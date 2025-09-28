horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 29 September 2025, Monday.

Aries: Begin practicing meditation and yoga to strengthen both body and mind, especially for mental resilience. Be mindful of your expenses and stick to your budget to avoid financial strain. Family responsibilities need your immediate attention, as neglect could lead to problems. Sharing a candlelight meal with your partner will bring warmth to your relationship. However, work pressure may continue to occupy your mind, leaving little room for family and friends. Utilize your free time by engaging with younger members of the family—it will refresh you. If you have been yearning for your spouse’s affection, today promises to fulfill that desire. Remedy: Sleep on floor mats and manage your finances wisely.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Your friends will be supportive and keep your spirits high. Long-pending arrears and dues are likely to be cleared. Extending timely help to someone could save them from misfortune. Love brings unmatched joy, and you are fortunate to experience it. At work, your skills and expertise will help you resolve matters with ease. Children of this sign may spend the whole day playing sports, so parents should keep an eye on them to avoid injuries. On the personal front, you will feel like the richest person in the world as your spouse showers you with love and care. Remedy: Float an empty mud pot with its lid in flowing water to enhance career prospects.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Don’t lose your calm when faced with a difficult situation. Just as salt enhances the taste of food, a little unhappiness is sometimes necessary to truly value joy. Attending a social gathering will help uplift your mood. Today, you may develop the habit of saving money and learn to use it wisely. Take special care of your parents’ health. Your love life will be blissful—the day may start with your partner’s smile and end with sweet dreams of each other. At work, adopting new techniques will improve efficiency, and your unique style will attract attention. Sports are vital, but avoid overindulgence so it doesn’t affect your studies. Married couples will enjoy the best of love and good food today. Remedy: Avoid alcohol to ensure family happiness, as it is believed to magnify the negative influence of Mars.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Strengthening your mental resilience will lead to a more content life. Someone with ambitious plans may approach you—be sure to verify their credibility before making any investments. Offering timely help to someone could spare them from misfortune. Don’t worry, like ice, your troubles will gradually melt away today. At work, you are likely to have the upper hand in most matters. By evening, good news from a distant place may reach you. On the personal front, the day promises to be more harmonious and fulfilling than usual with your partner. Remedy: Feed a white female dog to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: Your polite nature will earn you appreciation, with many people praising you openly. Financial gains are likely tonight, as money lent earlier may return quickly. Support from friends and family will keep you motivated. A surprise message could bring you delightful dreams. With your strong abilities, you should actively pursue the opportunities that come your way. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll find time for yourself and make the most of it by being with your family. Married life will be filled with joy, fun, and harmony today. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, bury five yellow flowers near a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: People around you may be quite demanding today, so avoid making promises you can’t keep, and don’t exhaust yourself just to please others. Married individuals may find themselves spending heavily on their children’s education. Family members will hold a special place in your heart. On the brighter side, misunderstandings in your relationship are likely to fade, making the day pleasant. Your partner will show excitement about your new ideas and ventures. However, it’s wise to distance yourself from people who waste your time or don’t align with your values. Be cautious in your personal life, as disappointment from your partner could create strain in your marriage. Remedy: Drink water stored in copper vessels to boost your health and stay disease-free.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Encourage yourself to embrace optimism—it strengthens both your confidence and adaptability. At the same time, let go of negative emotions such as fear, hatred, jealousy, and the urge for revenge. Avoid spending money on alcohol and cigarettes, as they not only harm your health but also create financial strain. This is a good day to support children with their studies and assignments. Don’t let sorrow weigh you down—it will fade away like melting ice. Focus quietly on your goals and keep your plans to yourself until success is within reach. Be mindful of your belongings, as carelessness may lead to loss or theft. On a brighter note, a refreshing and fulfilling change awaits in your marital life. Remedy: Offer food items containing jaggery, wheat, and saffron to your father or father-like figures for lasting prosperity and stability.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will brighten your day, a reflection of the way you live—like a tree that offers shade to others while standing strong under the sun. Businesspeople heading out should secure their money carefully, as there may be chances of theft. Children are advised to focus on studies and begin planning for their future. Rekindle friendships by cherishing old memories, and take this opportunity to expand professional connections abroad. A walk in the park could unexpectedly reunite you with someone from your past with whom you once had differences. Meanwhile, your partner may do something delightful, leaving behind an unforgettable moment. Remedy: Apply a tilak of white sandalwood on your forehead to invite prosperity and stability into your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: A reunion with an old friend will lift your spirits and fill the day with warmth. Financially, the stars don’t seem too favorable, so take extra care in managing and safeguarding your money. Some tension may arise at home due to family members or your spouse, while lovers may find themselves being overly considerate of family opinions. Reaching out to influential people will work in your favor, bringing meaningful opportunities. Your natural charm and magnetic personality will place you in the spotlight today. While you often laugh at jokes about married life, today you may feel deeply moved as you realize the beautiful and touching truths within your own relationship. Remedy: When Rahu is favorable, it inspires charity, sacrifice, creativity, and transformation. For lasting financial stability, seek creative ways to help and serve others.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Capricorn: Your chances of recovering from illness are high, giving you the energy to take part in sports or physical activities. Financial gains are likely today, but balance them with acts of charity and donations to experience true peace of mind. Take a break from routine and spend some joyful time with friends. An exciting moment awaits as you receive a call from your beloved, boosting your confidence and adding to your sense of progress. Though you may try to carve out time for yourself, a busy schedule could keep you occupied. On the brighter side, your married life will be filled with fun, pleasure, and bliss today. Remedy: Engage in acts of charity, such as arranging free water kiosks for the poor and needy, to invite good fortune and positivity into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Your immense intellectual strength will help you overcome challenges, but only positive thinking can truly defeat obstacles. Financial issues may resolve today, bringing you monetary gains. Whenever you feel lonely, seek the support of your family—it will protect you from slipping into sadness and guide you toward wiser decisions. Avoid unnecessary suspicion, as doubt weakens relationships. If something truly troubles you, sit with your partner and resolve it through honest conversation. Professionally, use your influence and skills to expand your career prospects—success in your field is well within reach if you stay fully committed. You may find free time today, making it a perfect opportunity for meditation, which will bring inner peace. On the personal front, love and intimacy with your spouse will flourish, though you may need to be cautious about your health. Remedy: Strengthen your bond by gifting your partner yellow clothing or fabrics—it will bring warmth and positivity into your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2.45 pm to 3.45 pm.

Pisces: Keep your aspirations balanced to truly enjoy life. Embrace yoga, which nurtures physical, mental, and spiritual health, helping you maintain a calm and positive temperament. Today, discuss money matters with your family—investment and savings advice from them will greatly benefit your financial stability. At a social gathering, you will shine as the center of attraction. In love, stay cheerful and courageous while facing challenges. Your steady hard work will bring rewarding results. However, drive carefully while returning home tonight, as carelessness could lead to illness or mishap. Your spouse may briefly doubt your loyalty due to your busy routine, but by the end of the day, understanding and affection will prevail, bringing you closer together. Remedy: Stay away from drinking and smoking to strengthen both your health and financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4 pm.