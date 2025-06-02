horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 3 June 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Today promises fun and enjoyment, especially for those stepping out for leisure. People involved in the milk industry may see some financial gains. However, an old acquaintance might stir up trouble. If you're planning a romantic outing, pay attention to your outfit—your partner may not appreciate poor dressing choices. Stay alert while interacting with influential people—you might gain some useful insights. Your ability to persuade others will work in your favour today. On the personal front, your spouse may not be responsive to your emotional needs, which could leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: Feeding dogs rotis, bread, or other food items can help bring more happiness and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Personal issues may disturb your peace of mind today. To handle the stress, try reading something interesting or engaging in a mental activity. On the brighter side, influential people might be willing to invest in something unique and high-quality that you propose. Support from relatives will help ease your mental burden. However, a sudden shift in your romantic partner’s mood could leave you feeling upset. Work-wise, the day looks promising, and everything seems to be going your way. You’ll also get a chance to spend quality time with your partner and express your true feelings. But be cautious—your married life might feel a bit chaotic today. Remedy: To strengthen your romantic relationship, consider gifting white chocolates to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Being overly suspicious could lead to setbacks today. Try to control the urge to live in the moment and avoid overspending on fun or entertainment. Your sense of humour will help you stand out and be liked at social events. You’ll add value to your life by letting go of past grievances and forgiving your partner for her earlier lack of attention. However, your partner might be difficult to handle today. If you’re staying away from home due to work or studies, take some time to connect with your family. A heartfelt conversation may bring out some emotions. By the end of the day, you’ll feel that the promises made during your marriage truly hold meaning—your spouse is indeed your soulmate. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, offer sweetened rice to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Your playful and cheerful side will shine through today, putting you in a lighthearted mood. You’ll also make good progress in your goal to save money, managing your finances wisely. Some rituals or traditional activities may take place at home. However, romantic gestures may not bring the expected results. On the positive side, your helpful nature and sharp thinking will be appreciated. You may receive recognition or praise for the support you offered someone in the past, bringing you into the spotlight. However, on the personal front, your spouse may not be emotionally responsive today, which could leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: To make your love life more memorable, consider gifting your partner something in red or orange.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: Pay some attention to your health today. If you invest your savings in safe, traditional options, you’re likely to make some profit. However, your stubborn attitude may upset family members and close friends. If you're planning a romantic outing, make sure to dress well—ignoring this may annoy your partner. On the career front, you'll have both the energy and skills needed to boost your income. You’ll also try to use your free time to complete tasks you’ve been putting off. While not everything may go your way today, you’ll still enjoy some quality moments with your spouse. Remedy: To bring happiness to your family life, donate a bronze diya at a temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu.

Lucky Colour: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Health will be on your side today, and your cheerful mood will boost your confidence and energy. However, be careful while handling financial matters and commitments. It’s a great day to reconnect with old friends or revive past relationships. Your love life is likely to surprise you with something truly special. You’ll also show an impressive ability to learn and absorb new things. Spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any peaceful religious place can help you avoid unnecessary stress or conflicts. By the end of the day, you’ll understand why people say marriages are made in heaven. Remedy: To maintain a strong financial life, keep a small amount of silver along with Basmati rice in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.

Libra: Maintain a balanced diet to boost your physical well-being. Traders and businesspeople with international connections should proceed cautiously today—financial losses are possible, so evaluate every decision carefully. It’s a wonderful day to spend time with guests. Plan something meaningful with your relatives—they’ll truly value your efforts. You may find yourself captivated by nature’s beauty today, offering a refreshing sense of awe. This is a day for calculated actions. Hold off on presenting new ideas until you’re confident in their success. Surprise your spouse by setting aside work and dedicating time to them—it will bring unexpected joy. Today, you may come to realize just how beautiful your marriage truly is. Remedy: Wear a seven-mukhi Rudraksha to support a life free from illness.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 1 pm.

Scorpio: Now is the perfect time to turn to spirituality—it’s one of the most effective ways to combat mental stress. Practices like meditation and yoga can greatly strengthen your mental resilience. Your dedication and hard work are likely to be recognized today, potentially bringing financial rewards. Make the most of your free time by sharing warm, loving moments with your family. A picnic or outing with your partner could help you relive cherished memories. For those who truly deserve it, promotions or financial gains may be on the horizon. Individuals of this zodiac sign are known for their vibrant personalities. While you enjoy the company of friends, you also value solitude—and today, you'll find some precious “me time” in your busy day. Your spouse will shower you with love and positive energy, making the day even more special. Remedy: Wear green-colored clothing to attract positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.

Sagittarius: Practice emotional balance today—especially when it comes to managing anger.

Long-overdue payments or pending dues are likely to be recovered, bringing financial relief. Show patience and understanding when dealing with children or those with less experience. Your boundless love means the world to your partner—let it shine through. At work, momentum picks up as both colleagues and seniors offer their full support. If you manage to carve out personal time amidst your busy schedule, make sure to use it wisely. Investing in yourself now can yield valuable growth in the future. Someone close to you might do something today that makes your spouse fall in love with you all over again. Remedy: Place a golden idol of your chosen deity in your pooja room or family altar, and worship it daily for good health.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Capricorn: You’ll feel a surge of energy today, but mounting work pressure might leave you feeling irritable. If you’ve borrowed money from a family member, it’s wise to repay it today—delays could lead to serious misunderstandings, or even legal trouble. Your family holds a meaningful place in your heart, and their presence will be especially significant today. Don’t delay expressing your feelings to your beloved—waiting until tomorrow might be too late. Before entering any partnership, take a moment to listen to your inner voice. Trust your intuition. Avoid alcohol and smoking today, as they could drain your time and energy. Focus instead on healthy habits that support your well-being. Married life takes a lovely turn today—expect to experience its warmer, more joyful side. Remedy: Gaze at your reflection in mustard oil, then use the same oil to fry sweet flour balls and feed them to birds. This practice is believed to aid in financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Engage your mind with something stimulating—perhaps a good book or an inspiring article.

You may feel tempted to travel or spend impulsively today, but think twice—regret could follow. Steer clear of sensitive or controversial topics with loved ones to avoid unnecessary tension. Take time to truly understand your partner’s emotions today; your empathy will mean a lot. It’s not the ideal day to host your boss or senior colleagues at home—better to wait for a more favorable moment. If you’re feeling disheartened by matters of money, love, or family, consider visiting a spiritual guide for clarity and peace. Your spouse will go out of their way to bring joy into your day—appreciate the gesture and share the warmth. Remedy: Touch the feet of your elder brothers and seek their blessings for success in business.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: A long-cherished dream is set to come true today. While the excitement is natural, try to keep your emotions in check—too much enthusiasm could lead to distractions or missteps. Rather than letting the day slip by, channel your energy into something productive that can enhance your income and personal growth. Your stubbornness might disturb the peace at home, especially with your parents. Listening to their advice and showing humility will help maintain harmony and mutual respect. Be mindful and respectful in your romantic relationship—kindness goes a long way. Leverage your professional influence to advance your career. With focus and effort, you’re poised for exceptional success. Give your best, and you’ll rise above the competition. Although free time is a gift, you may end up wasting it today, which could leave you feeling frustrated or unsettled. You might also feel stressed due to concerns about your spouse’s health—offer them care and support. Remedy: Feed dogs with rotis, bread, or dog-friendly food to bring more happiness and positivity into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.