Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 29 October 2024, Tuesday.

Aries: You may find it difficult to focus on work today as your health may not be at its best. Married people of this zodiac sign could receive financial benefits from their in-laws. Your cheerful, loving energy will uplift those around you. The thought of reconnecting with an old friend may fill you with excitement and anticipation. However, others may ask for a lot of your time today—ensure that your commitments don’t interfere with your work and that no one is taking advantage of your kindness. Avoid wasting your free time on unnecessary arguments, as this may leave you feeling frustrated by the end of the day. On a brighter note, you and your spouse are likely to share a deep, romantic conversation. Remedy: Feeding food and fodder to cows with black and white spots may help you maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 7:15 p.m.

Taurus: Using personal relationships to fulfill your own expectations may upset your spouse. Financially, you’ll remain strong, with favorable planetary alignments bringing several money-making opportunities your way. Family advice could also bring benefits today. Your partner will make extra efforts to keep you happy. It's a positive day for traders and businesspeople, as rising demand is likely to boost profits. Those of your zodiac sign have a unique personality—sometimes thriving in the company of friends, other times preferring solitude. Today, you’ll manage to carve out some personal time from a busy schedule. While you often see jokes about married life on social media, today you may feel deeply moved by the wonderful aspects of your marriage that come to light. Remedy: Feed fried snacks (pakoda) to crows for good health and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gemini: The support of influential people will give a significant boost to your morale today. Financial gains are likely, but remember that donating to charity can bring you mental peace. Children may pitch in with household tasks, easing your load. Your romantic relationship might take a new direction, as your partner could bring up the topic of marriage—be sure to think through every angle before making a decision. Your inner strength will help you excel at work, making it a productive day. Though outstation travel may feel uncomfortable, it could lead to valuable networking opportunities. Today is a perfect day to enjoy the positive aspects of your marriage. Remedy: To enhance an active and positive love life, consider serving and feeding black cows.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Cancer: Your friends will be supportive and keep your spirits high. If you’re studying or working away from home, be mindful of those who may waste your time and money. Treat guests kindly; being rude could hurt your family’s feelings and strain relationships. Avoid giving in to emotional demands from your partner. Today is also a great time to express yourself and focus on creative projects. Use this day to take some personal time and reflect on areas for self-improvement, which can lead to positive changes in your personality. If your spouse seems moody, it’s best to stay quiet to keep the day peaceful. Remedy: To increase family happiness, consider hanging cream, white, or pastel-colored curtains at home.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Your father may decide to disinherit you from the family property, but don’t be discouraged. Remember, while prosperity can bring comfort, challenges often strengthen resilience. Be mindful of your spending today and avoid unnecessary expenses. It’s a favorable day for exchanging gifts with loved ones, and if you're separated from your partner, you may find yourself missing them deeply and talking for hours over the phone. Your partner will be enthusiastic about your new ideas and plans. You might also receive recognition or appreciation for past help you offered to someone. A heartfelt conversation with your partner today will remind you of the deep love you share.

Remedy: For good health, consider donating barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Virgo: Visualize a bright and beautiful scene to uplift your spirits today. Long overdue payments will finally come through, and your curiosity and desire to learn will introduce you to new friends. Staying away from your partner may feel challenging. It's wise to hold off on new projects and expenses for now. Any effort you put into enhancing your appearance and personality will yield satisfying results. If your plans to meet someone are interrupted by your spouse’s health, you’ll still end up enjoying some wonderful time together. Remedy: Reciting the Durga Chalisa and Durga hymns can help you make progress in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Your playful and childlike side will shine through today, lifting your mood. Financially, you'll remain steady, with favorable planetary and nakshatra alignments bringing you multiple opportunities to boost your income. Expect a joyful day as your spouse goes the extra mile to make you happy. Nurture your relationship like a cherished treasure to keep the love vibrant. However, exercise caution and sound judgment before committing to any expensive ventures. It’s also essential to dedicate time to the relationships and people you value most. Marriage isn’t just about physical intimacy—it’s about discovering true love, and today will offer you a glimpse of that deeper connection. Remedy: For swift career growth, wake up early, greet the rising sun, and chant the Gayatri Mantra 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: You may engage in a fun sporting activity that will help you stay physically fit. However, if you’ve borrowed money, you might need to repay it today, which could put some strain on your finances. Your quick wit will make you the center of attention at social gatherings. Be mindful, though—your romantic partner might use flattery, saying things like, "Don't leave me alone in this lonely world." At work, you could face some resistance from higher-ups, but staying calm and composed will be essential. Drive carefully on your way home from work tonight to avoid any accidents that could lead to illness or injury. Expect a beautiful day with your life partner, who will show you more care and affection than ever before. Remedy: Wear shoes with a reddish hue to accelerate growth in your career and business.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Train your mind to embrace positive emotions like love, hope, faith, empathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these emotions take root, your mind will naturally respond with positivity in any situation. Financial worries may ease as your parents offer their support. Consider planning a short picnic to a historical monument—it will give the family, especially the children, a refreshing break from the usual routine. If you've been harsh in love, take a moment to apologize and make amends. On the professional front, new responsibilities are likely to come your way. Today, you'll feel drawn to relive the activities you enjoyed during childhood. Though your plans might be interrupted by an unexpected guest, their visit will bring joy and brighten your day. Remedy: Strengthen harmony in your relationship by serving and caring for grandparents and elders.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 3.30 pm.

Capricorn: You may feel more fatigued than usual today, so avoid taking on extra work. Give yourself some rest and consider postponing tasks or appointments to another day. Though you might not always recognize the value of money, today you’ll experience its importance as financial constraints arise. Your family will offer support but may also be quite demanding. A romantic proposal might be on the horizon. New partnerships look promising and could open doors to exciting opportunities. Consider spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any peaceful spiritual place to steer clear of unnecessary conflicts. Today, you'll experience the true bliss that marriage can bring. Remedy: Maintain good health by tying black and white threads around the toes of both feet.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Your confidence will soar today, paving the way for progress and success. Consider investing in stocks or mutual funds, as they promise fruitful long-term returns. For some, a new addition to the family will spark joyous celebrations. Love will feel deeply meaningful, and you’ll experience its soulful essence today. This is also a great time to express yourself and dive into creative projects. While you’ll realize the importance of prioritizing family, balancing everything may still be challenging. Expect a particularly vibrant and joyful day in your married life—more colorful than ever before. Remedy: Regularly consuming Tulsi leaves will bring great benefits to your health.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: The support of influential people will significantly boost your morale today. Be cautious when reviewing investment opportunities—take a second look before committing. You might also enjoy spending time on hobbies or lending a hand to family members. By spreading joy and letting go of past grievances, you'll add meaning to your life. Things at work are likely to go smoothly, aligning in your favor. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll manage to carve out some personal time and engage in creative activities. Today, you’ll come to realize just how much you mean to your life partner. Remedy: For stable finances, offer food items such as jaggery, wheat, and saffron to your father or father figures.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.