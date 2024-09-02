Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 3 September 2024, Tuesday.

Aries: You might face some criticism because you tend to criticize others. However, maintaining a good sense of humour and lowering your defences will help you handle any cryptic comments better. While your finances are expected to improve, your expenses may also increase. News of your sister's upcoming marriage will bring you joy, though you might feel a bit sad thinking about the future separation. Focus on enjoying the present moment instead of worrying about what's ahead. Happy memories from the past will keep you occupied. Your hard work and efforts will lead to positive outcomes and rewards. Today, you might come across an old item at home that brings back childhood memories, making you feel nostalgic. Your life partner may show you extra care, making you feel cherished. Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa will have positive effects on your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm

Taurus: Try to leave the office early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. You may receive some benefits or support from your brother or sister. Social events will provide a great chance to strengthen your connections with influential people. The joy of love is immense, and you are fortunate to experience it. If you focus on your work, you can achieve even more than usual. Communication will be one of your strengths today. While you may face a series of arguments that make you want to give up on your relationship, don't give in so easily. Remedy: Feeding spinach to cows will greatly enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: White

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm

Gemini: Today, you’ll feel relaxed and in the perfect mood to enjoy yourself. Focus on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. Plan something exciting and entertaining for later in the day. As work pressure increases, you might experience some mental stress, so make sure to unwind in the evening. Consider entering into partnerships with ambitious individuals. You may prefer spending time alone today rather than socializing and might use your free time to clean the house. However, your spouse may not be very supportive during challenging situations today. Remedy: Feeding fish will help make your love life more interesting.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7:15 pm to 8:20 pm

Cancer: Today, past mistakes may lead to frustration and mental stress, leaving you feeling stuck and unsure of what to do next. Don’t hesitate to seek help from others. You can make money by investing your savings in conservative options. The cheerful attitude of your family members will bring a lively atmosphere to your home. You might even experience love at first sight. Plan carefully to achieve satisfying results, though work-related issues may cause some tension. To make the most of your free time, consider distancing yourself from others and focusing on what you love—this can bring positive changes to your life. You'll spend an exceptional day with your spouse today. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 9 pm

Leo: Outdoor sports will appeal to you today, and practising meditation and yoga will bring you benefits. It's important to save your money and spend wisely, or you may regret it later. Enjoy a calm and peaceful day with your family; if others come to you with problems, try to ignore them and keep your mind at ease. Physical presence may feel irrelevant as you and your partner are deeply connected emotionally. Avoid signing any new joint ventures or partnerships for now. Recognizing the value of time, you'll prefer spending time alone, which will be beneficial for you. After a long time, you may receive a warm and comforting hug from your spouse today. Remedy: Help those in need by sharing your time, energy, and resources to continuously improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.15 pm

Virgo: Your strong confidence and a light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. However, a chronic health issue may flare up, possibly requiring a visit to the hospital and some unexpected expenses. Reconnecting with old contacts and friends will be beneficial. For some, wedding bells may be on the horizon, while others will find romance that keeps their spirits high. A potential salary increase could boost your mood, making it a good time to let go of any lingering despair or complaints. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will yield satisfying results. Your efforts to improve your marital life will exceed your expectations today. Remedy: Share your food with elderly Brahmins to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 am to 2 pm

Libra: It's important to manage your emotions and overcome your fears as soon as possible, as they can have an immediate impact on your health and become obstacles to your well-being. If you're feeling financially insecure, consider seeking advice from an elder on money management and savings. Spend a peaceful and quiet day with your family; if others bring their problems to you, try to stay detached and avoid letting it affect your mood. A phone call from your partner will brighten your day. Pending projects will finally start to take shape. You might also plan to spend some quality time with your closest friends today. By the end of the day, you'll realize how beautiful your marriage truly is. Remedy: For better health, mix black and white sesame seeds in flour and make soft balls to feed the fish.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Scorpio: Work pressure and tension at home might cause some stress today. However, you could discover new sources of income through your connections. An evening at the movies or dinner with your spouse will help you unwind and lift your spirits. Your romantic relationship might face some disapproval. At work, things could take a positive turn if you simply greet the person who dislikes you. If you've been accused of not spending enough time with your family, you might plan to do so today, but unexpected work could interfere with those plans. A disagreement with relatives is possible, but everything should resolve smoothly by the end of the day. Remedy: Supporting and serving physically challenged individuals will promote great health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Start practicing meditation and yoga to boost your physical health and mental resilience. Today, your siblings might request financial assistance, which could strain your finances, but things will improve soon. A short trip to visit relatives will provide you with comfort and a break from your busy routine. You may face some disappointment in love, but don't lose hope—love has its ups and downs. With hard work and patience, you'll achieve your goals. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will yield satisfying results. You might feel neglected by your spouse, but by the end of the day, you'll realize they were busy making special arrangements for you. Remedy: Add red sandalwood to your bathwater to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 8 pm.

Capricorn: This is a great day to focus on activities that boost your self-esteem. You might finally dip into your long-term savings today, though the expenses could dampen your mood a bit. Expect a pleasant evening as relatives or friends drop by for a visit. Express your love by placing flowers at your window. If you’re a deserving employee, you might receive a promotion or financial reward. Your day will likely be filled with travel, entertainment, and socializing. It's also a wonderful day for your marriage—take a moment to let your partner know just how much you love them. Remedy: For financial prosperity, offer almonds at a Hanuman temple, then bring half of them back home and keep them in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Aquarius: Maintain a balanced diet to boost your physical health. Today, you'll realize the importance of money and how unnecessary spending can impact your future. Be cautious and avoid engaging in controversial topics that could lead to arguments with loved ones. Those who are deeply in love will feel its power today, as the music of love will make you forget everything else. Consider partnering with ambitious individuals for new ventures. Rituals or auspicious ceremonies may take place at home. Your day will be truly wonderful, as your spouse has planned something special for you. Remedy: For good health, donate mustard oil after looking at your reflection in it.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Pisces: Don't hesitate to share your opinions. Don't let a lack of confidence hold you back, as it can complicate your problems and slow your progress. Expressing yourself will help you regain confidence and approach challenges with a positive attitude. Money-related concerns may weigh on you today, so it’s a good idea to seek advice from someone you trust. Relatives will offer support and help ease your worries. Expect an exciting day as you receive gifts from your beloved. Despite a heavy workload, you'll remain energetic and might even finish all your tasks ahead of schedule. In your free time, you might find a reliable solution to a lingering problem. Today, you'll discover that true love in marriage goes far beyond physical attraction. Remedy: Maintain an aquarium at home and feed the fish to boost your income.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.15 pm.