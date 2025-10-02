horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 3 October 2025, Friday.

Aries: Pleasure trips and social gatherings are likely to keep you cheerful and relaxed today. Financially, the day looks mixed—you may earn profits, but only with hard work. Family time will bring peace, while the presence of your partner will boost your energy and happiness. Surprisingly, even a colleague you don’t usually get along with may share a pleasant conversation with you. Spending the day quietly with a book could be your ideal way to unwind. Today will also remind you that marriage is not just about physical closeness, but about true love and emotional bonding. Remedy: Place reed over doors and windows to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Taurus: Your pleasant and charming nature will draw attention today. Past efforts are set to pay off as blessings and good fortune come your way. Expect joyful moments with family and friends, and there’s even a chance of meeting someone interesting. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and stay updated with the latest technologies. To make the best use of your free time, spend it doing what you truly enjoy—this could also bring positive changes in your life. On the personal front, your spouse will shower you with appreciation and affection, rekindling warmth in your relationship. Remedy: Feed crows with rotis or wheat bread to enhance your income.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini: You will find relief from the stress and worries that have been troubling you for some time. This is the right moment to make lifestyle changes that can help you keep such tensions away permanently. Financially, the day looks favorable—you may be able to raise capital, recover pending dues, or secure funds for new projects. However, avoid being overly generous, as some close to you might misuse your kindness. In love, you and your partner will enjoy deep emotional bonding and a joyful experience together. At work, it is better to quietly focus on your goals without revealing too much until you succeed. Realizing the value of time, you may prefer solitude today, which will actually prove beneficial for you. On the personal front, marriage will feel like a true blessing. Remedy: To strengthen positivity in the family, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or place them in a mud pot at home.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Avoid long journeys today, as your health may not support extensive travel. Financially, your savings will prove useful in the future and help you overcome major challenges. Your wit and cheerful nature will uplift the mood around you, spreading positivity and warmth. Be mindful of others demanding too much of your time. Before committing, ensure it doesn’t affect your work or allow anyone to take undue advantage of your generosity. The day may begin on a tiring note, but as it progresses, you’ll see favorable results. By evening, you’ll find time for yourself, perhaps to reconnect with someone close. On the personal front, your spouse will admire and appreciate you, rekindling affection in your relationship. Remedy: Feed young girls below the age of 9 to attain good health.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Your positive outlook and confidence will leave a strong impression on those around you. With your spouse, you can have meaningful discussions on finances and plan wisely for the future. Expect joyful moments with family and friends, but avoid making any hasty decisions in matters of love. Professionally, you will be in a good position to build a team and work towards shared goals. By late evening, good news from a distant place is likely to arrive. However, relatives of your spouse may create some disturbances in your marital harmony, so handle situations with patience. Remedy: Wear blue clothes often to maintain peace and harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Virgo: Your health is likely to improve, giving you the energy to even take part in sports or physical activities. Financially, the day looks strong—if you had lent money to someone, you may get it back today. The evening promises fun and excitement, whether spent with friends or shopping. On the personal front, a planned date may not work out, leading to some disappointment. Professionally, this is an excellent day for negotiations with new clients, as circumstances will work in your favor, boosting your confidence. However, a minor disagreement with your spouse over something trivial, like grocery shopping, may cause irritation. Remedy: A daily intake of honey can bring more sweetness and harmony to your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: You may recover from a prolonged illness, and your financial situation will remain strong. Favorable planetary positions are likely to bring multiple opportunities to earn money today. Enjoy joyful moments with family and friends, but be cautious—your girlfriend may not be entirely truthful. A journey for better career prospects may succeed, but make sure to take your parents’ permission first to avoid future objections. Avoid unnecessary arguments, as they could spoil your mood and waste valuable time. On the personal front, your spouse may feel neglected due to your busy schedule and could express displeasure in the evening. Remedy: To strengthen understanding with your partner, offer raw milk, curd, or buttermilk to a Shivling (perform abhishek).

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Scorpio: Outings, parties, and leisure trips will keep your mood upbeat today. You may receive support and benefits from your brother or sister. Patience might be limited, so be careful with your words, as harsh remarks could upset those around you. Tensions in your own life may also affect your spouse. Pending projects and plans are likely to take their final shape, but you may not get enough time to spend with those closest to your heart. Additionally, your spouse may be preoccupied with friends, which could cause some disappointment. Remedy: Gift a pair of white or crystal artificial ducks to your partner to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Take a moment to reflect on your aspirations and focus on enjoying life. Practicing yoga can help you maintain physical, mental, and spiritual balance, improving your overall temperament. Today, some unemployed individuals may find new job opportunities, which will strengthen their financial situation. If you’re planning a party, invite your closest friends—there will be plenty of joy and cheer. It’s also a good time to reconnect with friends, recall happy memories, and express yourself through creative projects. Despite a busy schedule, you will find enough time for yourself to indulge in your favorite activities. On the personal front, your spouse may reminisce about your teenage days, bringing playful and mischievous moments into your day. Remedy: Enhance your health by pouring raw coal into water in the evening.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Stay engaged in activities that help you remain calm and composed today. Those who invested money based on advice from unfamiliar sources are likely to see gains. Your friendly nature will attract many people, and you’ll enjoy their company. You may even feel the presence of a dear friend in their absence. Avoid entering any new joint ventures without careful thought, and consult trusted people if needed. Value your time and avoid spending it around those who are difficult to understand, as it may lead to unnecessary troubles. On the personal front, your spouse may surprise you with a delightful gesture, bringing joy to your day. Remedy: To boost professional growth, wake up early, greet the rising sun, and chant the Gayatri Mantra 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Your personality will shine and attract admiration today. Financial worries are likely to ease with the support of friends. Some concern may arise regarding the health of an infant, but stay calm—failures and setbacks are a natural part of life. Despite a heavy workload, you will remain energetic and manage to complete all tasks ahead of schedule. Your magnetic and outgoing nature will win hearts around you. On the personal front, your spouse may inadvertently cause you a minor loss today. Remedy: Enhance family harmony by honoring and respecting wise, just, and learned individuals, including scholars and intellectuals.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Pisces: Your anxiety will ease as you take control of the situation, realizing that worries are often as fragile as soap bubbles, disappearing with courage. Those awaiting their salaries may feel concerned about finances, but a friend may be able to help with a loan. Avoid raising issues that could strain relationships, and focus on understanding your beloved’s feelings today. Your dominating attitude at work might attract criticism from colleagues. A party or social gathering at home could take up your time, but overall, you are likely to enjoy the best moments of your life with your spouse today. Remedy: Wear a one-mukhi Rudraksh on a white thread to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.