Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 3 March 2025, Monday.

Aries: Don't let frustration take a toll on your health—dwelling on the past won't help. Try to relax as much as possible. Avoid overspending just to impress others. Unexpected responsibilities may disrupt your plans, leaving you doing more for others than for yourself. Your love life may bring sweet moments, but they might not last long. Today, you may set higher goals than usual, but don't be discouraged if results don't match your expectations. In your free time, you might watch a movie, only to feel later that it was a waste of time. Your spouse may be too occupied to give you attention today. Remedy: Drink water from a silver vessel to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Taurus: Be mindful of what you eat and drink, as carelessness could lead to health issues. Lucrative money-making opportunities may come your way. Your home life will be peaceful and filled with warmth. Expect a unique and delightful experience in your love life—like the blend of chocolate, ginger, and roses. If you're considering a joint venture, it could be beneficial in the long run, though you may face significant opposition from partners. Travel may not yield immediate results, but it will lay a strong foundation for future gains. Enjoy good food and romantic moments today. Remedy: Offer a green chilli to a parrot for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:30 pm.

Gemini: Stay clear of confusion and frustration to keep your mind sharp. A function at home may require significant spending, which could impact your finances. However, you will enjoy a joyful time with family and friends. Consider planting a sapling today for a positive touch. Engaging with influential people may bring valuable ideas and plans. After work, you might find comfort in indulging in your favourite hobbies, helping you relax. However, be mindful, as a serious argument with your spouse is possible. Remedy: For financial stability, have curd in a silver vessel.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Encourage yourself to stay optimistic—it boosts confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Your financial situation is likely to improve, and if you had lent money to someone, there's a good chance you'll get it back today. It's a perfect day to reconnect and strengthen bonds with loved ones. You may deeply miss your partner's presence. Your growing confidence will lead to noticeable progress. You might spend most of the day resting, but by evening, you'll realize the value of time. Love and harmony will be in the air, as differences between men and women seem to fade today. Remedy: Seek blessings from your mother, grandmother, or other elder women for a healthy life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Leo: Unnecessary stress and worry can drain your energy and make life feel dull. It's best to let go of them, as they will only worsen your troubles. Instead of sitting idle, engage in activities that can boost your financial prospects. Avoid chasing unrealistic dreams—stay practical. Spending time with friends will uplift your mood. You may cross paths with someone who loves you deeply. At work, professional success and benefits are on the horizon, and your quick problem-solving skills will earn you recognition. With a little effort, today could turn out to be one of the best days of your married life. Remedy: For good health, eat and share saffron-based sweets with the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Virgo: Engaging in sports and outdoor activities will help you regain lost energy. If you own land and are looking to sell, you may find a good buyer today and secure a profitable deal. Expect a delightful evening as relatives or friends drop by for a visit. Avoid disappointing your partner today, as you may regret it later. Surround yourself with successful people who can provide valuable insights into future trends. A shopping trip might lead you to a beautiful dress material. However, minor disagreements with your spouse over grocery shopping could irritate you. Remedy: Strengthen your love bonds by distributing kesar halwa (saffron sweet dish) to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Libra: Your confidence and energy will be at their peak today. Established and experienced business professionals of this zodiac sign should invest their money wisely. Avoid unnecessary arguments, confrontations, and fault-finding in others. A special friend may bring you comfort in an emotional moment. At work, things will go smoothly, and circumstances will be in your favor. Recognizing the value of time, you may feel drawn to solitude, which will prove beneficial. Passion and romance will reach new heights with your spouse today. Remedy: Wrap two handfuls of lentils in a red cloth and donate them to the poor and needy. This will help bring greater happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Maintain your fitness by avoiding high-calorie foods. If you're looking to earn some extra money, consider investing in secure financial schemes. Your family members will appreciate your dedication and efforts. You continue to express love, even in the face of misunderstandings with your beloved. Don't wait for opportunities—take the initiative and seek them out. Today is favorable, allowing you to balance responsibilities while also making time for yourself. However, your spouse may be preoccupied with friends, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: Chant the Lakshmi Chalisa and sing hymns in praise of Goddess Mahalakshmi to strengthen mutual understanding and trust between you and your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Your health will remain stable despite a hectic schedule. Financially, today brings prosperity—you may even find an opportunity to clear debts or ongoing loans. However, be cautious, as certain relatives might try to take advantage of your generosity. While kindness is admirable, setting boundaries is equally important to avoid being misled. Make sure to forgive your beloved today and let go of any grudges. Some colleagues may quietly disapprove of how you handle important matters, but if the results fall short of expectations, consider reviewing and adjusting your approach. People of this zodiac sign have a unique balance—they thrive in the company of friends yet also cherish solitude. Fortunately, today allows you to carve out some much-needed "me time." Meanwhile, neighbors might attempt to stir trouble in your married life, but your bond with your spouse remains unshaken. Remedy: Perform Taila Abhishek (oil offering) to Lord Saturn to bring greater peace and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: You may encounter some setbacks today, but don’t lose heart—stay determined and work harder to achieve your goals. Treat these challenges as stepping stones to success. A relative will offer support during difficult times. Be mindful of your finances, as visiting close relatives could lead to unexpected expenses. This is also a great day to reconnect with old contacts and strengthen past relationships. You may cross paths with someone who loves you deeply. However, your dominant approach at work could invite criticism from colleagues, so try to be more considerate. On the bright side, you’ll have plenty of quality time with your spouse, making them feel truly cherished. Expect a deeply fulfilling and memorable day in your married life. Remedy: Avoid drinking and smoking to maintain strong financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Holding onto resentment will only lead to mental stress. Let go of negative thoughts, as they drain your energy and hinder productivity. Today, a parent may offer valuable advice on the importance of saving money. Listen carefully, as ignoring their wisdom could lead to financial challenges in the future. Enjoyment will be greater when shared with family, so plan activities that bring everyone together. If you're feeling the absence of true love, don’t worry—romantic matters evolve with time. For business owners, today holds promise, with the possibility of sudden gains or unexpected profits. You value personal space, and fortunately, you'll have plenty of free time today to enjoy activities like gaming or working out at the gym. If plans to meet someone are disrupted due to your spouse’s health, don’t be disappointed—you’ll end up sharing an even more meaningful and intimate time together. Remedy: To maintain good health, consider donating milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.15 pm.

Pisces: You will be full of energy and agility today, with your health supporting you completely. Expect to gain benefits through the help of a sibling. Relatives will offer their support, helping ease the worries weighing on your mind. In your love life, let go of minor disagreements and focus on strengthening your bond. This is also a great time to express yourself and work on creative projects. Be open to advice from others—it could bring unexpected benefits today. Your parents may surprise your spouse with a thoughtful gift, bringing even more happiness to your married life. Remedy: Discard old and torn books to ensure harmony and smooth functioning in family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 10 pm.