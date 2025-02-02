Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 3 February 2025, Monday.

Aries: Avoid a high-calorie diet and stick to your exercise routine. Today, you may need to spend a significant amount on your mother or father's health. While this may strain your finances, it will strengthen your relationship with them. You'll forget your worries and enjoy quality time with your family. Your partner may seek more commitment, but be cautious about making promises you may struggle to keep. Those in foreign trade are likely to see positive outcomes today. You can also make the most of your skills at work. Be careful with your words when speaking to influential people. In your married life, you'll relive the joyful memories of courtship and romance. Remedy: Place a Ketu Yantra in your prayer space or family altar and worship it regularly to improve your business and work life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Taurus: Today is a day for relaxation and enjoyment. You'll radiate positive energy and start your day with a good mindset. However, your mood may be affected if any of your valuable items are stolen. A disagreement over money matters may arise among family members, so it's important to encourage everyone to be transparent about finances and cash flow. Love will feel deep and meaningful today. At work, your past efforts may be recognized, and this could lead to a potential promotion. Business owners may receive valuable advice from experienced individuals to help grow their businesses. You can also enjoy some quality time with your spouse by taking a break from work. Though you may have small disagreements, these could have a long-term impact on your marriage, so it's essential to avoid letting them escalate. Be cautious about trusting others' words or suggestions. Remedy: For better financial gains, use milk to turn off the gas burner at night.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Just as food needs salt to enhance its flavour, a bit of unhappiness is necessary to help you truly appreciate happiness. If you're away from home for work or studies, avoid people who waste your time and money. Your relationship with your spouse may become tense due to your over-commitment to work. On a positive note, romantic feelings will be returned today. Use your professional influence to boost your career. Success in your field is within reach, so focus on using all your skills to achieve it. Today, you might prefer spending time alone rather than socializing. You can also use your free time to tidy up your house. Your spouse will rekindle the romantic memories from the early stages of your relationship. Remedy: Donate milk at Lord Bhairava temples to enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cancer: Spending the evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be cautious not to overeat or indulge in too many drinks. You might feel like travelling or spending money, but you may regret it later. Domestic life will be calm and full of warmth. There are strong chances of forming a new romantic connection, but avoid sharing personal or confidential information too soon. Your efforts at work will be recognized and appreciated. You'll have some free time today, which is perfect for meditation to help you stay mentally at peace. Your life partner may shower you with extra care and affection today, almost like an angel. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa for good health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Leo: Today is a special day as good health will allow you to achieve something extraordinary. The investments you made earlier for a prosperous future will start paying off today. Embrace a harmonious rhythm in your life and learn the importance of surrender, walking with love and gratitude in your heart. This will bring more meaning to your family life. There's a strong possibility of meeting someone who will captivate your heart today. Collaborate with creative individuals who share your ideas. It's also a great day for fun and entertainment. You'll realize today that all the vows made in your marriage hold true, and your spouse is truly your soulmate. Remedy: Donate milk at Lord Bhairava temples to bring more happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: You may be required to make important decisions today, which could leave you feeling tense and nervous. While you'll earn good money, the rise in expenses might make it tough to save. A family get-together will put you in the spotlight. Your partner may seek a commitment—be cautious not to promise anything you can't keep. Take advantage of new money-making ideas that come to you today. Be careful not to jump to conclusions or make hasty decisions, as this could lead to frustration. Today, you'll experience the true meaning of a happy married life. Remedy: Maintain excellent health by reciting Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: You will have plenty of energy today, but work pressure might leave you feeling irritated. Be mindful of your finances—save wisely and spend thoughtfully to avoid regrets later. Use your intelligence and influence to handle sensitive family matters with care. Your partner may have certain expectations, but you might not be able to fulfill them, which could lead to disappointment. Avoid making promises unless you're sure you can keep them. Favorable planetary alignments will bring moments of joy throughout the day. Also, embrace the power of a warm hug—it will do wonders for your well-being, and your spouse will provide plenty of them. Remedy: Enhance your financial well-being by offering a whole bulb of garlic and onion into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Beige.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Maintain a balanced diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. Unexpected financial gains from an unknown source may help ease your monetary concerns. However, a financial issue at home could lead to tension as someone close to you may overreact. Today, you and your partner will be deeply connected, setting everything else aside. Pending projects and plans are finally moving toward completion. Be mindful of how you spend your time—excessive socializing with friends could lead to challenges in the future. Emotions will run deep, and you’ll share a heartfelt eye-to-eye moment with your spouse. Remedy: Store water in a green-colored glass bottle and place it in the sun—this will bring happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Sagittarius: Expectant mothers should take extra care while walking to avoid mishaps. Financial worries may occupy your mind today—seek advice from a trusted confidant for guidance. Your friends will be supportive, but be mindful of your words. The absence of your beloved might make time feel slow. Engaging with influential people can inspire you with fresh ideas and plans. Tonight, you may feel the urge to step outside for a quiet walk on the terrace or in a park. However, your spouse may not be responsive to your needs, which could leave you feeling frustrated. Remedy: For good health, look at your reflection in mustard oil before donating it.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Your hard work, combined with the timely support of your family, will bring the results you desire. However, keep up your efforts to maintain this momentum. Those running small businesses may receive valuable financial advice from a close associate today. A letter or message will bring joyful news to the entire family. You have a good chance of encountering something truly special—perhaps even the "biggest catch" of your pursuits. Stay vigilant at work, as a competitor may try to undermine you. Your keen observation skills will help you stay ahead. While men and women may be different, today is a day when love and harmony will bring them closer together. Remedy: For a prosperous business and stable work life, place a bowl of milk, water, and sugar near your bedside at night. The next morning, pour it at the root of a nearby tree.

Lucky Colour: Lemon Green.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12.45 pm.

Aquarius: Your anxiety will fade as you take control of the situation, realizing it is as fleeting as a soap bubble—dispersed with a touch of courage. While you will earn well today, rising expenses may make saving a challenge. Rituals and ceremonies will take place at home. Be cautious, as your girlfriend may not be completely honest with you. Partnering with ambitious individuals could open new doors for success. Recognizing the value of time, you may prefer solitude today, which will prove beneficial for your well-being. However, a disagreement with relatives might lead to tension between you and your spouse. Remedy: To enhance your love life, offer Prasad at a Lord Bhairav temple.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Excessive worry and stress can take a toll on your health, so strive for mental clarity by avoiding confusion and frustration. Travel may feel exhausting for some, but it will bring financial gains. Keep your temper in check to maintain harmony within your family. Be cautious in romance—your partner may use flattery to seek extra attention. This is a great day for negotiating with new clients and exploring new opportunities. Students of this zodiac sign may spend excessive time on TV or mobile devices, leading to wasted productivity. Your spouse is truly a blessing in your life, and today, you will deeply appreciate their presence. Remedy: Practice Pranayama (breathing exercises) early in the morning to maintain physical fitness and mental freshness.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.