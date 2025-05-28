horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 29 May 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Your biggest wish is likely to come true today. But try to stay calm—getting too excited might lead to some trouble. If you're a well-known or established businessperson of this zodiac sign, be very careful with your investments today. You may receive unexpected gifts or surprises from friends and relatives. Don't worry—like ice melts, your sadness will also fade away. However, new work or projects may not meet your expectations. Stay away from people who waste your time. Your spouse will be very supportive and willing to listen to your thoughts and feelings. Remedy: Keep a silver elephant idol at home to attract better financial luck.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Your health will remain good today. Influential people may be willing to fund projects that have a unique or classy touch. Children should stay focused on their studies and start planning for the future. A fun trip is likely, which will refresh your energy and passion. After going through some challenges, you might receive a pleasant surprise at work. Despite your busy schedule, you will manage to spend quality time with your children, which will make you reflect on what you’ve been missing in life. You and your spouse could receive some wonderful news today. Remedy: To improve family relationships, consider gifting yellow or saffron clothes to a teacher, guru, or a respected spiritual person.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Try to control your short-tempered behaviour, as it may damage your relationship permanently. You can avoid this by being open-minded and letting go of any biases. If you have invested in land abroad, you might be able to sell it today at a good price and make a profit. This is a great day to grab attention effortlessly. Personal advice from someone close can help improve your relationship. Spend time with experienced people and learn from their knowledge. It’s also a good day to try out new ideas. If you’ve been feeling unlucky for a while, today may bring a turning point that makes you feel blessed. Remedy: Donate black and white clothes to the saints to help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 5:20 pm to 7:20 pm.

Cancer: Meditation will help you feel relaxed and at peace. You may earn money today on your own, without needing help from others. Be careful—don’t let friends take advantage of your kindness. Romance is likely, but strong emotions may arise that could create problems in your relationship. Use your intelligence and influence to handle any issues at work wisely. The day may bring a mix of positive and upsetting events, leaving you feeling confused and tired. In your married life, you might feel the need for some personal space today. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, feed seven types of grains to birds.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Leo: Feeling low on energy may affect you like a slow poison, so try to stay active with creative work and keep yourself motivated to fight any illness. Financial troubles will ease with the support of your friends. Some changes at home might make you emotional, but you'll manage to express your feelings well to those who matter. Stop worrying about unrealistic dreams and enjoy quality time with your romantic partner. Work may become more demanding due to rising competition. People of your zodiac sign are known for being interesting—you enjoy being with friends but also value your alone time. Today, you'll be able to carve out some personal time for yourself. You may also experience the real joy of being married. Remedy: To improve your health, wear a gold ring engraved with the Mangal (Mars) Yantra.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 9 pm.

Virgo: Stay alert—someone might try to make you a scapegoat. Stress and tension could rise today, so keep calm and handle things wisely. On the bright side, your business may bring you great profits, and you could take it to a new level. Spending time with your grandchildren will bring you great joy. Romantic efforts may not work out as expected. A job change could bring you peace of mind. Today calls for careful and thoughtful decisions—let your mind lead, not your emotions. There might be a small clash with relatives, but things will settle down nicely by the end of the day. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Avoid overeating and consider joining a health club to stay fit. Don’t rush into investments—take time to consider all aspects, or you may face losses. The day will be mostly positive, but someone you trust might disappoint you. Your soulmate will have you in their thoughts all day. At work, adapt to the situation and speak only when necessary—saying the wrong thing could land you in trouble. It’s better to keep your feelings to yourself today. On a brighter note, after a long time, you’ll receive a warm and loving hug from your spouse, bringing comfort and joy. Remedy: Keep your work desk clean and organised to help boost your success in professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: Take some time to relax today and enjoy the company of close friends and family. If you're a well-known or established businessperson, be very careful and thoughtful with your investments. Don’t let your friends take advantage of your generosity. Try to support someone by helping them believe in their chances of finding love. Be cautious—don’t sign any business or legal papers without reading them carefully. Students might struggle to focus on their studies today and could end up wasting valuable time with friends. On the brighter side, your spouse will be especially caring and loving toward you today. Remedy: Avoid tamsik foods like alcohol and non-vegetarian items to bring more happiness and peace into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

Sagittarius: You may face criticism today because of your tendency to point out others’ faults. Try to keep your sense of humour and stay open-minded—it will help you deal with negative comments more easily. If a family member falls ill, it could lead to financial stress. However, focus more on their well-being than the money. Spend a calm and peaceful day with your loved ones. If others come to you with their problems, don’t let it affect your peace of mind. Plan a picnic or outing with your partner to relive special memories. Those involved in arts or theatre may come across exciting new opportunities to showcase their talent. Students may struggle to focus and might end up wasting time with friends. A delightful surprise from your spouse could bring joy to your married life. Remedy: Show kindness and support to widows—it will have a positive effect on your health.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Capricorn: Just as salt adds flavour to food, a little sadness helps you appreciate true happiness. You understand the value of money well, and the savings you make today could help you during tough times. You’ll be the centre of attention at a social gathering. Your love life is likely to improve as you build a stronger bond with your partner. Your skills at work may be tested today, so stay focused and put in your best effort to achieve good results. A party or gathering at home might take up a lot of your time. However, it’s a wonderful day for your married life—take a moment to express your love to your spouse. Remedy: Wearing cream or white-colored shoes can bring good luck in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Aquarius: Spending time with children today will bring you emotional comfort and joy. If you had invested money based on a stranger’s advice, you're likely to see good returns. Focus on your family’s needs—they should be your top priority today. Your partner deeply values your endless love. If you’ve been facing challenges at work, things are likely to improve today. You might feel inspired to try something new in your free time, and this activity could capture your full attention, pushing everything else aside. Your spouse may unintentionally do something wonderful today that will leave a lasting impression on you. Remedy: Touch the feet of elderly women and seek their blessings for 108 consecutive days to bring happiness and harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: It’s a joyful day filled with happiness. You have the potential to earn money without anyone’s help—just believe in yourself. A gift from a relative living abroad will lift your spirits. You might go on a fun trip that refreshes your energy and enthusiasm. However, you may feel a bit disappointed if the recognition or reward you were expecting gets delayed. On the bright side, you’ll be full of great ideas today, and your efforts may bring you unexpected success. You’ll also experience the true joy of being married. Remedy: For success in your professional life, donate a silver cow idol to a female member of your family.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.