Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 30 August 2024, Friday.

Aries: Today is a great day to focus on improving your health. However, avoid making any financial decisions without consulting an experienced person to prevent any losses. Your sharp sense of humour will make you the centre of attention in social gatherings. Keep your love life vibrant and cherish it like something precious. With hard work and patience, you will achieve your goals. Be mindful of how you spend your free time, as engaging in unnecessary arguments may leave you feeling upset by the end of the day. Your spouse will bring back memories of your youthful days, along with some playful moments. Tip: To strengthen your financial condition, it is advised to avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Color: Silver

Silver Lucky Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Taurus: Today, you're filled with a sense of hope. A sudden influx of money will help you cover your bills and immediate expenses. It's best to steer clear of any controversial topics that might lead to arguments with your loved ones. There's a possibility that someone may express their romantic feelings to you today. You'll receive great support from your colleagues, and new partnerships at work are likely. Although the Moon suggests you'll have plenty of free time today, you may struggle to use it as you'd like. Your spouse will make you feel like you're experiencing a slice of heaven on earth. Tip: For happy family moments, consider making donations in iron vessels to those in need.

Lucky Color: Blue

Blue Lucky Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Gemini: Your mind will be open to positive influences today. While lending money is often avoided, you’ll feel a sense of relief by helping someone in need. Your quick wit will lift the mood around you. If you're thinking about proposing marriage to your partner, today is a good day to have that conversation, but make sure you have a sense of their feelings first. At work, you'll find yourself in high spirits, with colleagues appreciating your efforts and your boss pleased with your progress. Business owners may also see profits today. Make the most of your free time by engaging in something creative instead of letting it go to waste. After facing challenges in your married life, today will bring a ray of sunshine. Tip: To enhance your love life, consider donating raw coal to someone who irons clothes for a living.

Lucky Color: Orange

Orange Lucky Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Cancer: Your quick actions will inspire you today. To achieve success, it's important to adapt your ideas with time. This will broaden your perspective, enhance your personality, and enrich your mind. If you've been considering taking out a loan and have been working on it for a while, today could be your lucky day. Your family members may be particularly demanding today. There's a strong possibility of meeting someone who captures your heart. Use your professional skills to boost your career; you’re likely to achieve significant success in your field. Put all your talents to work to gain an advantage. It's a great day for both social and religious gatherings. Your spouse will remind you today that heaven can be found on earth. Tip: Caring for the sick and terminally ill will bring positive energy into your family life.

Lucky Color: Violet

Violet Lucky Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM

Leo: Today, taking time to rest is crucial, as you've been under a lot of mental stress lately. Engaging in recreation and entertainment will help you unwind. Long overdue payments and debts may finally be recovered. Be patient with children or those who are less experienced than you. A new romantic connection could lift your spirits and keep you in a joyful mood. It's a good day to consider starting a new venture in partnership, with potential benefits for everyone involved. However, be sure to think carefully before committing to any partnership. Completing tasks on time is important as it allows you some personal time at the end of the day, while procrastination only adds to your stress. For those who think marriage is just about physical intimacy, today you'll discover what true love really means. Tip: To strengthen family bonds, consider burying five yellow flowers near a Peepal tree.

Lucky Color: Green

Green Lucky Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Virgo: You'll be filled with boundless energy and enthusiasm today, seizing every opportunity to your advantage. An improvement in your finances will make it easier for you to make important purchases. A visit to a religious site or a relative is likely in your plans. A romantic connection will add extra joy to your day. Be sure to use your judgment before committing to any expensive ventures. Your creativity and enthusiasm will turn this into another successful day. You and your spouse will rekindle the beautiful romantic memories from the past. Tip: For a successful business and work life, open your windows in the early morning to let the sunlight into your home.

Lucky Color: Aqua

Aqua Lucky Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM

Libra: Experiencing body pains is a strong possibility today. It's important to avoid any physical activities that could further strain your body. Make sure you get plenty of rest. You may receive valuable support from your brother or sister, bringing you some benefits. Be prepared for older relatives who might make unreasonable demands. If you're engaged, your fiancée will be a significant source of happiness. At work, someone might surprise you with a thoughtful gesture. If you're living away from home, you might prefer to spend your free time in a park or a quiet place in the evening after finishing your tasks. You and your spouse are likely to have a deep and meaningful romantic conversation today. Remedy: For great health benefits, prepare and enjoy a sweet dish made from milk, sugar, and rice.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Orange. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

Scorpio: For the sake of your health, avoid raising your voice. Today, you may learn how to better accumulate and save money, putting it to good use. Celebrate your wife's achievements and share in her success and good fortune with genuine and generous appreciation. A new romantic connection may lift your spirits and keep you in a cheerful mood. Female colleagues will be especially helpful in completing new tasks. However, today might be one of those days when things don't go exactly as planned. Your spouse may bring back memories from your teenage years, including some mischievous moments. Remedy: Reciting "ॐ शुक्राय नमः" (Om Shukraaya Namaha) 11 times today will contribute to good health.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Maroon. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

Sagittarius: If you've been working overtime recently and feeling low on energy, the last thing you need today is more stress and confusion. Fortunately, your dedication and hard work are likely to be recognized, bringing you some financial rewards. Expect a pleasant evening with visiting relatives or friends. If you share love with your partner, they will feel like an angel in your life today. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to achieve the desired results. Additionally, working natives of this zodiac sign can fully utilize their talents at the workplace today. Given your personality, you might feel overwhelmed by too much social interaction and will seek some alone time. Luckily, today offers ample opportunity for you to recharge. Your married life will feel more vibrant and colorful than ever before. Remedy: Wearing a ring made from the horseshoe of a black horse is believed to bring auspicious health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Pink. Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Capricorn: Engage in some mental exercise by reading something interesting. You might find yourself spending money today on repairing a faulty electronic item. An evening with friends will be enjoyable. Romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated. Connecting with influential people could lead to beneficial outcomes. Finishing your work on time and heading home early will be rewarding today—it will bring happiness to your family and leave you feeling refreshed. Your spouse will rekindle memories of your early days of love and romance. Remedy: Avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food to help strengthen your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Coral.

Coral. Auspicious Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM.

Aquarius: Your rash behavior could strain your relationship with your wife, so consider the consequences before acting impulsively. If possible, take some time away to clear your mind. Today, you might find yourself in a conflict with someone close, which could escalate to legal matters, costing you hard-earned money. However, your charm and personality will help you make a few new friends. Wedding bells may ring for some, while others will find romance that lifts their spirits. It’s a great day at work—your colleagues will appreciate your efforts, and your boss will be pleased with your progress. Businesspeople may also see profits today. You'll have plenty of time for yourself, which you can use to pursue your interests, read a book, or enjoy your favorite music. Your married life will be filled with fun, pleasure, and bliss today. Remedy: For great health, offer raw turmeric to a flowing stream or river.

Lucky Colour: Coral.

Coral. Auspicious Time: 9:00 PM - 10:30 PM.

Pisces: Resolve your worries to achieve mental peace. Any financial issues you’ve been facing might get resolved today, leading to monetary gains. A friend will be especially helpful and supportive. In love, it’s your lucky day—your partner may surprise you by fulfilling a long-held fantasy. You’ll benefit greatly by dedicating extra time and energy to acquiring new knowledge and skills. Remember, time is precious, so use it wisely to achieve your goals. However, it's also important to be flexible and spend quality time with your family. Your marriage is set to take a beautiful turn today. Remedy: Feed cows green millets (Jvaar, Sorghum) for positive benefits.