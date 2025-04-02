Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 3 April 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Your charming personality will draw attention today. Financial difficulties may ease as your parents extend their support. Things will go smoothly on the family front, and your plans will receive full backing. Take time to understand your partner’s feelings. Positive changes at work will bring benefits. Avoid dwelling on things that no longer hold significance, as it only wastes your time. A delightful surprise may enhance your marital happiness. Remedy: Donate milk at Lord Bhairava temples to bring joy and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Taurus: Quit smoking to maintain good health. Today, you'll realize the value of money and how reckless spending can impact your future. Avoid letting friends or relatives handle your finances, as it may push you over budget. A heartfelt message from your partner will lift your spirits. Stay alert while interacting with influential people—you might gain a valuable insight. You'll have free time today to socialize and indulge in your favorite activities. Your spouse is truly a blessing—observe and cherish their presence today. Remedy: Worship and offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Bhairava, and Hanuman for a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Gemini: Your health will remain good despite a hectic schedule. Married individuals may receive financial support from their in-laws today. Patience may run low, so be mindful of your words to avoid upsetting those around you. Your partner may feel hurt by something you said—acknowledge your mistake and make amends before it leads to conflict. At work, expect sudden scrutiny; any errors could have consequences. Business owners may find an opportunity to take their ventures in a new direction. Exciting invitations and a surprise gift may come your way. You might rediscover your love for your spouse today, as they truly deserve it. Remedy: Donate a silver idol of a cow to the female members of your family for success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Cancer: Your charm will draw attention today. Businesspeople should be cautious of family members who frequently seek financial help but fail to repay it. Emotional changes at home may touch your heart, but you'll be able to express your feelings effectively to those who matter. The thought of meeting an old friend may fill you with excitement. Some colleagues may silently disapprove of how you handle key matters—if outcomes fall short of expectations, consider revising your approach. While you often prioritize family needs, today you'll finally find time for yourself and explore a new hobby. You may fall in love with your spouse all over again today. Remedy: Seek blessings from your father or father-like figures every morning for a peaceful family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: Today, you are filled with hope and positivity. However, a disagreement over finances may arise with your spouse, as they might criticize your spending habits. Grandchildren will bring immense joy. Romance will be thrilling—reach out to your special someone and make the most of the day. Your professional skills may be put to the test, so focus your efforts to achieve the desired results. An unexpected visit from a relative may require your attention. This could turn out to be the most memorable day of your married life, as you experience the true bliss of love. Remedy: To maintain financial stability, keep a piece of silver along with some Basmati rice in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

Virgo: Stimulate your mind by reading something interesting today. Financial stability will bring you peace of mind, as you will have a considerable amount of money at your disposal. Set aside worries and focus on strengthening your position both at home and among friends. Be mindful of your words with your partner to avoid later regrets. When handling major business negotiations, keep your emotions in check. Your sense of humor will be your biggest strength. However, a relative, friend, or neighbor may create tensions in your married life today. Remedy: Show respect and honor to saints and sages to maintain harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Libra: Stay patient—your persistent efforts, combined with wisdom and understanding, will lead to success. Your financial situation will improve as pending payments are finally recovered. Focus on both your children's needs and enhancing your home's beauty. A house without children may feel orderly, but their presence brings true joy and warmth. You may feel the absence of true love today, but remember, everything changes with time—including your romantic life. From morning to evening, you'll feel energetic at work. Be open to advice from others, as it could benefit you greatly. You and your spouse may need some personal space to strengthen your relationship. Remedy: Gift a silver elephant to your partner for a better love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Scorpio: Your wife may lift your spirits today. Avoid consuming alcohol or similar substances, as you may lose valuable belongings in an intoxicated state. Be considerate, especially with those who genuinely care for you. Stay cautious, as there is a risk of losing a friendship today. Admitting your mistakes at work will work in your favor, but take time to analyze how you can improve. If you’ve hurt someone, offer a sincere apology—everyone makes mistakes, but only the unwise repeat them. Steer clear of people who waste your time. A major expense may lead to a disagreement with your spouse. Remedy: Prepare sweet rotis in a tandoor (clay oven) and distribute them among the needy for financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Sagittarius: Don't ignore stress—it is becoming as serious an issue as tobacco and alcohol. Today, you may receive money from an unexpected source, helping to ease your financial troubles. Without much effort, you'll naturally attract attention. Be mindful of your emotions, as unchecked passion could put your love life at risk. You'll have opportunities to showcase your talents at work. Nostalgia may take over, making you want to relive childhood joys. A disagreement with relatives is possible, but by the end of the day, things will settle peacefully. Remedy: Donate black and white blankets at sacred places to improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Capricorn: Today is all about joy and making the most of life. Financial stability will bring you peace of mind as you find yourself with a good amount of money. However, concerns over your spouse’s health may cause stress. By evening, an unexpected romantic mood may take over your thoughts. It’s a favorable day to send out your resume or attend an interview. The day will be a mix of pleasant and unsettling events, leaving you both excited and exhausted. If you've been longing for your spouse’s affection, today will bring you the love you desire. Remedy: Maintain peace and harmony at home by placing flowers, a money plant, or an aquarium in the North or Northwest direction.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Aquarius: It's a perfect day to engage in activities that boost your confidence and happiness. If you live away from home for work or studies, be mindful of people who drain your time and money. Focus on projects that will bring prosperity to your entire family. Love will blur the lines between dreams and reality today, filling your heart with joy. Consider partnerships with ambitious and enterprising individuals. Take some time for self-reflection and identify areas for personal growth—it will lead to positive changes. Your spouse is in a fantastic mood today; support them in making it a truly memorable day for both of you. Remedy: Wear a one-mukhi (faced) Rudraksha in a white thread to enhance your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Pisces: Constantly focusing on difficulties and exaggerating them may weaken your resolve. A financial disagreement with your spouse is possible, as they may criticize your spending habits and luxurious lifestyle. If you seek emotional support, elders in the family will be there to guide you. You might feel the absence of love today, but better days lie ahead. Some will see progress in business and education. It's time to tackle pending issues—think positively and take the first step toward resolution. Romance will brighten your day, but minor health concerns may cause discomfort. Remedy: Plant a banana tree, nurture it, and offer prayers for improved financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.