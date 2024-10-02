Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 3 October 2024, Thursday.

Aries: Focus on managing your emotions, especially anger. If you've invested based on someone else's advice, today could bring some rewarding returns. Remember to make independent decisions regarding new investments. Love transcends the ordinary, and today you'll feel its joy deeply. Keep your emotions in check during important business negotiations. While you might find some time for yourself amidst a busy schedule, urgent work may disrupt your plans. Embrace the many benefits of married life today; you’ll truly appreciate them. Consider donating lentils (masoor dal) to a sweeper or assisting them in other ways for great health.

Lucky colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm.

Taurus: Today, you’ll face some important decisions that may leave you feeling tense and nervous. Be sure to thoroughly evaluate any investment opportunities presented to you. Your knowledge and sense of humor will shine, impressing those around you. However, your partner may be a bit irritable, which could weigh on your mind. You might receive praise from your boss for your efforts. While travel could prove beneficial, it may also come with a higher cost. Your plans for the day might be interrupted by your spouse's urgent matters, but in the end, you’ll realize it was for the best. To maintain your health, consider tying black and white threads around your toes.

Lucky colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon.

Gemini: Today, you can expect good health, making it a perfect time to play with friends. With self-belief, you'll find opportunities to earn money with the help of others. Focus on new experiences and don’t hesitate to seek support from your closest friends. You and your partner will dive deep into a wonderful love experience today. You may also receive positive news at work. You’ll have plenty of time for yourself, which you can use to pursue your passions, read a book, or listen to your favorite music. However, be aware that a lack of trust between you and your spouse could create tension in your marriage. To boost your income, consider feeding crows with rotis or wheat bread.

Lucky colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Prioritise your mental health, as it’s essential for your spiritual well-being. The mind is the gateway to life, influencing everything we experience, whether good or bad. It aids in solving problems and provides clarity. While finances may seem to slip away today, your lucky stars will ensure that money continues to flow. Your abundant energy and enthusiasm will lead to positive outcomes and help ease any domestic tensions. Romance will take center stage as you spend time with your sweetheart. Showcasing your skills to the right people will enhance your public image. However, be mindful not to get too caught up in trivial matters today. You and your spouse will create cherished memories together. To support your financial well-being, consider offering food items like jaggery, wheat, and saffron to your father or father figures.

Lucky colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: Before 5 PM.

Leo: Shift your mindset toward positivity as you confront the daunting monster of fear; otherwise, you risk becoming a victim of this powerful force. Today, your parents may express concern over your extravagant spending, which could lead to their frustration. Be cautious about indulging in outdoor activities at the expense of your studies, as this might further upset them. Striking a balance between planning your career and enjoying leisure activities is crucial to keeping your parents happy. Your love life will soar to new heights, starting with a smile from your partner and ending with dreams of each other. You’ll feel energized throughout the day, especially at work. Amid your busy schedule, make time for your children; spending time with them will help you appreciate what truly matters. However, be prepared for some stress in your relationship with your spouse, as there may be lingering discord. To enhance your health, enjoy the benefits of milk and yogurt.

Lucky colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 PM to 4 PM.

Virgo: Elderly individuals should prioritize their health today. Be cautious, as there's a risk of financial loss; stay alert during transactions and when signing documents. It's a wonderful day to indulge yourself and engage in activities you love. Romance is on the horizon as friendships deepen. If you think you can tackle important tasks alone, you might be mistaken. You may plan to reorganize and declutter your home, but free time will be scarce. An old friend could reconnect with you, bringing back beautiful memories with your spouse. Applying a tilak of white sandalwood can also help you maintain your well-being.

Lucky colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6.15 PM to 7.30 PM.

Libra: Spending time playing with kids can provide a wonderful healing experience. Today, be mindful of your spending; overspending could lead to financial difficulties. Your timely assistance could prevent someone from facing misfortune. However, your relationship with your sweetheart may face strain due to outside interference. You might receive compliments at work, so keep in mind that divine help comes to those who take initiative. Your spouse may seem a bit self-centered today. To enhance your financial well-being, consider placing green stones in flower pots, using green bottles for plants, and incorporating green tiles in your bathroom.

Lucky colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 1 PM to 2 PM.

Scorpio: Today is a promising day, and you may finally find relief from a prolonged illness. Married individuals of this zodiac sign could see financial benefits coming from their in-laws. Recently, your personal life has taken center stage, but today you'll turn your focus to social work, charity, and assisting those in need. Your sweetheart will feel like an angel if you share some affection. Be cautious about daydreaming; relying on others to do your work could lead to disappointment. You might spend time with a friend, but it's best to avoid alcohol, as it can waste valuable moments. Your spouse is in a romantic mood and eager to surprise you—embrace this opportunity. For faster career growth, make sure no stagnant water collects in or around your home.

Lucky colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.15 PM to 2.30 PM.

Sagittarius: Focus on enhancing your health and overall personality for a better quality of life. Today, any chronic ailments may cause discomfort, possibly leading you to the hospital and incurring significant expenses. Be cautious not to let friends take advantage of your generous nature. You’ll experience the thrill and excitement of a vibrant love life today. Your confidence will shine in your professional endeavors, helping you effectively convey your perspective and gain support from others. Before embarking on any new task or project, consult with experienced individuals in that field; if time allows, meet with them to seek their insights and advice. After marriage, what may have once felt like a burden can transform into a form of devotion, and you might find yourself deeply engaged in worship today. Consider worshipping Lord Krishna to fill your home with happiness, satisfaction, and contentment.

Lucky colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 PM to 5 PM.

Capricorn: Your overall health is good, but travel might be hectic and stressful. Financial issues could cause some tension in the family today. It’s wise to think carefully before discussing matters with relatives, and consider seeking their advice. Your parents' health is improving, and they will express their love for you. Plan something special for the evening and aim for a romantic atmosphere. You'll notice a boost in your confidence and see signs of progress in your endeavors. While family members may share their concerns with you, try to stay focused on your own interests during your free time. If you're married, today could be a particularly fulfilling day for your relationship. If possible, wear gold to encourage positive financial changes.

Lucky colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 PM to 3 PM.

Aquarius: Today looks promising, and you may find relief from a lingering illness. Your dedication and hard work will be recognized, leading to some financial rewards. Take time to enjoy the company of children, even if it requires extra effort. Be mindful of your words, as something you said may hurt your partner. Acknowledge your mistake before it leads to conflict and make amends. If you’re a businessman, you might face an unexpected work trip that could cause some mental stress. For those working in an office, it’s best to steer clear of gossip. You may find yourself in the spotlight today as your assistance to someone is recognized. However, a lack of support from your partner during challenging times could leave you feeling disappointed. To ensure success in your job or business, be cautious about providing misleading information.

Lucky colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 PM to 6:30 PM.

Pisces: Unnecessary tension and worry could drain your energy and leave you feeling depleted. It's best to let go of these feelings before they worsen your situation. You may experience financial gains tonight, as any money lent in the past is likely to come back to you. This is a great day to connect with people you don’t often see. For some, a romantic evening awaits, complete with beautiful gifts and flowers. You'll have the stamina and skills to boost your earning potential today. However, students may find themselves wasting time on TV or mobile phones, which could lead to lost opportunities. You and your spouse might receive wonderful news today. Consider practicing breathing techniques (Pranayama) each morning to keep your body fit and your mind refreshed.

Lucky colour: Light blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 PM to 6:15 PM.