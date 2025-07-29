horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 30 July 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Making a few changes to your appearance today will boost your looks and confidence. Any investment related to your home is likely to bring good returns. Try not to let family issues distract you—challenging times often teach us the most. Romantic emotions will be returned with equal warmth today. Your dedication and hard work will lead to success and recognition. A family member may want to spend time with you today. While you’ll agree, it could take up a good part of your day. Your spouse will shower you with love and appreciation, reminding you of the bond you share. Remedy: To bring happiness and positive energy to your family, distribute green sweets to five young girls.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Taurus: Begin your day with some light exercise—it’s a great way to boost your mood and feel better about yourself. Try to make it a daily habit. When it comes to investments, think long-term for better results. Your innocent and cheerful nature could help ease a family issue today. A surprise romantic connection may blossom. Positive changes at work are likely to uplift your spirits. Keep in mind—self-effort brings divine support. Today, you and your spouse may share a heartfelt and deeply romantic conversation. Remedy: For better health, offer sweets or snacks made from yellow chana dal to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: You’ll feel energetic and active throughout the day. However, be cautious with your finances—don’t invest based on someone else’s advice, as it could lead to losses. Your home may need some quick tidying up, so don’t put it off. A sweet and playful moment with your partner—perhaps sharing candy or toffees—could brighten your day. At work, you’ll enjoy support and appreciation from everyone around you. Still, an unfinished task might require your attention later in the evening. Though you often laugh at jokes about married life, today you may find yourself touched by the beautiful truths in your own relationship. Remedy: Show love and respect to your elder brothers to attract prosperity and a stable financial life.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Those planning an outing today are in for a day full of fun and enjoyment. If you're travelling, be extra cautious with your belongings—carelessness could lead to theft or loss. At home, family members might not meet your expectations, so avoid trying to control everything. Instead, adjust your approach to create harmony. You and your partner will share a deep and passionate moment today, diving into the true essence of love. At work, encouragement from seniors and colleagues will boost your confidence. You may receive some good news from afar by the evening. Your marriage is set to take a beautiful and heartwarming turn today. Remedy: For steady financial growth, always treat Kinnars (Eunuchs) with kindness and respect, as they are associated with the planet Mercury.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: Today, you’re likely to feel uplifted and filled with hope. It’s a good day to seek financial advice from your elders—what you learn can be useful for managing your money more wisely. However, someone you live with may be annoyed by your recent behaviour, so be mindful of your actions. You might feel the absence of true love in your life today, but don’t lose heart—things will change with time. Conversations with influential or knowledgeable people could inspire new ideas and plans. A relative may drop by unexpectedly, requiring your attention and altering your schedule. Your spouse might have an urgent matter that disrupts your plans, but in the end, you’ll see that it worked out for the best. Remedy: The Sun represents discipline—leading a disciplined life will naturally bring more happiness and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Virgo: You may experience persistent neck or back pain today. Don’t ignore it, especially if you’re also feeling weak—taking proper rest is essential. On the bright side, new income opportunities may come your way through your connections. It’s a good day to reconnect and strengthen ties with family and relatives. There’s also a chance of meeting someone interesting. You have the potential to achieve great things, so don’t hesitate to grab new opportunities. However, a party or gathering at home might take up more time than expected. The day will end on a beautiful note as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and showers you with love. Remedy: To support a healthy lifestyle, wear silver in any form.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: Support from influential individuals will significantly uplift your morale. You may finally need to dip into long-saved funds today, though the expenses could dampen your mood a bit. However, an enjoyable evening with friends or a shopping spree will help lift your spirits. Offer guidance to someone struggling in love—it could make a real difference. At work, your skills will be put to the test, so stay focused and channel your efforts for the best outcome. Although your day may be packed, the evening promises some quality time for personal enjoyment. Your spouse may go out of their way to shower you with love and care, almost like a guardian angel. Remedy: Engrave a Rahu Yantra on a piece of lead and keep it in your wallet or pocket to enhance progress in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Scorpio: Today, you're surrounded by a magical sense of hope and positivity. However, a friend might approach you for a substantial loan—while your intentions are noble, lending such a large amount could strain your own finances. A gift from a relative living abroad will bring unexpected joy. In matters of love, avoid being overly assertive; patience will serve you better. Professionally, it's a rewarding day—your colleagues will value your efforts, and your boss is likely to express appreciation for your performance. Business owners may also see encouraging gains. Be cautious of associating with individuals who could damage your reputation. A minor untruth from your spouse may leave you feeling hurt, but it’s best not to overthink it. Remedy: For financial stability and growth, plant a banana tree, care for it, and offer regular worship.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Begin your day with yoga and meditation—it will help you stay energized and centered throughout the day. You might plan a family outing today and spend generously on your loved ones, bringing joy to everyone. Be cautious not to share personal matters with casual acquaintances. Romantic feelings are likely to be returned with equal warmth today, strengthening your bond. If you're in business, avoid disclosing sensitive plans or proposals, as doing so could lead to complications. You may find deep satisfaction in spending some quiet time alone, perhaps reading a book in peace—an ideal way to unwind. Your parents may bestow a special gift or blessing upon your spouse today, further enriching your marital life. Remedy: For career growth, offer water mixed with rice and milk to the Moon.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm.

Capricorn: Your friends will be a great source of support and happiness today. However, financial concerns may cloud your thinking and affect your decision-making. Open communication and mutual understanding will help strengthen your relationship with your spouse. The day may feel a bit unsettled due to interruptions from your in-laws. For web designers, it’s a promising day—stay focused, as your hard work is likely to be recognized. Some may even receive exciting opportunities from abroad. Unexpected travel could arise for a few, bringing stress and exhaustion. A disagreement with your spouse may surface due to interference from relatives. Remedy: Soak green grams overnight and feed them to birds in the morning to deepen emotional bonds with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Aquarius: Your health will remain in excellent shape today. It's a good time to seek financial advice from your elders—applying their guidance on saving and money management can benefit your daily life. Be mindful not to let work take over your personal time, as your domestic life may be affected if you stay too long at the office. In love, maintain a positive attitude and face emotional lows with courage. Embracing new techniques can boost your efficiency, and your unique approach will catch the attention of those around you. Despite a hectic schedule, you’ll find time for yourself and indulge in things you truly enjoy. After a challenging period in your marriage, today brings a much-needed moment of peace and emotional renewal. Remedy: To foster harmony and warmth within the family, offer milk, mishri (sugar crystals), and a white rose at a sacred place.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Begin your day with yoga and meditation to boost physical health and build mental resilience. Those who have been spending carelessly may face a sudden financial need, making them realize the true value of earning and saving money. Plan something fun and relaxing for the second half of the day—it will lift your spirits. A delightful surprise or gift from your beloved will make the day even more special. Avoid making promises unless you're certain you can fulfill them. If you manage to carve out personal time despite a packed schedule, use it wisely—it could positively shape your future. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today may bring the warmth and love you've been hoping for. Remedy: To strengthen your financial well-being, clean your teeth using alum.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.