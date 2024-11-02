Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 3 November 2024, Sunday.

Aries: The loyalty and courage of your spouse may bring you joy today. Your efforts to save money could also see success, helping you set aside funds for the future. Try to stay focused and let go of any family tensions that might arise—challenging times often bring valuable lessons. Some may hear wedding bells, while others could experience a surge of romance, lifting spirits. Even with a busy day, you’ll likely carve out some personal time, perhaps for something creative, which could make for an especially memorable evening with your partner. Take extra care when driving today, as others’ actions may impact you. Remedy: To maintain harmony in family life, try having a meal while seated on a small wooden stool or chowki and without wearing any footwear.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Taurus: Starting meditation and yoga can help strengthen both your body and mental resilience. Financially, you’re in a strong position, as beneficial planetary alignments may bring several opportunities for earning today. Be mindful of your words to avoid unintentionally hurting loved ones. Romance may face a setback due to your spouse's health issues. You might consider taking an unexpected day off to spend time with family. Be cautious, though, as relatives could disrupt your marital harmony. Spending time with children can make you lose track of time, and today will remind you of this joyful reality. Remedy: Soak green grams overnight, then feed them to birds to strengthen bonds with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.

Gemini: Avoid wasting energy on unnecessary arguments; remember, arguments rarely bring gains but often cost you peace. Your finances may improve today, possibly through speculation or unexpected gains. Share your joy with your parents, helping them feel valued and lifting any feelings of loneliness or sadness. After all, life is about easing each other’s burdens. Your love life will bring renewed hope, and it’s likely to be a cheerful day where most things go as planned. You’ll feel especially fortunate in your marriage today. The day may also draw you towards spiritual practices, like visiting a temple, helping those in need, or meditating. Remedy: To maintain good health, consider placing copper rivets on the four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Cancer: Your sense of humor is your greatest asset—use it to help uplift your spirits and support healing. An uninvited guest may arrive today, prompting you to spend on household items you’d planned to buy next month. Stay mindful of interactions with friends and strangers alike. Romance may take a backseat, as your partner might be particularly demanding. A surprise visit from a relative could also require you to set aside time to attend to their needs. Consider planning a romantic outing with your spouse to strengthen your bond. If you meet an intriguing stranger on a trip, it could lead to some memorable experiences. Remedy: For excellent health, consider worshiping Lord Bhairava.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: Transform your thoughts toward positivity to conquer the powerful force of fear; otherwise, you risk becoming its passive victim. Those awaiting their salaries may feel financial stress and consider reaching out to a friend for support. Prioritize the needs of your family and be present in their joys and sorrows to show how much you care. Today, any lingering complaints or misunderstandings in your relationship are likely to dissolve, creating a beautiful day together. With some spare time, you can enjoy socializing and engaging in your favorite activities. You'll come to realize just how sweet your life partner truly is. While you might feel a bit lazy in the morning, you’ll accomplish much if you find the motivation to get moving. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by reciting the Ganesh Chalisa and singing hymns.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Virgo: It’s time to overcome your fears, as they drain your energy and may even shorten your life. Today, you’re likely to receive financial benefits connected to your children, which will bring you great happiness. An invitation to attend an award ceremony for your child may be a source of pride, as you see them fulfilling your hopes. You’ll feel deeply in sync with your partner’s emotions today— a sign of true love! Avoid associating with those who might damage your reputation. Intimacy with your partner will be particularly fulfilling when it comes from a place of emotional connection. You might spend time with friends or family, though be prepared for a bit of frustration if they’re eager to shop and you’re not. Remedy: Practice yoga and meditation to relieve mental stress.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Elevate your life to experience the profound richness of an infinite journey. Letting go of worry is the first step in this direction. If you have extra funds, consider investing in real estate. Your abundant energy and enthusiasm will bring positive results and help ease any family tensions. Embrace a spirit of love and let yourself fall in love each day. A message from someone from your past could make the day memorable, though a lighthearted conversation may unexpectedly touch on an old issue, leading to a brief argument. Don’t concern yourself with others’ opinions; focus on making wise decisions, and obstacles will fall away. Remedy: Wear perfume or scented accessories when meeting your partner. Scents are ruled by Venus and can help enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

Scorpio: You may finally find relief from a long-standing illness. Keep an eye on your expenses today, avoiding any unnecessary or extravagant purchases. Though there may be some family tensions, don’t let them disturb your peace of mind. Positive energy will flow in your love life. Amid a busy lifestyle, it’s often hard to find time for yourself, but today you’re in luck—you’ll have plenty of it! Your spouse may go out of their way to do something special for you. Singing and dancing could be a great way to release the stress and exhaustion built up over the week. Remedy: Reading the Durga Saptashati can bring harmony and happiness to family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Just as food needs salt to bring out its flavor, a bit of hardship can make you appreciate happiness even more. If you've invested in overseas property, today might be the right time to sell, potentially bringing in good profits. You’ll be in a cheerful, lively mood, spreading joy to those around you, and finding comfort in the arms of your beloved. With some free time, you can enjoy socializing and catching up on your favorite activities. Be mindful not to take your partner for granted, as it could lead to misunderstandings. If you feel unheard, stay calm—take a moment to understand both the situation and your perspective before responding. Remedy: To support mental stability, consider wearing a silver bangle or chain.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Capricorn: Try not to let your unpredictable nature affect your marital relationship; avoiding this will prevent future regrets. Married individuals may receive financial benefits from their in-laws today. Your children may need more of your attention, though they’ll be caring and supportive in return. You may feel a lack of romance today, but your magnetic, outgoing personality will keep you in the spotlight. Your spouse might be influenced by others, causing some tension, but your love and compassion can resolve any conflicts. Staying calm will help you maintain a positive atmosphere at home. Remedy: For good health, consider wearing a bangle made of bronze or brass.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: You may struggle to focus on work today due to some health issues. It's wise to avoid making any investments without consulting someone first. The cheerful demeanor of your family members will brighten the atmosphere at home. A long-standing feeling of loneliness may come to an end as you seem to find your soulmate. You could enjoy a pleasant day engrossed in an interesting magazine or novel. Today, you'll recognize that all the vows taken during your marriage hold true—your spouse truly is your soulmate. The stars indicate a short trip nearby, likely a fun-filled getaway with those you feel close to. Remedy: For improved health and fitness, consider using silver plates and spoons.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Avoid pressuring others to do things for you; instead, focus on their wants and interests to discover true happiness. Today, steer clear of friends who ask to borrow money without the intention of paying it back. Your friends will brighten your day with exciting plans for the evening. Personal matters will remain under control, so don’t waste your valuable time. Remember to cherish every moment, as once it's gone, it can never be regained. You’ll have meaningful conversations about your feelings for each other today, fostering a deeper connection. Additionally, you’ll find that you can complete your work quickly, impressing your colleagues. Remedy: For great health benefits, prepare and enjoy a sweet made from milk, sugar, and rice.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.