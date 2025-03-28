Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 29 March 2025, Saturday.

Aries: You will have plenty of time for yourself today, so consider going for a long walk to benefit your health. Your financial situation is likely to improve later in the day. A piece of good news regarding the inheritance of ancestral property will bring joy to the entire family. Avoid using emotional pressure on your partner, as it may create unnecessary tension. Take some time to reflect on yourself and understand your emotions better—if you feel lost, self-evaluation can help. Your spouse's rude behavior might upset you today, so try to stay calm. Avoid overexerting yourself, as pushing beyond your limits could be harmful. Remedy: Carry a scented handkerchief in your pocket to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Keep your aspirations in check to fully enjoy life. Consider practicing yoga, which helps maintain physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, to improve your temperament. Today, you’ll realize the value of money and how unnecessary spending can impact your future. Be mindful of your words, as tensions may arise at home. Romantic thoughts and nostalgic memories will occupy your mind. Take time for self-reflection—if you feel lost in the crowd, evaluating your personality can bring clarity. A unique and unexpected experience may unfold in your married life today. Avoid overworking yourself, as it could lead to mental stress; meditating in the evening can help restore your energy. Remedy: Toss a bronze coin with a hole into the water to enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Today, a smile will remain on your face, and even strangers will feel familiar. Be mindful of your finances—saving and spending wisely will prevent future regrets. The day begins with uplifting news from close relatives or friends. Your boundless love is a priceless gift for your partner. You may find yourself guiding your children on time management and how to use their time effectively. Your parents might surprise your spouse with a wonderful gesture, bringing more harmony to your married life. Avoid showing off today, as it may create distance between you and your friends. Remedy: Donate black umbrellas and black shoes to those in need to improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Cancer: Your charming personality will draw attention today. If you have made past investments, you may see financial gains. When dealing with personal issues, try to understand different perspectives and keep matters private to avoid unnecessary complications. Your love life appears to be flourishing, bringing you happiness. Taking a walk under the open sky and enjoying fresh air will bring you peace and relaxation. You will remain mentally calm, which will positively impact your entire day. Disagreements may arise in your relationship, making you feel like giving up, but don't be quick to do so. If your words are not acknowledged, stay patient—analyze the situation before reacting. Remedy: Offer a green coconut at a sacred place to maintain peace in your family.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Leo: Your health will remain good today. However, be mindful of your spending habits, as careless expenses could lead to financial troubles in the future. Sharing your concerns with family can bring relief, but your ego often holds you back from discussing important matters—letting go of this habit will help ease your burdens. Your beloved will be your source of joy today, so cherish the special moments together. You might plan to leave work early to spend time with your partner, but unexpected traffic could disrupt your plans. A beautiful surprise from your spouse will brighten your day. Your simple nature helps maintain balance in life—keep this in mind to create a better future. Remedy: Donate books, educational materials, or reading resources to deserving individuals, academicians, or scholars to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm and 3 pm.

Virgo: You are likely to engage in sports or physical activities today to maintain your stamina. New sources of income may open up through familiar connections. Your brother will be more supportive than you expected, offering valuable help. Your love life is set to improve as you strengthen your bond with your partner. An old item found at home may bring back childhood memories, making you nostalgic. If you've been feeling unlucky for a while, today will bring a sense of blessing. Purposeful internet browsing could provide you with deeper insights and valuable knowledge. Remedy: Wear a bronze or brass bangle to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Libra: Don't rely on fate—take charge of your health, as luck favors those who take action. If you're living away from home for work or studies, be mindful of people who drain your time and money. Your spouse’s health may need attention, so stay alert to any concerns. Be cautious in love—your romantic partner may use flattery to influence you. You might get so engrossed in watching a movie on TV or mobile that you neglect important tasks. Expect an intense display of affection from your partner today. You may feel like hosting a small gathering at home on a whim. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.

Scorpio: A misunderstanding with a friend could lead to an unpleasant reaction—take a balanced approach before making any judgments. A creditor may visit you today, requesting loan repayment. While you’ll manage to pay it back, it could strain your finances. To avoid such hardships, try to stay away from borrowing. Before making any changes at home, ensure you have the approval of others. Traveling today could strengthen your romantic bond. Despite a hectic lifestyle, you’ll find ample time for yourself today—consider it a lucky break. Your love for your spouse will deepen, reminding you of the beauty of love. Express words that boost your partner’s confidence and take your relationship to new heights. Remedy: Use Gangajal for good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.

Sagittarius: Limit your intake of rich and high-cholesterol foods to maintain good health. An improvement in your financial situation will help you clear long-pending dues and bills. However, concerns about an elderly family member’s health may weigh on your mind. Your partner may be upset due to family issues—offer comfort and support through open communication. Despite your busy schedule, take some time to go out with your spouse. Minor disagreements may arise, but they won’t overshadow your time together. While you may find your partner’s chatter a bit overwhelming, they will surprise you with a heartfelt gesture. Today, you'll realize that your loved ones are your true source of happiness. Remedy: Distribute milk and sugar crystals (mishri) to five young girls to bring joy and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Capricorn: The support of influential people will give a significant boost to your confidence. Today, you may take your family out for a gathering and spend generously on them. Prioritize your family’s well-being, letting love and positivity guide your actions rather than material desires. Avoid excessive sentimental talk with your partner today. Instead, cherish the simple joys—like walking under the open sky and breathing in fresh air. A sense of mental peace will keep you balanced throughout the day. Your romantic moments will be beautiful, though minor health concerns may arise. Lending a helping hand to a friend will bring you a sense of fulfillment. Remedy: For a happy and fulfilling love life, gift your partner blue-hued flowers like orchids, irises, or hyacinths.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Aquarius: Your health requires attention today, so make self-care a priority. If you're married, be extra cautious about your children's well-being, as they may face health issues that could lead to unexpected expenses. Despite this, their efforts to bring you joy will not go unnoticed. Don't delay expressing your feelings to your partner—it may be too late tomorrow. You might find yourself caught in an unnecessary argument today, which could spoil your mood and waste valuable time. Avoid conflicts and focus on positive interactions. After a period of tension, you and your spouse will rekindle your love and appreciation for each other. However, interruptions from certain friends or relatives may disrupt your rest. Instead of feeling frustrated, see this as an opportunity to strengthen your relationships—it may prove beneficial in the long run. Remedy: Offer red flowers to the Sun God in the morning to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, allowing you to participate in sports competitions with renewed energy. Financial difficulties will ease as your parents step in to support you. A deeper understanding with your spouse will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your home. Your pure and unconditional love holds a magical, creative power. Today, you may come across an old item at home that reminds you of childhood, filling you with nostalgia. If you believe marriage is all about compromises, today will prove that it's one of the best things that ever happened to you. What could be better than enjoying a great movie in a luxurious theater on a holiday? Remedy: Offer jasmine oil, vermillion, and a silver-foiled Chola (Chandi Ka Warq) to Lord Hanuman for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11.30 am.