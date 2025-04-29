Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 30 April 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: A hectic work schedule may make you irritable today. A neighbour might approach you for a loan — it's important to verify their trustworthiness before lending, as you could otherwise suffer financial loss. Family responsibilities may increase, adding mental pressure. On the bright side, romance will lift your spirits. Despite being busy, you'll remain energetic at work and may even finish your tasks ahead of schedule. In your free time, you'll finally get around to doing things you've long planned but couldn’t complete earlier. Your spouse is likely to surprise you with something special today. Remedy: Avoid using oil on Thursdays to stay healthy.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Taurus: Don’t rely on fate—take charge of your health, as luck alone won’t help. It's the right time to control your weight and resume exercise to get back in shape. Be cautious of suspicious financial offers. Sharing your worries with family can ease your mind, but holding back due to ego can make things worse. It's important to open up about important matters. There's a strong possibility of starting a new romantic relationship, but be careful not to share personal or confidential details too soon. Collaborate with creative individuals who share your vision. Today, you may finally work on tasks you've long postponed. You and your spouse might spend a lot of money, but the time spent together will be wonderful. Remedy: Drink milk with turmeric to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gemini: You may feel anxious about socialising today, but boosting your self-confidence can help overcome this. Financial gains might fall short of your expectations. Be mindful of your words, especially around your grandparents — it's better to stay silent than say something hurtful. Engage in meaningful activities that add value to life and show your loved ones you care. Love will feel deep and genuine today. Spending time with experienced individuals can enrich your knowledge. Any efforts you make to enhance your appearance and personality are likely to bring satisfying results. Your spouse's warmth will make you feel truly special, like royalty. Remedy: Support and help people with physical disabilities to enjoy better health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. Keep track of your spending, as unchecked expenses could lead to future issues. The cheerful mood of your family members will bring a lively atmosphere at home. To keep your love life strong, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on what others say. A major work-related decision may come up today — acting swiftly and wisely will give you an advantage. Be open to suggestions from your subordinates; they might offer valuable insights. You might plan to catch up with old friends during your free time. However, a past issue could resurface during a light-hearted conversation, potentially leading to an argument. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, offer a whole garlic bulb and an onion in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Today is a good day to focus on activities that boost your health. Your financial situation may improve through smart investments or unexpected gains. A letter or message could bring joyful news for the entire family. You'll feel deeply connected to your partner — a clear sign that love is in the air. Challenges at work will ease with timely support from colleagues, helping you regain your confidence and edge. You might enjoy a peaceful day reading a magazine or novel. However, be prepared for some disagreements that could strain your relationship if not handled carefully. Remedy: Offering water to a Peepal tree and walking around it, especially on Saturdays, can greatly benefit your health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

Virgo: Your health will remain good today, even if the day gets hectic. Avoid any involvement in tax evasion, as it could land you in serious trouble. While your personal life has taken much of your attention recently, today you'll shift focus toward social work, charity, and helping those in need. A new relationship may bring joy and excitement. Prioritise clearing up pending correspondence. You’ll be full of fresh ideas, and the activities you choose could bring greater rewards than expected. Today, you’ll truly feel the joy of a happy married life. Remedy: Never support or engage in foeticide, and avoid harming pregnant women or new mothers. Honouring life, as Jupiter signifies, will lead to continuous financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

Libra: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will bring joy and help you unwind. You may encounter someone with grand ideas and ambitious plans—be sure to verify their credibility before making any financial commitments. Concerns about your parents’ health may cause some anxiety, so offer them your care and attention. Romance blooms today as you and your partner share deep emotional moments and bask in the beauty of love. However, be mindful—an overly assertive attitude might draw criticism from colleagues. On the bright side, your quick thinking and problem-solving skills will earn you well-deserved recognition. Tensions in your relationship may lead to heated exchanges, making you feel like walking away. But don’t give up too easily—patience and understanding can help rebuild harmony. Remedy: For ongoing financial prosperity, treat Kinnars (eunuchs) with kindness and respect, as they are associated with Mercury’s blessings.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Excessive worry and stress may lead to hypertension, so prioritize your mental well-being. If your salary is delayed, financial concerns might arise—don’t hesitate to reach out to a trusted friend for support if needed. Focus on your family's needs today. By being present in both their joys and struggles, you’ll show how much you truly care. A sense of pure and heartfelt love will uplift your spirit. Your artistic and creative talents will shine brightly, earning you admiration and even some pleasant surprises. Consider making subtle changes to enhance your appearance—this could boost your confidence and attract romantic attention. Your spouse will shower you with appreciation today, rekindling affection and admiration in your relationship. Remedy: Offer Sindoor ka Chola (vermilion cloth) to the idol of Lord Hanuman to invite blessings into your life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Sagittarius: Your natural charm will draw positive attention wherever you go. Today, a parent may offer valuable advice about the importance of saving money—listen carefully, as their wisdom could help you avoid future financial stress. Be attentive to your children's needs and concerns; your support will mean the world to them. A romantic evening sharing a candlelit meal with your beloved will create beautiful memories. Surprisingly, a simple act of kindness at work could turn rivals into allies. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find time to enjoy your favorite activities and recharge. Expect some extra affection from your spouse today—they’ll go out of their way to make you feel truly special. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, feed milk to dogs—especially black ones—as a gesture of compassion and to attract positive energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: You’ll feel uplifted as those around you offer their support and encouragement. However, be mindful—unrealistic planning could lead to financial strain. Keep your goals grounded to avoid unnecessary setbacks. Make the evening special by enjoying a candlelight dinner with your family—it’s the perfect way to create warm, lasting memories. Your partner deeply cares for you, which is why their concern sometimes shows up as frustration. Instead of reacting, take a moment to understand their perspective—it can strengthen your bond. Today calls for thoughtful steps. Hold off on presenting new ideas until you're confident in their success. With some free time on your hands, consider reconnecting with old friends—it’ll bring a refreshing dose of joy. If your married life has been feeling a bit dull lately, now’s a good time to open up, have a heartfelt conversation, and plan something fun together. Remedy: For financial stability and prosperity, wash your feet before meals—or at the very least, remove your footwear before eating, as a sign of respect and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Your charming personality will naturally draw attention and admiration. Business professionals and traders may see joyful gains today, bringing a welcome sense of accomplishment. Although moments of tension may arise, the support of your family will provide strength and reassurance. Be cautious in your social circle—there’s a possibility of misunderstandings that could strain a friendship. Surround yourself with experienced, forward-thinking individuals who can offer valuable insights into upcoming trends. Recognize the worth of your time; staying around those who are hard to understand may only add unnecessary complications. Today, your spouse may display a less favorable side—approach the situation with patience and understanding. Remedy: To strengthen your romantic relationship, consider gifting your partner a pair of white or crystal artificial ducks—symbols of lasting love and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Let your smile shine—it's the best remedy for any challenge life throws your way. When it comes to investments, take a long-term approach to ensure lasting benefits. Your children will go out of their way to bring you joy, filling your heart with warmth. To your beloved, your presence makes the world a more beautiful and meaningful place. Today, staying focused at work may be a struggle, as an inner dilemma might distract you. Give yourself grace, and allow clarity to emerge naturally. You’ll be brimming with creative ideas, and the activities you choose today could lead to unexpected and impressive gains. In your married life, something out of the ordinary awaits—a moment that breaks the routine and brings a refreshing twist to your relationship.Remedy: For prosperity and positive energy, store Gangajal or holy water in a container made of tin.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11.15 am.