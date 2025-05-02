Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 3 May 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Support from influential people will lift your spirits today. You may have to spend money on essential household needs, which could strain your finances, but it will help you avoid bigger problems in the future. You’ll get to enjoy quality time with your family and friends. Sharing sweets with your partner is likely. Be open to others' advice if you truly want to benefit today. Your spouse will make an effort to keep you happy. If your partner doesn’t feel like talking, don’t push them—give them some space, and things will get better on their own. Remedy: Avoid holding grudges or speaking harshly to your brother. This will help improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Your health will be good today. A sudden flow of money will help you manage your bills and urgent expenses. However, someone close to you may overreact to financial matters, causing some tension at home. For your partner, your presence adds real meaning to life. If you're travelling, don't forget to carry all important documents. You are likely to receive extra care and attention from your spouse. Though you may have free time today, use it wisely—finish pending work now so you can rest tomorrow. Remedy: Listen to your father’s advice to maintain harmony and positivity in the family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini: Your polite nature will earn you praise from many people today. Avoid giving business credit to anyone who asks—it's better to stay cautious. Family members, especially elders, will show you love and support. Wedding plans may be on the horizon for some, while others might experience a romantic boost. Feeling the value of time, you may prefer to spend some quiet moments alone—and that could actually do you good. It’s a wonderful day for your married life, so express your love to your spouse. It’s never too late to plan ahead—use this day to think about a brighter future for yourself and your family. Remedy: Light a sesame oil lamp daily to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Your health will remain fine today. However, a financial loss early in the day could affect your mood. Relatives may surprise you with gifts but might also ask for your help in return. Your love life will be full of energy and joy. A pleasure trip will leave you feeling content. In your married life, you’ll relive the sweet memories of your early days of romance and courtship. Love is the most powerful emotion—so speak words that boost your partner’s trust in you and deepen your relationship. Remedy: On birthdays and special occasions, donate white items to those in need to bring peace, happiness, and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: You may recover from a long-standing illness today. However, visiting close relatives might put some pressure on your finances. Take time to check on a relative who has been unwell. Some of you can look forward to a romantic evening with gifts and flowers. Your ability to persuade others will bring you good results. You’re likely to receive special attention from your spouse. Avoid starting anything new until you’ve completed your pending work—ignoring this could lead to complications. Remedy: Apply a white sandalwood mark on your forehead to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: You’re likely to spend time playing sports or doing physical activities to boost your stamina. Investing in stocks or mutual funds today may bring long-term benefits. Friends will be supportive, but choose your words carefully during conversations. By evening, an unexpected romantic feeling may take over your thoughts. Someone from your past might get in touch and make the day special. If you’ve been missing your spouse’s affection, today will bring you the warmth you’ve been longing for. Try your hand at photography—you’ll capture some moments worth remembering. Remedy: For peace and happiness in your family, offer milk at a Bhairav temple.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Libra: Hope will blossom in your heart like a vibrant, fragrant flower—full of promise and beauty. Be wise with your finances; invest your surplus in a secure place that ensures future returns. Stay mindful of overly generous tendencies—some relatives may try to take advantage. While kindness is a virtue, setting healthy boundaries will protect your peace. Romance may deepen today, as a close friendship begins to reveal tender emotions. Take time to reconnect with friends—life’s joys are richer when shared. Remember, isolation can distance you from support when it’s most needed. Your life partner is likely to shower you with special attention today, making the day even more meaningful. However, you might also receive some unexpected news from someone overseas—stay calm and compassionate. Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to invite warmth and happiness into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Progress may feel out of reach lately, largely due to a pessimistic mindset. It's time to recognize how worry has clouded your clarity and stalled your momentum. Shift your focus to the brighter side—once you do, you’ll notice a positive change in your decision-making. Today is favorable for financial matters. You may find it easy to raise capital, recover pending dues, or seek support for new ventures. However, be cautious—friends might overstep boundaries in your personal life, so maintain your space with grace. Love fills your day with warmth and color, though an old issue may stir up a disagreement with your beloved by evening. Be mindful—doubting your partner’s sincerity could cast a shadow over your relationship in the days to come. You may find yourself lost in your phone, browsing endlessly, only to regret the time spent later. Try to be present and intentional with your time. This is a great day to map out your future. With fewer distractions, you can think clearly—but keep your plans grounded in reality rather than lofty dreams. Remedy: Enhance harmony at home by donating pure ghee and camphor at a place of worship.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Your quick, decisive actions today will serve as a powerful source of motivation. To truly succeed, be open to evolving your ideas with the times. Embracing change will expand your perspective, enrich your personality, and nourish your mind. This is an excellent day to sit down with your partner and have thoughtful discussions about finances—planning now can lead to a more secure and abundant future. Reconnect with family, as the day offers a beautiful chance to strengthen bonds and share warmth. Your energy will be vibrant, especially with the joy your beloved brings into your life. To make the most of your free time, consider stepping back from the crowd and indulging in something you truly enjoy. This alone time can spark positive transformations within you. Take a moment today to recognize the angelic presence of your spouse—their love and support may shine brighter than ever. However, be mindful of your words; frustration might lead to speaking harshly to a family member, so practice patience and understanding. Remedy: For a touch of elegance and to enhance your sense of well-being, try using a gold or copper spoon while enjoying a meal on your day off.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.

Capricorn: Today brings you the joy of well-deserved leisure. With a little self-belief, you have the potential to earn money—even with the support of others. Trust in your abilities and seize the opportunities that come your way. Keep yourself active with household tasks, but also make time for fun and relaxation. Balancing responsibilities with recreation will help you stay energized and refreshed. Remember, love doesn’t always need to be displayed openly—sometimes subtlety preserves the beauty of your bond. Excessive displays can occasionally do more harm than good. Although those close to you may seek your company, you might prefer solitude today to find inner calm. It's a good time for heartfelt conversations with your partner—expressing genuine feelings will bring you closer than ever. Consider reconnecting with friends you haven’t seen in a while. Just be sure to plan ahead—letting them know in advance will make your time together more enjoyable and less stressful. Remedy: Spread happiness by wholeheartedly helping students, teachers, or young children—you’ll find deep joy in their smiles.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: You’ll have plenty of time for yourself today—take advantage of it by going for a refreshing walk to boost your well-being. A surprise source of income may come your way, helping ease some financial concerns and bringing a sense of relief. It’s a favorable day overall, though someone you trusted might disappoint you. Stay grounded and learn from the experience. When spending time with your partner, let your true self shine. Authenticity in how you look and behave will only deepen your connection. You may receive uplifting news from afar by evening, bringing a wave of happiness. In your marriage, while personal space is valuable, today you’ll find joy in being especially close—romance will be alive and glowing. Embrace the moment! Positive thinking has a powerful influence on life. Consider reading something motivational or watching a feel-good movie to uplift your spirit. Remedy: Enhance your focus and inner clarity through regular yoga and meditation.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.

Pisces: Your hope will blossom like a delicate, radiant flower—filled with fragrance and promise. Today, you may come across several new financial opportunities. Take time to evaluate each one carefully before making any commitments. Uplifting news from distant relatives will bring joy and a sense of celebration to your home. Nostalgic memories may fill your heart, offering comfort and warmth throughout the day. It's important to distance yourself from those who drain your energy or lead you astray. Surround yourself with people who uplift and inspire you. You’ll truly feel the blessing of having a loving and supportive life partner today. It's also a perfect day to tap into your creative energy—let your imagination run free and explore ideas that could be truly groundbreaking. Remedy: Strengthen your financial well-being by placing reeds over your windows and doors—it’s believed to attract prosperity and stability.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.