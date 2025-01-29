Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 30 January 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Try to leave work early and spend time doing what you truly enjoy. Avoid those who ask for temporary loans. Family responsibilities may increase, causing stress. Stay alert, as someone might try to flirt with you. Focus on your job, and you will achieve success and recognition. Friends may visit your home today, but it’s best to avoid consuming harmful substances like alcohol or cigarettes. Your partner’s laziness could disrupt some of your tasks. Remedy: Donate white-coloured clothes or fabrics to women to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:00 pm.

Taurus: You may engage in sports today to maintain your physical stamina. Your hard work from the past will pay off, bringing blessings and good fortune. A movie night or dinner with your spouse will help you unwind and lift your mood. There’s a chance of love at first sight. A new partnership could prove promising. While you plan to take some personal time, urgent work might disrupt your schedule. However, you will relive beautiful romantic memories with your spouse. Remedy: Offer red flowers to the Sun God in the morning to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Gemini: A friend may challenge your open-mindedness and patience. Stay true to your values and make rational decisions. Be cautious, as some of your movable property could be stolen today. Your witty personality will make you stand out at social gatherings. Holding grudges against your partner won’t help—stay calm and express your feelings honestly. You may set higher goals than usual today, but don’t be discouraged if results don’t meet your expectations. Use your time wisely—engage in something creative instead of wasting it. Stress caused by your spouse may affect your health. Remedy: Avoid causing disruptions in auspicious events like marriages, as it can weaken Venus and impact financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Stay patient—your continuous effort, combined with common sense and understanding, will ensure success. Business profits may bring happiness to traders and entrepreneurs today. However, family life may feel a bit unsettled. You may want to share your struggles with your partner, but they might focus on their own issues, leaving you feeling unheard. If you plan to take a day off, don’t worry—things will run smoothly in your absence, and any issues can be resolved upon your return. Those accused of not spending enough time with family may try to make up for it, but unexpected work might disrupt their plans. A disagreement with your spouse may arise during the day, but it will likely be resolved over dinner. Remedy: Seek the blessings of elderly women by touching their feet continuously for 108 days to enjoy a happy and fulfilling family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Don't let minor issues disturb your peace of mind. While money is important, don’t become so sensitive about it that it affects your relationships. Your brother will be more supportive than you expected. Consider planting a sapling today. You may see progress in your work. Guidance from a spiritual leader or elder could be beneficial. Your spouse might interfere with a plan or project, but stay patient and handle it calmly. Remedy: Wearing black-coloured clothing regularly can help maintain a stable and strong love life.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Your cheerful nature will spread happiness to those around you. Financial gains from past investments are likely. A short trip to visit relatives will provide much-needed comfort and relaxation from your busy routine. Your partner cares deeply for you, which is why they may get upset at times. Instead of reacting, try to understand their perspective. Progress in your work is on the horizon. Engaging in charity or social work will be fulfilling, and your efforts can make a meaningful impact. An outsider may attempt to create misunderstandings between you and your partner, but together, you will overcome it. Remedy: Wearing a pure silver bangle will enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Libra: Try to leave work early and engage in activities you truly enjoy. Financial improvements will help you clear long-pending dues and bills. The day begins with good news from close relatives or friends. A sudden romantic encounter may uplift your mood. After work, colleagues might invite you to a small get-together. You have a unique personality and prefer solitude, but despite having some free time today, office work may keep you occupied. External interference could cause disturbances in your married life, so stay mindful. Remedy: To maintain happiness in your love life, have a salt-free meal once a day.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Scorpio: Today is an excellent day to quit drinking. Remember that alcohol not only harms your health but also reduces your efficiency. Influential people may be willing to invest in projects that stand out. If you’re planning a party, invite your closest friends—many will uplift your spirits. Your partner's unpredictable behaviour may put you in a bad mood. At work, you can achieve success if you present your ideas confidently with determination and enthusiasm. Those living away from home may choose to unwind in a park or a peaceful place in the evening. A misunderstanding with your spouse might leave you feeling upset throughout the day. Remedy: Gifting a pair of white duck showpieces to your partner will strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m.

Sagittarius: You will have plenty of energy today, but work pressure may leave you feeling irritated. Some individuals of this zodiac sign might have to spend money on a land-related matter. Your wisdom and sense of humour will leave a positive impression on those around you. Romantic thoughts and memories from the past may occupy your mind. New tasks or projects may not meet your expectations. Guidance from a spiritual leader or an elder will be beneficial. The day has the potential to be one of the best in your married life. Remedy: Wearing a bronze coin tied in a green thread will bring good fortune to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Capricorn: Be cautious with your eating and drinking today, as carelessness could lead to illness. You may feel inclined to overspend on others. Rather than indulging in self-pity, focus on learning important life lessons. There’s a chance you’ll meet an interesting person. It’s a great day to start implementing new projects and plans. You might receive some bad news from your in-laws, which could make you feel down, leading you to spend a lot of time in reflection. However, your spouse will express their appreciation for you today, reminding you of your importance in their life. Remedy: Chant this mantra: Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.

Aquarius: Today, your confidence and energy will be through the roof. It's a great time to have discussions with your family about money, investments, and savings, as their input could help improve your financial situation. Relatives might surprise you with gifts, but they could also expect some help in return. Your partner will miss you a lot today—plan a surprise and make it an unforgettable day. At work, you'll feel great, as your colleagues will appreciate your efforts and your boss will be happy with your progress. Business owners can expect a profitable day. Your communication skills will leave a positive impression. Your partner is in an amazing mood—help them make today one of the best days in your married life. Remedy: Look at your reflection in mustard oil, fry sweet flour balls in the same oil, and feed them to birds to help your finances grow faster.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: After 4 pm.

Pisces: Your high confidence and manageable work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. Your finances are likely to improve. If you’ve lent money to someone, expect to get it back today. Plan something fun and exciting for later in the day. Romantic feelings will be returned, and you’ll feel the love and support from everyone at work. You can also spend quality time with your spouse by taking a break from work. Today, your marriage will feel more wonderful than ever before. Remedy: Eat a saffron-based food item before heading to work for an auspicious professional life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.