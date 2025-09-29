horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 30 September 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Avoid misusing personal relationships to meet your expectations, as it may upset your spouse. Today, with the support of a close friend, some businesspeople are likely to gain financial benefits, which could help resolve many of your problems. An enjoyable evening with relatives and friends is on the cards, bringing joy and warmth. A lovely message will make the day even more special. Those in creative professions may finally receive long-awaited recognition and fame. Some of you might undertake a long journey—though tiring, it will prove highly rewarding. Married couples can look forward to spending one of the most memorable days of their lives together. Remedy: Eat facing East for better health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Take care not to ignore your health today. Promising investment opportunities may come your way, but commit only after carefully evaluating their feasibility. Adopt a generous attitude and cherish quality time with your family. Keep your romantic thoughts private for now. At work, you’ll feel positive, as colleagues appreciate your efforts and your boss acknowledges your progress. Businesspeople are also likely to see good profits. At home, spending time watching a movie or match with siblings can strengthen your bond and bring joy. Remember to surprise your spouse every now and then, as regular gestures of love will make them feel valued and special. Remedy: Wear white clothes daily to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Be mindful of what you eat and drink today, as carelessness may affect your health. Your financial situation is set to improve with the recovery of delayed payments. In the evening, you may have to host unexpected guests, adding some liveliness to your home. Avoid the tendency to fall in and out of love too easily. This is a good day to showcase your skills and talents. Matters related to tax or insurance may also require your attention. In married life, you might feel a lack of comfort or closeness, but a heartfelt conversation can help ease the situation. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, chant ॐ नमो भगवते रुद्राय (Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya) 11 times in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Chances of recovery from a physical ailment look positive today. Financially, you may find it easier to raise capital, collect pending dues, or secure funds for new projects. Make sure to spend quality time with your family and show them that you truly care—don’t give them any reason to feel neglected. Be mindful of your words, as harsh speech could disturb the peace in your relationship with your partner. Businesspeople may receive sudden, unexpected profits or a windfall. You may also feel drawn toward charity and social work; dedicating time to a noble cause could bring great satisfaction. However, your spouse might feel hurt after learning a secret from your past, so handle the situation with sensitivity. Remedy: To strengthen love relationships, offer a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Leo: Expectant mothers should take extra care of their health today. In business, you may take important decisions that could strengthen your prospects, with financial support likely from someone close. The affection of a sister will bring encouragement, but avoid losing your temper over small issues, as it could harm your interests. Love is in the air—look around and you’ll feel surrounded by warmth and romance. It’s also a favorable day to send your resume or attend an interview. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll manage to spend quality time with your family, making the day more fulfilling. Today, you may truly realize why marriages are said to be made in heaven. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet to attract positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 noon.

Virgo: Begin your day with meditation and yoga to improve physical health and build mental strength. Investments made today are likely to boost your prosperity and financial security. With work pressure remaining light, you’ll get the chance to enjoy time with your family. However, harsh words from your partner might upset your mood. On the professional front, it’s a favorable day to negotiate with new clients. A pleasure trip will also bring satisfaction. In married life, your spouse may hold back from fulfilling some of your daily needs, which could leave you feeling a bit disturbed. Remedy: Feed yellow grams to cows to strengthen love relationships.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: A cheerful and refreshing day lies ahead. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial support or benefits from their in-laws. If you plan to make changes in your home environment, ensure that everyone’s opinion is considered before moving forward. Avoid giving in to unreasonable demands in matters of love. Businesspersons are advised to design fresh strategies to stay ahead of growing competition. Remember, nurturing relationships requires quality time—make sure to invest in the people you truly value. A slight lack of understanding with your spouse may leave you feeling dissatisfied, so patience and open communication will be important. Remedy: Maintain harmony and happiness in the family by chanting ॐ ब्रां ब्रीं ब्रौं सः बुधाय नमः (Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namaha) 11 times during the day and evening.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: Today promises to be a special day, with good health empowering you to accomplish something remarkable. Those connected with the milk industry may see encouraging financial gains. It’s also a wonderful time to engage in activities with youngsters, which will bring joy and fresh energy. On the personal front, your low spirits may affect your spouse, so try to stay positive and share lighter moments together. At work, things will move smoothly as both colleagues and seniors extend their full support. This could be one of the most productive days for you, allowing you to plan effectively for a bright and prosperous future. However, an unexpected guest in the evening may disrupt your schedule. Additionally, minor disagreements with relatives could spark tension with your spouse, so patience will be key. Remedy: Strengthen love and harmony in your life by reciting the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Ashtak (a hymn seeking Lord Hanuman’s blessings for relief from difficulties).

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.50 pm.

Sagittarius: Guard against letting your unpredictable nature create tension in your marital relationship—patience and understanding today will prevent future regrets. Financial caution is advised, as overspending or minor losses due to carelessness are possible. A stern word from your father may upset you, but staying calm and composed will help restore harmony and ultimately work in your favor. Bring joy to your beloved with a warm smile, as small gestures can brighten their day. Your sharp business sense and negotiation skills are likely to yield gains. Participation in seminars and exhibitions will open doors to fresh knowledge and valuable connections. Meanwhile, your partner may surprise you with something delightful and unforgettable. Remedy: Avoid using oil on Thursdays to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Minor health issues such as a toothache or stomach discomfort may trouble you today, so don’t hesitate to seek a doctor’s advice for quick relief. Those dealing with chronic ailments might experience some unease and may need medical attention, which could also bring extra expenses. On the brighter side, it’s a favorable day to reconnect with people you haven’t spoken to in a while. In love, maintain your individuality and avoid being overly submissive. At work, your skills and expertise will help you handle professional matters with ease. Spending time with a friend can be refreshing, but steer clear of alcohol—it will only drain your energy and time. Some family tensions may arise, yet the day will end on a comforting note as your spouse offers you warmth and affection. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet at home to attract positivity and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Aquarius: Pay special attention to your health today, especially if you suffer from blood pressure issues. An unexpected opportunity may arise, bringing both excitement and financial benefits. Taking an emotional risk is likely to work in your favor, but avoid using emotional pressure on your partner. This is a good time to enroll in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and learn new technologies. Homemakers of this zodiac sign may find some leisure after finishing household chores—perfect for enjoying a TV movie or spending time on the phone. However, concern over your spouse’s health could cause some stress later in the day. Remedy: For an active and harmonious love life, serve and feed black cows.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm.

Pisces: A positive day to focus on activities that enhance your health and well-being. If you have borrowed money, you may need to make repayments today, which could put some pressure on your finances. On a brighter note, a letter or message may bring joyful news for the entire family. In matters of love, partners will show extra sensitivity toward family sentiments, strengthening the bond. You may feel inspired to set ambitious goals—just remember not to be disheartened if results take time to manifest. At home, rituals, havans, or other auspicious ceremonies are likely to bring a sense of peace and positivity. Your spouse, meanwhile, may surprise you with a thoughtful gesture that leaves a lasting impression. Remedy: For career growth, distribute sweet and salty savories made of green gram among children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.