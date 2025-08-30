horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 31 August 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Watch your eating habits and maintain your weight with care. Financial improvements will make it easier to meet essential needs. Relatives may surprise you with gifts, though they might also seek some support in return. Love life looks promising—reach out to the one you care about and cherish the moments together. Your efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. Married life will feel joyful as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and embraces you with affection. A sense of longing for someone special may touch your heart today. Remedy: Place marbles or colorful pebbles in plant pots and keep them in the corners of your home for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 7 pm.

Taurus: Overcome feelings of isolation by spending quality time with your family. A sibling may seek financial help from you today—while you might support them, it could put some strain on your own finances. Focus on projects that bring prosperity and benefit the entire family. Your love life shows promise, with the possibility of a marriage proposal turning into a lifelong bond. A distant relative may drop by unexpectedly, taking up much of your time. On the brighter side, you’ll realize the depth of your marriage vows and cherish the fact that your spouse is truly your soulmate. Even in solitude, you’ll find moments of joy and contentment today. Remedy: Chant the mantra “Om Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah” for positivity and blessings.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.20 pm to 4 pm.

Gemini: Your health will remain stable despite a busy schedule. Financial concerns may find resolution today, bringing you some welcome gains. Be cautious not to disclose personal or confidential matters. Your soulmate will have you in their thoughts throughout the day. Spending time at home watching a movie or match with your siblings will strengthen your bond and fill the day with warmth. The romantic charm of rain will bring moments of bliss with your life partner. For traders and businesspeople, profits today may feel like a long-cherished dream coming true. Remedy: Strengthen family harmony by feeding green fodder to cows.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6.35 pm to 7.45 pm.

Cancer: Channel your energy towards helping someone in need—it gives true purpose to life and makes this perishable body meaningful. Financial worries may ease as your parents come forward with their support. Your charm and personality will draw new friends into your circle. However, you might face challenges in making your partner understand your perspective. Avoid rushing into decisions that could lead to regret later. If married life feels monotonous, look for ways to add joy and excitement. Today, you’ll also come to realize that true friends remain by your side no matter what. Remedy: To strengthen love and harmony, exchange gifts of silver or diamond jewelry with your partner.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Leo: Watch your diet and avoid overeating to keep your health on track. A surge of energy marks the day, with unexpected gains likely coming your way. You’ll find yourself drawing attention effortlessly, without much effort on your part. Romance will be delightful and deeply fulfilling. At the same time, avoid making hasty choices that could bring regret later. Married life feels exceptionally blissful today, strengthening your bond with your partner. However, a stranger you encounter during travel might test your patience. Remedy: Include jaggery and lentils in your meals to stay energized and balanced.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

Virgo: You will feel relaxed today and in the right frame of mind to enjoy yourself. However, stay cautious—those involved in tax evasion may land in serious trouble, so it’s best to steer clear of such actions. Your parents and friends will go the extra mile to keep you cheerful. A sudden romantic encounter may leave you feeling uncertain, while it’s wise to avoid people who waste your time. Married life will bring moments of pure joy, giving you ample reasons to feel content. You may also spend time grooming yourself, enhancing your personality and working towards becoming the best version of you. Remedy: Worship an idol or image of Goddess Durga (Simhavahini, riding a lion) to strengthen financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Good health can be nurtured by sharing joy and positivity with others. You may need to spend a considerable amount today on your parents’ health—while it could strain your finances, it will also deepen your bond with them. Support from family and friends will boost your confidence and fill you with renewed enthusiasm. Stay alert, as someone may try to flirt with you. Take time out for yourself, as excessive work could cause mental fatigue. Married life may feel a little challenging today, but patience will help you handle it. Students should openly approach their teachers with doubts—guidance received now will make complex subjects easier to understand. Remedy: Chant “ॐ स्त्रां स्त्रीं स्त्रौं सः केतवे नमः” (Om Sram Sreem Srom Sah Ketave Namaha) 11 times to attract favorable financial outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.30 am.

Scorpio: This is the right time to turn towards spirituality, as it can be one of the most effective ways to overcome mental stress. Practices like meditation and yoga will strengthen your inner resilience. The day may not be very favorable financially, so keep a close watch on your expenses. Children might test your patience, but handling them with love and care will ease the situation—remember, love always invites love in return. Your partner will fill your heart with joy, keeping your energy levels high. Take some time to reflect and understand yourself better; if you feel lost in the crowd, self-evaluation will help you rediscover your true self. Married life will feel exceptionally fulfilling today. You may also come across fascinating facts about your country that leave you pleasantly surprised. Remedy: To maintain financial stability, apply a paste of saffron or turmeric on your forehead before stepping out for work.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Your sense of humor will inspire someone today, helping them realize that true happiness lies within, not in material possessions. Financial gains are likely, though rising expenses may make saving a challenge. A piece of unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to the entire family. Your partner’s eyes will reveal something truly special, strengthening your bond. Spend quality time with the younger members of your family, as neglecting them could disturb harmony at home. The warmth and affection of your spouse will make you feel cherished, almost like royalty. A delightful time with friends awaits, and you may even meet influential people while socializing. Remedy: Keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth to attract strong financial benefits.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Capricorn: You will feel active and energetic today, with good health supporting your endeavors. Those who have been struggling financially for a long time may find unexpected monetary relief, easing several problems at once. Family members might not meet your expectations, so avoid imposing your will on them—adapting your approach will help you take the lead more effectively. A surprise message could fill your heart with joy and sweet thoughts. If you feel your beloved hasn’t been giving you enough time, you may express your feelings openly and honestly today. Married life will feel extra special—your spouse will prove to be your true angel. A thoughtful surprise, like a homemade dish, may lift your spirits and wash away fatigue. Remedy: Establish a Guru Yantra engraved on gold or bronze, and worship it daily for harmony and bliss in family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3.30 pm.

Aquarius: Your health will remain steady, even if mental pressures linger in the background. The day is filled with energy, and unexpected gains may come your way. It’s a favorable time to reconnect with people you don’t meet often, spreading warmth and positivity all around. Stay focused on important matters, as they may bring rewarding outcomes. With a little effort, your married life could feel especially blissful today. Sharing the kitchen and preparing something special with your partner will add extra spice and joy to your relationship. Remedy: For excellent health, spend 15 to 20 minutes sitting under the soothing glow of moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Outdoor activities and sports will appeal to you today, while practices like meditation and yoga will bring mental and physical benefits. Your innovative ideas could also help you earn some extra income. A quarrel with a neighbor may upset your mood, but keeping your calm and avoiding confrontation will prevent matters from escalating. Strive to maintain harmony and cordial relations. Your love life will remain unshaken, and nothing can come between you and your partner. A business trip undertaken now will prove rewarding in the long run. Efforts to strengthen your marriage will bring results beyond your expectations, filling your relationship with joy. With a spectacular start to the day, your energy and enthusiasm will remain high throughout. Remedy: Establish a Guru Yantra engraved on gold or bronze, and worship it daily for harmony and bliss in family life.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.