Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 29 November 2024, Friday.

Aries: Maintain patience, as your consistent efforts combined with practical wisdom and understanding will pave the way for success. For those who are employed, financial stability may feel out of reach due to past overspending. However, the love and care of elders and family members will provide emotional support. A sudden shift in your romantic mood could leave you feeling unsettled. Zodiac natives are advised to speak cautiously at work, as over-sharing might harm their professional reputation. Businesspeople may face potential losses due to an older investment. Students may struggle to focus on their studies and could waste valuable time with friends. Additionally, challenges in your marital relationship might leave you feeling uneasy. Remedy: Offer Dhruva grass at a Lord Ganesha temple to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Taurus: Prioritize your well-being, as neglecting it could lead to complications. Financial gains are likely tonight, as money you had previously lent may return to you unexpectedly. Family members might seek extra attention and support. Show understanding and forgiveness toward your partner today to strengthen your bond. Avoid letting pride cloud your judgment—value the input of your subordinates before making decisions. As someone who thrives on solitude after social interactions, you'll find today particularly rewarding, as you’ll have ample time for yourself amidst the usual hustle. While you may initially feel ignored by your spouse, you’ll come to realize their busyness was devoted to planning something special for you. Remedy: Pour milk at the base of a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of the moist soil from around its roots to enhance your health and invite positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Maintain a balanced diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. While you might indulge in an outing or party with friends today, your financial situation will remain stable. At home, your children may bring up an exaggerated issue—be sure to gather all the facts before reacting. Your romantic relationship will flourish, reminding you of the joy and beauty of love. Colleagues or subordinates are likely to be especially supportive, making your workday smoother. Compliments and recognition that you've long desired may come your way. With a little effort, this could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Prepare a dessert with milk, rice, and sugar. Enjoy it after moonrise under the moonlight to enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Cancer: Avoid self-medicating, as it may increase the risk of dependency. Employed individuals may find themselves in need of a stable financial cushion, but past unnecessary expenditures could create challenges. Focus on cultivating positivity in your thoughts and refining your communication to provide valuable support to your family. Forgive your partner's past indifference to strengthen your bond and bring meaning to your relationship. Those engaged in foreign trade are likely to achieve favorable outcomes today, while working professionals can showcase their full potential and skills at the workplace. Be mindful of your words, especially in conversations with influential individuals, to maintain good relations. An unexpected and delightful surprise may enhance your marital bliss. Remedy: Feed young girls under the age of 9 years to promote good health and attract positive energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Leo: Make an effort to leave work early today and spend time doing activities you truly enjoy. If you're involved in a money-related legal matter, expect favorable decisions that could boost your finances. Helping your spouse with household chores will not only ease their burden but also foster a spirit of teamwork and joy at home. Your romantic fantasies may no longer just be dreams—they could turn into reality today. Attending trade shows or seminars will prove beneficial for expanding your professional network. As a native of this zodiac sign, you thrive in diverse social settings—enjoying lively moments with friends while also cherishing solitary time. Fortunately, you'll manage to carve out some "me" time amidst your busy day. By evening, your partner may transport you to an extraordinary world of love and deep connection. Remedy: Place black or white marbles in potted plants to enhance happiness and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.

Virgo: Today promises pure joy and enjoyment as you embrace life to the fullest. Socializing with a large group will bring excitement and entertainment, though it may lead to increased expenses. Be mindful and considerate, especially with those who genuinely care about you. Harboring revengeful feelings toward your partner won’t help; instead, approach the situation calmly and share your true emotions with them. You may face some disappointment if the recognition or rewards you’ve been anticipating are delayed. However, those who have been swamped with responsibilities will finally get a chance to relax and enjoy personal time. Be prepared, as your spouse may reveal a less favorable side of their personality today. Remedy: Feed a white female pet dog to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Take extra care of your health during this period, paying close attention to what you eat and drink. Instead of staying idle, consider engaging in activities that could boost your earning potential. Your charm and ability to leave a positive impression on others may bring you unexpected rewards. Keep your emotions in check, as excessive passion could put your relationship at risk. This is also a great time to showcase your talents and shine in your endeavors. If you have some free time, reading a book might be a good way to relax, although family members might unintentionally interrupt your peace. Be cautious and gentle with your partner today, as there’s a chance of minor mishaps. Remedy: Share sweets or snacks made from ground yellow chana dal with those in need to enhance your overall health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Avoid wasting your energy on unnecessary arguments. Remember, nothing is gained from a dispute, but something valuable might be lost. If you're married, pay extra attention to your children's health today, as they may face health issues requiring significant expenses. Strive to work closely with your family members to maintain harmony at home. A surprise message could brighten your day with sweet dreams. However, you might not achieve the desired outcomes at work, and someone close to you may act in a way that causes concern or disappointment. Although the Moon suggests you'll have ample free time, you may struggle to use it effectively. On a brighter note, your spouse will be exceptionally loving and may surprise you with a heartfelt gesture. Remedy: Wear green clothing to attract positive energy and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Don’t let frustration take control of your emotions. Investments in antiques and jewelry could lead to financial gains and prosperity. Friends may invite you over for an enjoyable and lively evening. Your love life will feel especially exciting and vibrant today, adding a touch of spice to your relationship. Keep an open mind, as promising opportunities might come your way. While you often prioritize your family’s needs over your own, today you’ll find some time for yourself to explore a new hobby or simply relax. Your spouse will go out of their way to make you feel truly special and cherished. Remedy: Feed brown cows with wheat, maize, and jaggery to nurture harmony and happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Capricorn: Incorporate meditation and yoga into your daily routine to enhance both physical fitness and mental resilience. Financial challenges may arise today, making it difficult to save money. Be cautious when sharing sensitive information with your spouse, as it could unintentionally be disclosed to others. For those deeply connected to love, you’ll experience a magical moment today—one that will outshine all other worldly experiences. Traders should exercise caution, as misguided advice from a close friend could lead to complications. Working professionals must remain vigilant at the workplace to avoid setbacks. Spending quality time with your spouse tonight will remind you of the importance of nurturing your relationship. You’ll also experience a profound realization of why marriages are often considered divine unions. Remedy: Worship a silver idol of your household deity regularly to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Avoid taking life too seriously today. The planetary alignment doesn’t appear favorable for financial matters, so it’s wise to keep your money secure. This is a good day to consider entering into a matrimonial alliance. However, your love life may face some challenges or misunderstandings today. It’s a day for high performance and standing out, but don’t rush to reveal your emotions to others. Be mindful, as unexpected expenses could strain your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: Donate black and white clothing to saints to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Pisces: Don’t overexert yourself—remember to take time to rest and recharge. Take a closer look at any investment opportunities that seem appealing; it’s essential to consult with experts before making any commitments. Today is favorable for those seeking a matrimonial alliance. You might share sweet moments with your beloved, like candyfloss and toffees, adding joy to your relationship. Traveling could open doors to new business opportunities. It’s also a great day for both social and religious events. Though women are from Venus and men are from Mars, today is a day when these two energies harmonize beautifully. Remedy: Carry a red handkerchief in your pocket to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.