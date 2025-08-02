horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 3 August 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Avoid the habit of overthinking and magnifying problems—it can sap your inner strength. If you're involved in any legal matters related to finances, the court is likely to rule in your favor today, bringing positive outcomes. Make time to visit friends who could use your support. Love is in the air—your heart and your partner's may beat in perfect harmony today. After a hectic schedule, you'll finally get a chance to unwind and enjoy some well-deserved personal time. In married life, small gestures like touches, hugs, and kisses carry deep emotional meaning—you may rediscover that magic today. Expect a phone call from someone you've long wanted to reconnect with. The conversation could stir cherished memories and take you on an emotional journey back in time. Remedy: Feed fried snacks (like pakodas) to crows to attract positivity and maintain good health—an offering believed to please Saturn.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Taurus: Don’t take life for granted—recognize that valuing and nurturing it is one of the truest commitments you can make. Financially, this is a favorable time for you—consider investing in conservative options for steady gains. You’ll enjoy meaningful time with family and friends today, strengthening your emotional bonds. A delightful and perhaps unexpected side of your partner may emerge, deepening your connection. Remember, time is a valuable asset. Use it wisely to move closer to your goals. Still, it’s equally important to be flexible and prioritize quality time with loved ones—balance is key. Marriage will feel like a true blessing today, bringing warmth and appreciation to your heart. A heartfelt, friendly conversation with your father is also on the cards—it will lift his spirits and yours. Remedy: To promote good health and positivity, keep the central area of your home clean and clutter-free.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini: Your health is likely to remain excellent today, giving you the energy and confidence to pursue your goals. With self-belief and a little support, you have the potential to boost your financial situation significantly. You may feel inclined to make valuable purchases—perhaps jewelry or a new home appliance—adding comfort or elegance to your life. Romance is in the air! Your love life shines today, filled with affection and connection. Keep nurturing that bond. Any construction or renovation work initiated now is likely to progress smoothly and meet your expectations. Marriage brings a joyful shift today, strengthening your emotional bond with your partner. You might also find yourself focusing on personal grooming—enhancing your appearance is a step toward becoming the best version of yourself. Remedy: To strengthen your financial prospects, offer yellow flowers to your personal or family deity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Cancer: Expectant mothers should be extra cautious while walking on smooth or slippery floors. Also, avoid standing near anyone who is smoking, as secondhand smoke can harm the unborn child. Today is ideal for making purchases that are likely to appreciate in value over time. You may find yourself effortlessly attracting positive attention from others without even trying. On the personal front, things remain calm and well-managed. Though you might plan to reorganize your home and clear the clutter, your busy schedule may not allow much time for it. Married life will feel peaceful and comforting today, countering common assumptions about conflict or tension. At work, your ability to complete tasks efficiently will impress your colleagues and may even earn you praise. Remedy: Feed wheat flour balls to fish to bring peace and positive energy into your life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Leo: Your aspirations and ambitions may be clouded by self-doubt or fear today. Seeking the right guidance can help you navigate through this and regain confidence. Businesspersons may face minor setbacks or losses, and some additional spending might be necessary to boost or improve operations. However, attending social gatherings can open doors to valuable connections with influential individuals—an opportunity worth seizing. On the personal front, your partner may seem a little irritable today, which could weigh on your mood. Try to stay patient and understanding. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll manage to carve out some time for yourself. Consider engaging in a creative activity—it could be both refreshing and fulfilling. Be mindful and gentle in your intimate moments, as either you or your partner might be prone to minor discomfort or injury. Remember, your thoughts shape your reality—take some time to read something insightful that stimulates deeper thinking. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa to support your well-being and strengthen your mental and physical health.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.

Virgo: To live a truly content life, focus on strengthening your mental resilience. Financial improvements today will allow you to comfortably take care of essential purchases. In your relationships, make sure to value your partner’s opinions—neglecting their perspective could lead to frustration and misunderstandings. Add spark to your love life by planning a fun outing or a picnic together. Don't forget the joy of friendship—make time to reconnect with friends. Isolating yourself from others won’t bring happiness; meaningful social connections are key to a fulfilling life. Today, the warmth and affection of your spouse will help you forget past struggles. It’s shaping up to be a delightful day, full of laughter, movies, parties, and good company. Remedy: For family prosperity, both men and women should apply a vermillion (sindoor) mark on the forehead.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: You'll have ample time for yourself today—make the most of it by going for a long walk to boost your physical and mental well-being. It's best to hold off on making any investments for now. Spending quality time with your children will bring immense joy and serve as a beautiful form of emotional healing. Their laughter and energy can be truly uplifting. Love may be slow to ignite today, but it’s steady and meaningful. However, be cautious with your belongings, as carelessness could lead to loss or theft. During a light-hearted conversation with your partner, an old issue might unexpectedly resurface, potentially leading to a disagreement. Try to keep things calm and avoid letting it escalate. Later in the day, you might reconnect with an old, close friend—bringing back cherished memories and a sense of nostalgia from the past. Remedy: To attract prosperity, offer sweetened rice to the needy and underprivileged.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: Your sharp intellect will be your greatest strength in overcoming personal challenges. Staying positive is key—your mindset will shape your ability to face and rise above any difficulties. Since unexpected expenses can arise at any time, it’s wise to plan your finances carefully and start saving wherever possible. Be cautious today, as someone may attempt to cause trouble. With certain forces working against you, avoid any confrontational behavior. If you must address past issues, do so with dignity and restraint. When going out with your partner, let your true personality shine. Authenticity in both appearance and behavior will make the experience more meaningful. The day may bring a mix of uplifting and unsettling events, leaving you a bit emotionally drained. However, your spouse’s love and support will remind you of how wonderful it is to have a caring life partner. You may receive some stern advice or criticism from your father or elder brother. Rather than reacting negatively, try to understand their words—they may hold valuable lessons for your growth. Remedy: To enhance harmony in family life, consider engraving and keeping a Shukra Yantra on a piece of silver.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Be a good listener—you might discover solutions to your problems through others' perspectives. It’s best to avoid long-term investments today. Instead, spend some quality time with a close friend to lift your spirits. At home, your children may present an issue that seems exaggerated. Stay calm, verify the facts, and respond wisely rather than reacting impulsively. In matters of love, don’t lose your self-respect—love should be mutual, not one-sided. Your sense of humor will be your biggest strength today, helping you navigate tricky situations with ease. Your spouse may be influenced by external opinions and get into an argument with you. However, your patience, love, and understanding will help restore peace. Be mindful of how you present yourself today—your personality might not resonate well with others. It’s a good day to reflect, reassess your approach, and embrace positive changes in your behavior and mindset. Remedy: To maintain harmony in the family, chant “ॐ ब्रां ब्रीं ब्रौं सः बुधाय नमः” (Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namaha) 11 times in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 7.54 pm.

Capricorn: Begin your day with meditation or yoga—it will not only improve your physical health but also strengthen your mental resilience. If you’ve borrowed money from a relative, be prepared to repay it today, as it may become unavoidable. On a brighter note, you’ll effortlessly draw positive attention from others without trying too hard. Love will bring warmth and purpose into your day, reminding you of its transformative power. You’ll finally find time to complete tasks you've long planned but couldn’t get around to—this will bring a sense of accomplishment. Today, you may discover that marriage is much more than physical intimacy. You'll experience the depth of emotional connection and the comfort of true companionship. However, a difficult situation may arise, reminding you how essential it is to have loyal and supportive friends by your side. Remedy: Recite the Aditya Hridaya Stotra to calm your mind and dispel feelings of frustration or restlessness.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5.40 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Begin your day with yoga and meditation—it will help you stay centered and maintain high energy levels throughout the day. If you wish to enjoy a smooth, stable life, pay close attention to your finances today. Smart choices now will help secure your future. Your spouse and children may shower you with extra affection, strengthening emotional bonds at home. In matters of love, positive energy surrounds you—making it a good time to nurture your relationship. You may receive meaningful advice from a spiritual mentor or elder, offering clarity or direction in life. Though men are from Mars and women from Venus, today their energies align beautifully—you'll feel deep connection and understanding in your relationships. Later in the day, a movie or series may spark a desire to escape to the hills or a peaceful getaway spot—let your imagination wander. Remedy: When positively aligned, Rahu symbolizes charity, creativity, and transformation. To strengthen your financial well-being, find creative ways to help and serve others—acts of selfless service will attract abundance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: A short temper may lead to unnecessary arguments and confrontations—practice patience and mindfulness to maintain harmony. Before rushing to buy new things, make the most of what you already have. Keep your emotions in check, especially around family, as careless words can unintentionally hurt your loved ones. Those planning a short getaway with their partner are in for a truly memorable and joyful time. Today also brings exciting opportunities—expect some intriguing invitations and perhaps even a pleasant surprise gift. Your married life will feel especially joyful and fulfilling today, filled with warmth and shared happiness. Don’t hold back your thoughts—honest expressions from the heart can strengthen the bond of love. Remedy: For better health and vitality, engrave a Mangal (Mars) Yantra on a gold ring and wear it.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.