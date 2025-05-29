horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 30 May 2025, Friday.

Aries: You’re feeling hopeful and energetic today. It’s a good day for unexpected gains and positive outcomes. Your high energy and enthusiasm will help resolve family matters and lead to success in your efforts. You may also be pleasantly surprised by the beauty of nature around you. Be careful not to make promises unless you’re sure you can keep them. Recognition may come your way for the help you’ve given to others — you could find yourself in the spotlight. Your spouse will express love and admiration for you, rekindling affection in your relationship. Remedy: For growth in career or business, offer eight pieces of coal in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

Taurus: You’re likely to enjoy good health today, which will help you succeed in your tasks. However, avoid anything that might harm your energy or well-being. Be careful with your finances—those involved in tax evasion could face serious trouble. So, steer clear of any such activities. You’ll enjoy cheerful moments with family and friends, and someone might give you a nice compliment. It’s a good day for work, so make the most of it. Later in the day, you may want to spend quality time with your family, but a disagreement with someone close might upset your mood. Also, your spouse’s health may worry you. Remedy: Chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra regularly for steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

Gemini: Your spouse’s cheerful mood may lift your spirits today. You might receive unexpected money from an unknown source, which could help ease some of your financial issues. However, someone at home may be upset with you if you’ve been neglecting household responsibilities. Romantic developments don't seem likely today. At work, you may have to take on more responsibilities. You might also feel inclined to spend your free time on religious or spiritual activities. Avoid getting involved in any unnecessary arguments. Later in the day, your spouse may say something hurtful on purpose, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: For a happier love life, try wearing white-coloured clothes when meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Cancer: Try to leave work early today and take some time for relaxation or fun. If you have extra money, consider saving or investing it wisely for future returns. Along with focusing on your personal life, take part in some charitable activities—they will bring you peace of mind. However, make sure your personal relationships don’t get neglected in the process. Balance is important. Be polite and thoughtful in your interactions with your partner today. Your colleagues may invite you to a small get-together after work, which could be a nice change of pace. At home, you may come across an old item that brings back memories and spend time cleaning or restoring it, which will make you feel happy. Be cautious, though—your neighbours might share details of your married life in a negative light among others, which could be upsetting. Remedy: For a blissful love life, try to wear white-coloured clothes when meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Leo: You may feel mentally uneasy today, but a friend will step in and help you sort things out. Listening to calming music can also help relieve stress. The day may start off well, but unexpected expenses in the evening could bother you. There may be rituals or religious activities at home. You might playfully delay a phone call with your romantic partner, adding a fun touch to your day. It’s a good time to launch new plans or projects, and also to enjoy some recreation or entertainment. However, your spouse might get influenced by someone else and argue with you. Stay calm—your love and understanding will help bring peace back. Remedy: To stay happy and healthy, feed fried savouries (like pakodas) to crows, which are associated with Saturn.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Virgo: You’ll feel full of energy today and may achieve something remarkable. If you're considering an investment that seems promising, take time to research it thoroughly and consult financial experts before making any decisions. You’ll enjoy spending time with friends, but be extra careful while driving. Without your partner’s presence, you may feel a sense of emptiness. At work, you’re likely to be in control and perform well. Later, you may feel the need to spend some time alone, reflecting and recharging — and this quiet time will do you good. However, your spouse's health may cause some disruptions in your routine and delay a few tasks. Remedy: To enhance your love life, wear silver bangles or a silver kada.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Libra: Begin incorporating meditation and yoga into your routine—not only for physical wellness but also to build mental resilience. Promising new opportunities for financial growth are on the horizon. Social gatherings will offer the perfect chance to strengthen your connections with influential and well-placed individuals. Your partner will go out of their way to bring you joy and comfort. Projects that have been on hold will finally begin to take shape. After a long stretch of busyness, you’ll find a moment to yourself—though a household responsibility might demand your attention. Still, a heart-to-heart conversation with your spouse will bring a deep, soulful connection and rekindle romantic warmth. Remedy: Offer milk to a banyan or neem tree and apply a tilak made from its soil to your forehead. This simple ritual is believed to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm.

Scorpio: Fuel your spirit with optimism—it enhances your confidence, boosts adaptability, and helps clear the path of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and the urge for revenge. A wise investment in your home or property is likely to bring profitable returns. Don’t let family tensions distract you from your priorities; remember, difficult times often carry the greatest lessons. You may have to face some emotional truths today, possibly needing to let go of someone dear as reality sets in. Take charge of your growth by enrolling in short-term courses that teach you the latest technologies and skills—these will expand your horizons and open new doors. Elders of this zodiac sign may find joy in reconnecting with old friends today. However, your spouse’s declining health could cause some emotional strain, so be gentle with yourself and them. Remedy: Place a copper idol of your family deity in your pooja room or altar, and offer daily prayers. This practice is believed to nurture mutual trust and deepen understanding in relationships.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Open up to your spouse about family matters—sharing your concerns will bring you closer and help rekindle the warmth in your relationship. Set aside meaningful time for one another to rediscover your bond as a nurturing, loving couple. Your children will naturally absorb the joy, peace, and harmony that blossoms at home, creating a more connected and spontaneous family atmosphere. Financially, you’re on solid ground. The favorable alignment of planets and nakshatras brings a wealth of opportunities to boost your income today. On the romantic front, love, companionship, and emotional connection are all set to deepen. Misunderstandings and grievances may melt away, making room for renewed trust and intimacy. Career-wise, the stars are aligned in your favor—expect positive outcomes. While it's fine to interact with acquaintances, be cautious about revealing your deepest thoughts and feelings to those whose intentions are unclear. Some people may try to sow discord in your relationship, so trust your instincts and avoid taking advice from outsiders. Remedy: Wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a multicolored cloth and carry this bundle with you. It is believed to promote excellent health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Be mindful of your posture today—sitting carelessly could lead to injury. Maintaining good posture not only enhances your appearance but also contributes significantly to your health and self-confidence. Financial worries may ease as your parents offer much-needed support. However, a close acquaintance might overreact to money matters, creating a bit of tension at home. Stay calm and try not to let it disrupt the peace. On the bright side, your love life is set to bloom with warmth and positivity. Professionally, focus on sharpening your skills to boost your efficiency and performance at work. As you reflect on the fleeting nature of time, you may feel the urge to withdraw and spend time in solitude. Embracing quiet moments alone will actually be beneficial and restorative for you. However, the day could bring disagreements on various fronts, potentially straining a close relationship—approach conflicts with patience and understanding. Remedy: Feed cows with fresh grass (chara) to attract harmony and prosperity into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Your smile will be your greatest strength today, acting as a powerful shield against stress and low moods. A significant profit in business is likely, and the day holds strong potential to elevate your ventures to new heights. Your natural charm and magnetic personality will help you connect with new people and expand your social circle. However, be mindful—unfulfilled promises may leave your partner feeling disappointed or irritable, so try to communicate openly and sincerely. At work, unexpected challenges may arise. Handle them with diplomacy and tact to avoid unnecessary complications. Don’t hesitate to share your thoughts when asked—your insights will be valued and respected. In your personal life, setting overly high expectations could lead to emotional letdowns in your marriage. Aim for balance, empathy, and understanding to keep the bond strong. Remedy: To nurture and strengthen your romantic relationships, consider gifting items associated with the moon—such as white or silver-toned fabrics, pearls, or sweets. These are believed to enhance emotional harmony and love.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Good health will give you the energy and enthusiasm to take part in sports or physical activities today. Financial gains are likely, especially through your maternal side—perhaps from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Opening up to your family about what’s on your mind can bring immense relief. However, letting your ego hold you back from sharing important concerns may only worsen the situation. Vulnerability isn't weakness—it's a pathway to healing and support. Love thrives when it's both felt deeply and expressed freely. Let your heart speak to your beloved today. At work, your recent accomplishments will earn you praise and encouragement from colleagues. A surprise message or visit from someone in your past could bring warmth and nostalgia, turning the day into a special memory. In your marriage, a sense of closeness and joy may arise like never before—making the bond feel truly extraordinary. Remedy: Donate milk at a Lord Bhairava temple to enhance happiness and harmony within your family.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm.