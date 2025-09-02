horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 3 September 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Today is a wonderful day to do things that boost your confidence and make you feel good. Married individuals may face heavy expenses related to their children’s education. It’s best to avoid issues that could spark arguments with loved ones. There are chances of meeting someone interesting. With hard work and patience, you will achieve your goals. Some students of this zodiac sign might spend their time watching a movie on their laptop or TV. On the personal front, you may feel that the vows taken during your marriage truly hold meaning—your spouse is indeed your soulmate. Remedy: To improve your income, offer rotis or wheat bread to crows.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Despite a busy schedule, your health will remain fine. However, don’t take it for granted—remember, caring for life is the truest vow. Those running small-scale businesses may receive valuable advice from close ones, which could bring financial benefits. In times of crisis, your family will stand by you and guide you. Observing others who have mastered their skills can teach you important lessons and boost your self-confidence. A romantic candlelight meal with your partner will bring joy. At work, admitting your mistake will work in your favor, but make sure to analyze how you can improve. Apologize to those you may have hurt—mistakes are natural, but only the foolish repeat them. Students might struggle to focus on studies today and may end up wasting time with friends. On the personal front, you will once again realize that the vows of your marriage were true—your spouse is indeed your soulmate. Remedy: For professional success, feed sweet food items to birds.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Your overall health will remain fine, though travel may leave you feeling tired and stressed. A visit to close relatives could put some strain on your finances. Concerns about your parents’ health may also cause worry. On the brighter side, love and romance will lift your mood. For those in creative fields, today brings long-awaited fame and recognition. An old acquaintance from your past may reach out, making the day memorable. Your spouse will also make you feel truly special with extra care and attention. Remedy: For better financial stability, distribute cooked or sweetened yellow rice among the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence will help turn hopes and desires into reality. If you are travelling, be extra cautious with your valuables, as carelessness may lead to theft or loss. Children may disappoint you today by not meeting expectations, but instead of being upset, encourage them to work toward fulfilling your dreams. In matters of love, avoid taking hasty steps. Professionally, you stand to make significant gains by completing important projects on time. However, think carefully before making big decisions, as rushed choices may lead to regret later. Due to your busy schedule, your spouse might feel neglected and express their displeasure in the evening. Remedy: For better financial prospects, apply some oil to your body and belly button before taking a bath.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you happiness today. It comes as recognition of your selfless nature—like trees that provide shade to others while enduring the scorching sun themselves. Your wishes are likely to be fulfilled, with blessings and good fortune arriving as the result of your past hard work. At home, be mindful of others’ feelings and adjust to family needs to avoid unnecessary tension. Don’t worry—like ice, your sorrow will melt away today. Those involved in art or theatre may come across fresh opportunities to showcase their talent. Housewives of this zodiac sign, after finishing household chores, may relax by watching a movie on TV or spending time on their mobile phones. On the personal front, your spouse feels truly fortunate to have you—make the most of this special moment together. Remedy: For happiness in family life, have your meals without footwear while sitting on a small wooden stool (chowki).

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Virgo: Body aches may trouble you today, so avoid unnecessary physical exertion and give yourself enough rest. Long-term investments in stocks and mutual funds are likely to bring good returns. It’s also a good time to engage in activities with youngsters, which will keep your energy and mood high. On the personal front, romance is in the air—plan something special for the evening and make it memorable. Work-wise, the day will be smooth, though a pending task may require your attention later in the evening. Despite this, you will end the day on a happy note, enjoying one of the best evenings of your life with your spouse. Remedy: Enhance your health by including cardamom (a representative of Mercury) in your daily diet.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: You will have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Those running small-scale businesses may receive useful advice from close ones, which could bring financial gains. Avoid interfering in your spouse’s personal matters without consent, as it may lead to unnecessary friction. With mutual understanding, you can prevent such issues. Plan something special for the evening and make it romantic—it could strengthen your bond. Your sincere efforts today are likely to yield excellent results. While you and your spouse may enjoy quality time together, an old unresolved matter could spark conflict. Still, there’s also a chance of receiving delightful news as a couple. Remedy: Have your meals seated on a small wooden stool (chowki) and without footwear to promote harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: A long-cherished dream is likely to come true, but try to keep your excitement in check, as excessive joy may lead to minor setbacks. Financial gains are on the cards, especially in the evening, as money lent earlier is likely to return quickly. This is also an auspicious day for performing rituals or ceremonies at home. Your energy will be high, and your beloved will bring you immense happiness. A polite and helpful approach will earn you strong support from partners. Efforts to enhance your looks and personality will be rewarding, leaving you deeply satisfied. The evening promises to be memorable, possibly one of the best, with your spouse. Remedy: Strengthen family harmony by chanting “ॐ भ्रां भ्रीं भ्रौं सः राहवे नमः” (Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha) 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.40 pm to 2.55 pm.

Sagittarius: Body aches may trouble you today, so avoid unnecessary physical exertion and ensure you get enough rest. Financial gains through your children are likely, bringing you joy. Domestic life will remain peaceful and affectionate, though your love relationship may face some disapproval from others. Consider collaborations only with dynamic and enterprising individuals. The day looks promising overall. Take some time for self-reflection to identify shortcomings—this will help you bring positive changes to your personality. A minor morning struggle, such as a power cut, might delay your routine, but your spouse’s timely support will make things easier. Remedy: Feed green millets (jowar/sorghum) to cows for favorable results.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.45 pm.

Capricorn: A friend may introduce you to someone special who could leave a lasting impact on your thoughts. It’s a good day to discuss investments and savings with your family—their guidance will help improve your financial stability. Avoid interfering in your spouse’s matters without consent, as it may spark unnecessary tension. Romantic memories will fill your heart, but remember not to take your partner for granted. Some of your free time might get consumed by unimportant tasks, yet the day holds a delightful surprise from your beloved. Your spouse will bring extra joy and warmth to your life today. Remedy: Feed a white female dog to strengthen your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Health issues may dampen your spirits and affect family happiness, so focus on recovery at the earliest. Financial gains are likely today, but be careful not to overspend. Your family will remain central to your thoughts, though it’s best to avoid controversial topics if you’re going on a date. If you’re considering a new venture, take swift action—stars are in your favor. Don’t hesitate to pursue your desires. Spending the day quietly with a book may feel like the perfect way to recharge. Some tension with family members may arise, but by day’s end, your spouse’s care and affection will bring comfort. Remedy: Offer green chillies to a parrot for auspicious results.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 12.15 pm to 1.30 pm.

Pisces: Stay patient—your consistent efforts, combined with wisdom and understanding, will pave the way to success. You may feel the urge to earn quick money, but also find joy in hobbies and supporting your family. Work might take a backseat as you experience comfort and bliss in the company of your beloved. Partnership ventures begun today can bring long-term benefits, though you may face opposition from associates. The day holds great potential for planning a prosperous future, but an unexpected guest in the evening could disrupt your schedule. Overall, your bond with your spouse will make the day better than usual. Remedy: Donate blood to someone in need for positive results in business and career growth.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.