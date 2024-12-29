Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 30 December 2024, Monday.

Aries: A smile is the best remedy for all your problems. Improved finances will make it easier to clear your long-standing dues and bills. Visiting a religious place or meeting a saintly person will bring you peace and comfort. Although you plan to go out with your partner today, unexpected work may disrupt your plans, potentially causing a heated argument. Your hard work will pay off at the workplace, and the day will turn out well. You’ll also manage to carve out some quality time for yourself. Your spouse will display their caring and loving side to you today. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m to 4:15 p.m.

Taurus: Some family members may annoy you with their envious behaviour, but it’s important to stay calm; losing your temper could worsen the situation. Remember, some things are best endured rather than fought. Real estate investments will prove profitable. A dispute over money may arise within the family, so it’s wise to encourage open and clear discussions about finances. It's a favourable day for romance, but avoid mixing business with personal matters. Engaging in volunteer work today will not only benefit those you help but also boost your self-esteem. Your spouse is in an exceptionally good mood and might surprise you with something special. Remedy: Maintain good health by donating boiled grams to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7:30 pm

Gemini: Motivate yourself to stay optimistic, as it boosts confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Although money matters may occupy your day, you’re likely to see profits by evening. Eligible individuals might receive promising matrimonial proposals. Your partner will miss you deeply today—plan a thoughtful surprise to make the day special. At work, you’ll succeed if you present your ideas with determination and enthusiasm. Despite a busy day, you’ll find time in the evening to indulge in something you enjoy. Small arguments with your spouse could escalate over time if not addressed carefully, so avoid relying too much on others’ advice or suggestions. Remedy: To enhance your income, establish a Chandra Yantra in your home’s place of worship.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 to 1:00 pm.

Cancer: Today promises a mix of excitement and opportunities for personal growth. Engage in sports or outdoor activities to make the most of the day. While you might feel inclined to travel and splurge, think twice before spending recklessly—it may lead to regrets later. A festive atmosphere at home will help alleviate stress. Don't just observe—immerse yourself in the celebrations and actively participate. The day also brings an air of romance and love; cherish these joyful moments. At work, acknowledging your mistakes can work in your favour. Reflect on areas for improvement and take steps to rectify them. If you've hurt someone, offer a sincere apology—it's a sign of strength to admit and learn from errors. Remember, mistakes are part of life, but repeating them is unwise. Avoid getting involved in gossip or rumours, as they can bring unnecessary negativity. Lastly, your spouse's endearing and playful actions will uplift your spirits, making the day truly special. Remedy: Show affection and respect towards your elder brothers to attract positivity and ensure financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Leo: You’ll feel a surge of energy today, but work pressure might leave you feeling irritable. If someone approaches you with ambitious ideas or investment opportunities, take time to verify their credibility before committing. It's a great day to reconnect with old friends and acquaintances. Romantic moments will bring joy and excitement, adding warmth to your day. At work, consider adopting new technologies and staying updated with the latest trends to enhance your performance. Feeling the value of time, you may seek solitude to reflect and recharge. Embracing this alone time will benefit your mental clarity and peace. By the day's end, you could receive a delightful surprise that strengthens your marital bond. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Take adequate rest to recharge your energy. While the day may start on a positive note, unexpected expenses in the evening might leave you feeling uneasy. Avoid letting irritating people get to you—simply ignore them. Love is in the air, and Cupid seems to be working overtime to bring romance into your life. Stay alert and mindful of your surroundings to embrace these moments. Focus on your work and steer clear of any emotional confrontations. Consider spending quality time with the younger members of your family by visiting a park or a shopping mall. To top it off, the day promises to be exceptionally romantic with your spouse, creating unforgettable memories. Remedy: Foster harmony in your family by keeping a white zero-watt bulb lit in the northwest direction of your home.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Libra: Good day ahead! You'll radiate positivity and step out with a cheerful mindset. However, be cautious, as the loss of a valuable item could affect your mood. Stay mindful of your emotions—avoid venting frustration on those around you, as it could lead to isolation. Romance is in the air! Plan something special for the evening and make it as memorable as possible. Friends will admire your perseverance and celebrate your success in completing a challenging task. Embrace the spotlight today and act in ways that deserve admiration. It’s a day to embrace excitement and passion! With your spouse, you might experience the pinnacle of love and romance. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.

Scorpio: Your health will flourish as you cherish joyful moments with others. However, remember to take care of it consistently to avoid issues later. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is advised for long-term benefits. Family members might not meet your expectations today. Instead of expecting them to align with your preferences, consider adjusting your approach to foster better harmony. Your charm will work in your favor, but new assignments may not yield the results you anticipate. Be mindful of how you spend your free time—excessive use of your phone or watching TV could irritate your spouse, especially if it takes away from meaningful interaction. On a positive note, your spouse will be brimming with energy and affection, ready to make the day special. Remedy: To enhance happiness in the family, regularly offer water on a Shivling.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.50 pm.

Sagittarius: Engaging in a sporting activity today will help you stay fit and energized. However, an unexpected increase in expenses might disrupt your peace of mind. Minor home improvements will be undertaken to enhance its appearance. Your romantic partner will surprise you with a thoughtful and beautiful gesture, adding joy to your day. Spend time with accomplished individuals who can offer valuable insights into future opportunities. If you live away from home, you may find comfort in visiting a park or quiet spot this evening after completing your tasks. Your married life feels especially harmonious today. Take the opportunity to plan a delightful evening for your spouse to make the day even more memorable. Remedy: For better financial prospects, avoid alcohol, non-vegetarian food, critical behavior, and dishonesty.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 11.45 am.

Capricorn: Making some physical changes today will noticeably enhance your appearance. Financial troubles may ease with support from your parents. Your innocent and childlike nature will play a key role in resolving family issues, bringing everyone closer. Your energy will be at its peak, as your partner fills your day with immense joy. At work, you’ll notice a positive shift in your attitude and the quality of your efforts, which will leave a lasting impression. Your communication skills will shine, making interactions smoother and more effective. Expect some extra attention and affection from your spouse, making your day even more special. Remedy: For business growth and career success, wrap the roots of the Ashwagandha herb in colorful cloth and keep it with you.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.20 pm to 5.20 pm.

Aquarius: Stick to your exercise routine and avoid indulging in high-calorie foods to maintain your health. Today, you may realize the importance of curbing unnecessary expenses, as money proves its value when used wisely. Your grandchildren will bring you immense joy, lighting up your day. Embrace the art of forgiveness and let go of past mistakes—it will add more meaning to your life. Adopting new techniques can boost your work efficiency, and your unique approach will capture the attention of those around you. Spend your free time reading spiritual books, as they can provide insights to help you overcome many challenges. A heartfelt conversation with your partner today will deepen your bond and remind you of the love you share. Remedy: Incorporate scented items into your daily life for improved health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Excessive travel today might leave you feeling overwhelmed. On the brighter side, influential people will be open to funding projects that showcase exceptional quality. Shopping with your spouse will be an enjoyable experience and will help strengthen your mutual understanding. However, in love, avoid being overly submissive—maintain a balanced and healthy dynamic. Stay alert at work, as someone might try to take credit for your efforts. While focusing on your family’s needs, remember to carve out some "me time." Today is a great day to explore a new hobby or interest. In your married life, you might feel a lack of comfort or connection. A heartfelt conversation with your partner can help bridge the gap and restore harmony. Remedy: Chant the mantra "Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah" for peace and positivity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3 pm.