Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 30 March 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Avoid alcohol, as it can disrupt your sleep and prevent deep rest. Consider investing in religious activities today, which may bring you mental peace and stability. Enjoy quality time with friends and family. You may find it difficult to stay away from your beloved. While taking a walk in the park, you might unexpectedly meet someone from your past with whom you had conflicts. If your married life feels dull, have an open conversation with your partner and plan something exciting. With extra free time, negative thoughts might trouble you—engage in uplifting activities like reading positive books, watching an entertaining movie, or spending time with friends. Remedy: Cherish the importance of relationships in life and be mindful of your words.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Financial concerns may be a source of stress today. If an investment opportunity catches your interest, take the time to research thoroughly and seek expert advice before committing. Support from friends will be valuable, but outside interference could lead to conflicts. Be mindful of whom you associate with—avoid those who waste your time. Your spouse might be upset over something they heard from others, so handle the situation with patience. While sharing your experiences, resist the urge to exaggerate, as honesty is always the best approach. Remedy: Feeding rotis or bread to dogs may contribute to better health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Gemini: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind serves as the gateway to all experiences—both good and bad—and plays a crucial role in problem-solving and gaining wisdom. While your expenses may rise, an increase in income will help balance your finances. Your ability to impress others will bring positive rewards. Romance will be at the forefront of your heart today. Spending time with an elder family member could offer valuable life insights. You may have a profound realization about the vows of marriage and recognize your spouse as your true soulmate. A special culinary experience awaits, as delicious dishes might be prepared at home today. Remedy: Share cooked or sweetened yellow rice with those in need to enhance financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Off-White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Be mindful of others' feelings when making judgments, as a wrong decision could not only impact them negatively but also cause you mental stress. Your financial situation is likely to improve as the day progresses. Old friends will offer their support and assistance. Your love life is becoming truly magical—embrace the feeling. Maintain a polite and charming demeanor with everyone you encounter, though only a few will truly understand the secret behind your charisma. Tensions may arise in your marriage, potentially leading to prolonged disagreements. However, spending time with children can bring you a sense of peace and joy. Remedy: Wearing a copper bangle may help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Outdoor sports may capture your interest today, while meditation and yoga can bring positive benefits. If you’ve made past investments, you might see returns now. However, avoid letting friends or relatives handle your finances, as it could lead to overspending. Learn from past setbacks, as making a romantic proposal today may not yield the desired outcome. You’ll make good use of your free time by completing unfinished tasks. Tension may arise in your marriage due to unmet daily needs, whether related to food, cleanliness, or household chores. However, creativity will take over, allowing you to set aside your worries and enjoy the day. Remedy: Chant "Om" 28 times with a calm and peaceful mind to enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Virgo: Avoid wasting energy on overthinking the impossible—focus on productive efforts instead. If you are married, pay extra attention to your children's health today, as they may be prone to illness, leading to unexpected medical expenses. Friends will be there to support you if needed. You may strongly feel the absence of your partner but cherish the connection you share. With an appreciation for personal space, you’ll have ample free time today—consider playing a game or hitting the gym. A deep and meaningful romantic conversation with your spouse will strengthen your bond. While watching television might be more appealing than usual, take care of your eyes to avoid strain. Remedy: Accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them at home to enhance financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Libra: Shake off the gloom that’s holding you back and hindering your progress. Business owners heading out for work should ensure their money is stored safely, as there is a risk of theft. Be mindful and fair, especially with those who genuinely care for you. The longing for love may keep you up at night. With some free time on your hands, consider using it for meditation, which will bring you mental peace. Someone might show unusual interest in your spouse today, but by the end of the day, you’ll realize there’s nothing to worry about. Avoid investing in stocks or companies you’re unfamiliar with without consulting trusted associates. Remedy: Keep a piece of bronze in empty vessels at home to improve financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Scorpio: Your health remains good today. Be cautious of friends who borrow money but never return it. Your stubborn nature may unintentionally upset family members and close friends, so try to be more understanding. Your partner will miss you deeply—consider planning a surprise to make the day special. While you may think about rejuvenating your body and getting fit, following through might be a challenge as usual. Tensions with your spouse could escalate, potentially affecting your relationship in the long run, so handle conflicts with care. A delightful culinary experience awaits, as delicious dishes may be prepared at home today. Remedy: Show respect and obedience to your father for a harmonious and peaceful family environment.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Engage in sports to stay energetic and youthful. Those who are employed may find themselves in need of financial stability, but past unnecessary expenses could leave them short on funds. Work closely with family members to maintain harmony at home. Your boundless love holds great value for your partner. To make the most of your free time, step away from distractions and focus on activities you truly enjoy—this will bring positive changes to your life. You and your spouse will create a beautiful memory together today. Time may feel like it slows down, allowing you to relax and rejuvenate. Remedy: To maintain financial stability, keep a small amount of silver along with Basmati rice in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Pastel.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Capricorn: Today, you will have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Advice from your father could prove valuable in your professional life. Unexpected news from your children will bring moments of joy. Romance is in the air—reach out to your special someone and make the most of the day. To truly enjoy life, spend time with friends, as isolating yourself won't help in times of need. While you often come across jokes about marriage on social media, today, you may get emotional upon realizing the beautiful truths about your relationship. A friend might shower you with heartfelt praise today. Remedy: Feed brown cows with wheat, maize, and jaggery to promote happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Aquarius: Workplace pressure from seniors and conflicts at home may cause stress, affecting your focus. However, married individuals of this zodiac sign might receive financial benefits from their in-laws today. Avoid engaging in controversial topics that could lead to arguments with loved ones. Be extra considerate in your interactions, as your partner may be easily upset. It’s a great day to participate in social and religious gatherings. However, your spouse may not be in the best mood, so patience will be key. Make sure to use your time wisely instead of letting it go to waste. Remedy: To maintain harmony in your relationship, gift red or maroon-colored clothing to your father and teacher.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Believe in yourself—self-trust is the foundation of true strength, especially as you battle a prolonged illness. The Moon’s position may lead to unnecessary expenses, so if you aim to save money, discuss financial planning with your spouse or parents. Plan your day wisely and seek guidance from trustworthy people when needed. Romance may not be in your favor today, as finding true love seems challenging. However, you will have ample time for yourself—use it to pursue your interests, read a book, or listen to your favorite music. Your spouse will uplift your mood with a delightful surprise. If you have little on your schedule, consider using the time to repair or organize things at home. Remedy: Donate barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to those in need to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.