extend your work hours into the evening. On a brighter note, your partner may lead you into a world filled with tenderness and emotional connection, leaving you feeling cherished and loved. Remedy: Donate milk packets to underprivileged girl children to invite blessings and accelerate growth in your business ventures.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.