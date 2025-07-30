horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 31 July 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Shake off the negativity that's holding you back and affecting your progress. You may step out with your spouse to buy some household essentials, but be cautious—it might put a strain on your finances. It's a good time to let go of any controlling behaviour within the family. Work together with your loved ones and share life’s highs and lows. A more cooperative and understanding approach will bring happiness to everyone. Keep your romantic matters low-key today. Businesspeople could have a lucky day, with the possibility of sudden gains or unexpected profits. A relative might drop in without prior notice, which could take up some of your time and attention. If you overlook small gestures your partner expects—like a favourite dish or a warm hug—they might feel hurt. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, offer a whole garlic bulb and an onion into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Avoid self-medication today, as it could lead to drug dependency. Businesspeople might face losses and may also need to invest more to boost their ventures. Focus on the needs of others, but avoid being overly indulgent with children, as it may backfire. A unique romantic experience could unfold. Those in writing or media professions may receive notable recognition. Use your free time to play a game, but stay cautious—there is a chance of a mishap, so remain alert. On the bright side, a tough phase in your married life is likely to end, bringing renewed joy. Remedy: For better health, try using copper or gold spoons while eating.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Gemini: Your confidence and energy levels will be high today, keeping you motivated throughout. However, a continuous outflow of money may make it difficult to save or manage your finances. A pleasant surprise from distant relatives will bring joy to the whole family. Your partner may appear irritable, which could weigh on your mind. A new partnership or collaboration shows promise. You may feel drawn toward charity or social work—dedicating time to a noble cause can have a meaningful impact. Be cautious in your relationship, as differing opinions might lead to a disagreement with your partner. Remedy: For better financial luck, chant the eight names of Lord Vishnu—Achyutam, Keshavam, Vishnum, Harim, Satyam, Janardanam, Hamsam, Narayanam.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Cancer: Adopt a generous outlook toward life. Complaining about your circumstances will only drain your spirit—it's a poverty of mindset that dims life’s beauty and blocks the path to contentment. Those involved in overseas business may see financial gains today. You’ll enjoy meaningful time with family and friends. Romance will bring a sweet and memorable experience. It’s a favourable day with strong chances of achieving your goals. IT professionals might receive overseas job calls or opportunities. Avoid unnecessary arguments—they can spoil your mood and waste valuable time. You’ll truly feel the joy and blessings of married life today. Remedy: For greater harmony and peace in the family, perform taila abhishek (oil offering) to Lord Shani (Saturn).

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Your playful and childlike side will shine through today, putting you in a cheerful mood. A neighbour may approach you for a loan—be cautious and verify their trustworthiness before offering financial help to avoid potential losses. Parental guidance will prove valuable in making important decisions. Your partner will go out of their way to make you feel special and loved. However, you may find it hard to focus at work due to a mental dilemma. Spending quiet time alone, perhaps reading a book, might feel like the perfect way to unwind. It's a wonderful day for married life—take a moment to express your love and appreciation to your spouse. Remedy: For financial stability, keep a conch shell (shankh) in your prayer space and worship it regularly.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Virgo: Watch your diet and avoid overeating—regular visits to a health club will help you stay fit and energetic. If you're married, pay extra attention to your children's health today, as they may fall ill, leading to unexpected medical expenses. A festive mood at home will lift your spirits—make sure to actively take part rather than staying on the sidelines. Your boldness will strengthen your romantic relationship. A journey for career growth may take shape soon, but be sure to seek your parents' approval beforehand to avoid conflicts later. You may feel neglected in your relationship and decide to have an honest conversation with your partner about it. Still, you'll realise today just how much of a blessing your spouse truly is. Remedy: For financial well-being, place green stones in flower pots, grow plants in green bottles, and consider using green tiles in your bathroom.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Control impulsive emotions today, as they may disrupt your progress. Clinging to outdated ideas or rigid thinking could hold you back and block personal growth. Long-term investments are likely to bring solid gains, so think ahead. A communication gap with someone close may leave you feeling low. On the brighter side, your love life will feel lively and uplifting. Stay alert while interacting with influential people—you might come across a valuable piece of advice. The day may start on a sluggish note, but things will gradually improve. By evening, you’ll find time for yourself and may reconnect with someone dear. The day holds a romantic vibe, making it a perfect one to cherish with your partner. Remedy: For inner strength and clarity, chant the following mantra 11 times: Palasha Pushpa Sankasham, Taaraka Graha Mastakam; Roudram Roudraatmakam Ghoram, Tam Ketum Pranamaamyaham.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Your pessimistic mindset is holding you back from making progress. It's important to understand that constant worrying is clouding your judgment. Shift your focus to the positive aspects of life, and you’ll notice a clear improvement in your thinking. Avoid making long-term investments today. Instead, spend some quality time with a close friend to lighten your mood. Enjoy cheerful moments with family and friends. When heading out with your partner, let your individuality shine through in both your look and behaviour. If work has been difficult lately, expect a much smoother day ahead. You might even feel like heading home early to relax, perhaps by watching a movie or visiting a park with loved ones. You may rediscover your love for your spouse today, and they’ll truly deserve that affection. Remedy: Keep decorative items or idols made from Plaster of Paris (POP) at home to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Pay some attention to your health today—it shouldn't be ignored. Before stepping out, seek blessings from your elders, as it will bring you positive energy and support. Be mindful of your spending habits, as an extravagant lifestyle may create tension at home. Avoid late nights and unnecessary expenses on others. Your partner may express frustration, but it often comes from a place of care—try to understand their perspective instead of reacting defensively. Be cautious while dealing with any business or legal documents—read them thoroughly before signing. Businesspeople may feel inclined to spend more time with family than at work, which will strengthen family bonds. In your married life, you and your spouse might benefit from giving each other a little space and breathing room. Remedy: Chant the mantra “Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah” to attract positivity and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Take care of your mental well-being today—it’s essential for leading a spiritually balanced life. The mind is the gateway to all experiences, both good and bad, and plays a key role in helping you navigate life’s challenges with clarity. Your finances are likely to improve, but rising expenses may offset some of the gains. You might receive unexpected visitors in the evening, adding liveliness to your day. A picnic or outing with your beloved could help you relive some cherished memories. You may find yourself successfully managing important property deals or leading teams in creative or entertainment-related projects. A business trip undertaken today could bring long-term benefits. Your spouse will make you feel truly cherished, reminding you that happiness can be found in everyday moments. Remedy: To bring joy and harmony to your family life, offer boondi and laddoo at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Aquarius: Only you truly know what’s best for you, so be bold, take decisive action, and be ready to accept the outcomes. Remember, in times of crisis, it’s your savings that will support you most. Start managing your finances wisely today and curb unnecessary spending. A family gathering may put you in the spotlight, bringing moments of joy. Your energy will be high, especially with the happiness your partner brings into your life. Avoid revealing too much about your plans, as it could jeopardise your progress. Before beginning any new venture, consult with experienced individuals in that field—their insights could be invaluable. If possible, take time today to meet them. Your spouse may do something unexpectedly beautiful that leaves a lasting impression on you. Remedy: To enhance your financial flow, donate and use curd and honey regularly.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: You may experience body aches or stress-related issues today, so take care of your health and try to rest when needed. Financially, new opportunities could arise through people in your network. Spend quality time with your children—guide them on values and responsibilities, as it will help shape their future. A miscommunication or unclear message could dampen your mood, so be careful with how information is shared or received. You have great potential—don’t hesitate to chase the opportunities that come your way. You may feel nostalgic and inclined to revisit hobbies or activities you enjoyed in childhood. Your spouse’s mood may be off, which could leave you feeling slightly irritated. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to maintain a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.