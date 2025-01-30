Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 31 January 2025, Friday.

Aries: Social outings, parties, and leisure trips will keep your spirits high today. A parent may advise you on the importance of saving money—pay close attention, as this guidance could help you avoid future financial troubles. Maintain flexibility in family matters to preserve harmony at home. Support someone in their romantic journey by encouraging their confidence. A busy day lies ahead, with unfinished tasks keeping you engaged. Your charismatic and energetic nature will make you the centre of attention. Expect a wonderful day in your married life. Remedy: Wearing a silver ring may enhance positivity and bring success to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 11:10 am to 2 pm.

Taurus: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, allowing you to actively participate in sports competitions. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial support from their in-laws today. This is also a favourable time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents and gain their confidence. Be cautious in your romantic life, as there is a possibility of betrayal by your partner. Avoid assuming you can handle important tasks alone—seeking help will be beneficial. If you plan to spend time at the park, be mindful, as a disagreement with a stranger could dampen your mood. Concerns over your spouse’s health may cause stress today. Remedy: Reciting Vishnu Chalisa or singing hymns in praise of Lord Vishnu can bring harmony and happiness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Gemini: Enjoy a day filled with fun and relaxation. It’s a good time to discuss investments and savings with your family—their advice could help strengthen your financial position. There may be some disagreements at home, but don’t let them disturb your peace of mind. In love, maintain your self-respect and avoid being overly submissive. Stay open to new money-making ideas that come your way today. Make sure to set aside time for yourself, as excessive work could lead to mental stress. You will have plenty of moments to cherish with your spouse, but be mindful of health concerns. Remedy: Brushing your teeth with a neem twig may help attract financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

Cancer: Listen to others with an open mind—you might find solutions to your problems. A new financial deal will be finalized, bringing in fresh income. Family and children will be at the centre of your attention today. You will feel deeply connected to your partner, a clear sign that love is in the air! Ensure that your efforts are recognized and not credited to someone else. Students may find themselves distracted by romantic thoughts, leading to wasted time. Something special in the morning could set the tone for a wonderful day ahead. Remedy: Offer green Durva grass to Lord Ganesha for success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.

Leo: Frequent stress and anxiety may weaken your resilience and clarity of thought. Stay positive and motivate yourself to overcome challenges with a strong mindset. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is advisable for long-term financial growth. Prioritize your family's needs and take time to share their joys and sorrows, showing them that you genuinely care. Your heart will beat in harmony with your partner’s today, deepening your romantic connection. Surround yourself with successful individuals who can offer valuable insights into future opportunities. Though loved ones may seek your company, you might prefer solitude to regain mental peace. Expect a wonderfully intimate and affectionate day in your married life. Remedy: Incorporate milk and curd into your diet for better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Virgo: Keep your emotions, especially anger, in check today. Financial improvement is on the horizon. It’s a great day to strengthen relationships and reconnect with loved ones. Your love life will be exceptionally fulfilling—keep the romance alive! Stay open to fresh money-making ideas, as they could bring great opportunities. Dedicate time to helping others, but avoid getting involved in matters that don’t concern you. Marriage brings many blessings, and today, you’ll experience them all. Remedy: Offer black grams, black sesame seeds, and coconut in flowing water to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Libra: Elders should channel their extra energy into productive activities to see positive results. Financial stability is likely to improve. If you had lent money to someone, expect to get it back today. Be mindful of your behaviour towards guests—being rude could upset your family and create tension in relationships. Single individuals may meet someone special today, but make sure to clarify their relationship status before taking things further. Despite a few minor obstacles, today holds great potential for success. Watch for colleagues who may become moody if their needs aren't met. You’ll enjoy quality time with your spouse, though a past unresolved issue could lead to a small conflict. Contrary to the common belief that married life revolves around fights and intimacy, today will be peaceful and harmonious. Remedy: Prepare a dessert with milk, rice, and sugar. Eat it after moonrise, under the moonlight, to bring happiness and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Scorpio: Excessive worry and stress may lead to high blood pressure, so try to stay calm. You won't need to spend your own money today, as an elder in your family may offer financial support. Friends will invite you for a fun evening, providing a welcome break. A special friend may offer comfort and wipe away your tears. At work, things will pick up as your colleagues and superiors offer full support. It's best to avoid alcohol and cigarettes today, as they could consume much of your time. Your spouse will rekindle the romance from the early days of your relationship. Remedy: For better health, eat while facing east.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10:45 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.

Sagittarius: Take time to resolve your worries for better mental peace. Any financial issues you’ve been facing can be resolved today, bringing you financial gains. Spending time on social activities with your family will be enjoyable. Your love life will feel more exciting and passionate today. Embrace new methods to improve your work efficiency—your unique style will catch the attention of those around you. It’s a favourable day where everything seems to be going your way, and you’ll feel on top of the world. Life becomes even more enchanting when your partner is amazing, and you’ll experience that today. Remedy: Include more green grams in your diet for improved health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: There's no need to worry about your health today, as those around you will boost your morale and spirits. Financial concerns will be resolved with the support of your friends. Expect to hear from relatives living far away. You may have heard that love is limitless and boundless, but today, you will truly experience it. However, be aware of a hidden adversary who may try to challenge you. Businesspeople may prefer spending more time with their families than at work today, which will help foster harmony at home. After a long time, you’ll receive a warm and comforting hug from your spouse today. Remedy: For success in your professional life, offer water to a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 am and 11:15 am.

Aquarius: Despite a busy day, your health will remain in excellent condition. New opportunities to make money will prove to be profitable. Your curiosity and thirst for knowledge will help you build new friendships. Even if your partner shows some distance, you will still express your love. Today is ideal for making the most of your work opportunities. However, be cautious not to make hasty decisions or take unnecessary actions, as it could lead to frustration. Your spouse's rudeness might leave you feeling upset throughout the day. Remedy: For an exciting love life, distribute black clothes or fabrics to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Pisces: Try to leave work early today and focus on activities you truly enjoy. While your expenses may increase, a rise in income will cover your bills. Your priority should be to take care of the needs of your family members today. Don’t forget to forgive your partner if there’s any lingering tension. Stress at work and home could make you more irritable than usual. Although free time should be spent wisely, today you may end up misusing it, which could affect your mood. Someone may show a lot of interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you’ll realize there’s nothing to worry about. Remedy: Feed cows white sweet products to improve your performance in both job and business.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 11:30 am.