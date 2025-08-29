horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 30 August 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Quitting smoking will help you stay physically fit. Even though your financial condition is improving, frequent expenses may still delay your projects. Your stubborn nature could upset family members and close friends. Your partner may remain upset today due to family issues, so try to comfort them through conversation. To spend your time, you may visit a park, but be cautious, as there are chances of arguments with strangers that could spoil your mood. At home, your spouse might not meet your expectations, leaving you frustrated. However, today you will also realise that your loved ones are your true source of happiness. Remedy: For a happy family life, establish a gold idol of your personal or family deity at home.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Taurus: Today, you will be full of energy and enthusiasm, eager to grab every opportunity that comes your way. You may feel like travelling or spending money, but doing so could leave you with regrets later. An extravagant lifestyle and late nights might also create tensions at home, so it’s best to avoid overindulgence. Your partner’s harsh words could upset your mood, but you can distract yourself by watching a web series on your mobile in your free time. In married life, you may feel the need for some personal space today. At the same time, your ability to respect people in public will help you maintain and build a positive image. Remedy: Wear perfumes or scented accessories when meeting your partner. Since Venus is associated with fragrance, this will help strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Gemini: Your health will improve as you spend joyful moments with others, but neglecting it could cause problems later. Be cautious while considering investment schemes today—look at them carefully before making any decision. It’s also a good day to reconnect with people you don’t meet often. Romance will be on your mind when you meet your partner. You will also find ample time for yourself, which you can use to fulfill personal wishes, read a book, or enjoy music. Married life will feel special as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and showers you with love. To avoid loneliness, step out and visit new places—it will uplift your mood. Remedy: Offer sweetened rice to the needy and poor to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Cancer: Your health will remain stable despite a busy routine. With the support of a close relative, you may perform well in business today, bringing financial gains. Share your happiness with your parents, as doing so will help ease their feelings of loneliness or sadness. After all, life becomes meaningful when we make it easier for each other. By spreading joy and forgiving past mistakes, you will add true value to your life. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your mobile. However, interference from outsiders could create some tension in your married life. Today is also a good time to open up and share your deep feelings or worries with a trusted friend or relative. Remedy: Wear red clothes frequently to stay energetic and active.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Leo: Your mind will remain open to positivity and good thoughts today. Be cautious while handling bank-related matters, as they require extra care. It’s also a favourable day for family affairs and completing pending household tasks. You will feel comforted in the company of your beloved. If you go shopping, you may pick up a beautiful dress material for yourself. There are chances of spending generously with your spouse, but the time together will be truly enjoyable. You might also attend a wedding today; however, avoid consuming alcohol there, as it could be harmful for you. Remedy: Arrange clean drinking water for thirsty birds to improve your well-being and fortune.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Virgo: Work pressure may cause some stress and tension today. It’s best to ignore requests from people seeking business credit. On the personal front, your spouse will be caring, making it a lucky day in love. Your partner may even surprise you by fulfilling long-awaited desires. However, if you spend your free time only on your mobile or watching TV, your spouse might feel annoyed due to lack of communication. Later in the day, you can expect a warm and affectionate hug from them after a long time. For those in love, it might be wiser to avoid meeting today, as a meeting could lead to an unnecessary argument. Remedy: To enhance prosperity, greet the rising Sun with respect and chant ‘Om’ 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Libra: Your father may choose to disinherit you from property, but don’t lose hope. Remember, while prosperity can make the mind complacent, challenges build inner strength. Stay mindful of your spending habits, or you may encounter financial strain in the future. Some friction with family members is possible, but don’t let it disturb your inner peace. On the brighter side, the affection of your beloved will surround you today, making it a truly beautiful day. Communication will be your greatest strength, and moments of intimacy with your spouse will bring deep joy. A spiritual inclination may also guide you toward seeking wisdom from a teacher or mentor. Remedy: Wearing more green in your attire will help enhance your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Scorpio: Your impulsive actions may unintentionally hurt a friend today, so tread carefully. If you have invested in overseas property, this could be the right time to sell, bringing you good profits. Share your joy with your parents and make them feel cherished—their loneliness and worries will ease with your affection. After all, life’s true purpose is to make it less difficult for one another. Love will stir deep emotions, keeping you restless through the night. In your free time, you may feel drawn to religious or spiritual activities, but avoid unnecessary arguments that could disturb your peace. You will enjoy special moments of closeness with your partner, though minor health issues might arise. A family outing to malls or shopping complexes is likely, but keep an eye on expenses. Remedy: To maintain good health, donate milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Sagittarius: Give priority to your health over social engagements today. Guidance from your father could bring valuable benefits at work. Honest communication and cooperation will help strengthen your bond with your spouse, while your beloved’s romantic mood will make the day more delightful. You may also consider reconnecting with old friends during your free time. Your life partner will be especially loving and supportive today, filling your heart with joy. A sense of peace will surround you, making it easier to engage openly with others. Remedy: Wear green clothing to enhance positivity and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Capricorn: Good news is likely to come your way today. Investments in stocks or mutual funds are favourable for long-term gains. Children will be more engaged in sports and outdoor activities, bringing them joy and energy. Romance will be strongly highlighted, and by night you may feel like taking a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. Your partner’s affectionate side will be at its peak, making the day especially memorable. Married natives, however, may hear complaints regarding their children, which could cause some concern. Remedy: Seek the blessings of your mother or a motherly figure to gain mental strength and stability.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Let go of stubbornness—it only wastes energy and stands in the way of your happiness. Some financial challenges may arise today, but with wisdom and clear thinking, you can turn setbacks into gains. Unexpected guests may visit in the evening, adding liveliness to your home. Love life looks wonderful—filled with warmth, affection, and joy. Laughter and cheer will brighten your day, as most things move in your favour. Married life will feel especially rewarding, though a concern related to children might momentarily upset you. Remedy: Include milk and curd in your diet for excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.

Pisces: You will find plenty of time today to focus on your health and appearance. Avoid lending money to anyone; if unavoidable, make sure to have a clear written agreement on repayment. Your cheerful and pleasant nature will brighten family life, as your sincere smile and warmth make you irresistible to others. When you connect well with people, you spread positivity like a fragrant flower. Love life looks delightful, filled with joy and emotional closeness with your partner. Spending time watching a movie or match with siblings at home will further strengthen bonds of affection. You may also come across some surprising and interesting facts about your country today. Remedy: Place a piece of bronze in empty vessels at home to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.