Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 31 March 2025, Monday.

Aries: Stop stressing over your health—it's a powerful shield against illness. Your positive mindset will always outweigh negativity. Take time to discuss finances with your spouse and plan for your future together. Children may demand your attention, but they also bring immense joy. You'll feel deeply connected to your partner today—it's a clear sign that love is alive and well! A journey for career advancement may come to fruition, but make sure to get your parents’ approval beforehand, or they may object later. Today offers plenty of time to bond with your spouse. Your partner will be overwhelmed by the love and attention you give. However, there’s a chance that the relationship might face challenges. Open communication is key to resolving issues before they escalate. Remedy: Feed fish with wheat flour balls.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Taurus: Don’t rely on fate—take charge of your health, as luck is often a lazy goddess. If you're traveling, be extra cautious with your valuables and bags, as there’s a risk of theft. Make sure your purse is kept in a secure place today. Things at home may not feel entirely smooth, so expect a few bumps on the family front. The thought of meeting an old friend after a long time will surely get your heart racing, like a rolling stone. Your creative and artistic talents will shine today, attracting praise and bringing unexpected rewards. Take time to reflect on and work on your personal shortcomings. And remember, your spouse is truly your angel—don’t just take our word for it, observe and feel it today.

Remedy: Lead a balanced, healthy life by donating green fabric and bangles to eunuchs. They are ruled by Mercury, and showing kindness to this marginalized group will help reduce the negative effects of Mercury.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Gemini: Today is a promising day, and you may find relief from a lingering illness. If you've been overspending until now, it’s time to rein in your finances and start saving. Expect to spend some time tackling pending household tasks. A third party might stir up tensions between you and your partner, so be cautious. Listening to experienced individuals and incorporating fresh ideas into your work will benefit you today. If you have siblings, consider watching a movie or a match at home together—it’ll strengthen your bond. However, your married life might face some stress today due to unmet daily needs, whether it’s food, cleaning, or other chores. Remedy: Gift platinum jewelry or accessories to your partner to energize and enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Cancer: Spending the evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful of overindulging in food and drinks. If you've been involved in betting or gambling, today may bring losses, so it's best to avoid such activities. It's an excellent time to consider a matrimonial alliance. Those who are engaged will find great joy in their fiancée. At work, today is one of those rare days where everything clicks—you’ll feel appreciated by your colleagues, and your boss will recognize your efforts. Business owners may see profits today as well. It’s a day to proceed cautiously—your intellect will serve you better than your emotions. You’ll also experience the true bliss of being married today. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, plant a banana tree, care for it, and offer your prayers to it.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Leo: Your biggest dream is about to come true, but remember to keep your excitement in check—too much happiness could bring unexpected challenges. Today, you'll have the ability to earn money on your own, without needing help from others. Spending time with friends will bring you comfort. You'll feel deeply connected to your partner today, a clear sign that love is flourishing! At work, people will listen to you attentively, and your ideas will be well received. To truly enjoy life, make sure to carve out time for your friends. Isolation will only keep you disconnected from the world, and no one can help you if you're withdrawn. Something pleasant might come your way in the morning, setting the tone for an amazing day.

Remedy: To enhance your family life, use saffron in your meals in moderation.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11:10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Virgo: Despite your high spirits, you'll find yourself missing someone who isn’t able to be with you today. You'll realize today that investing has often proven to be a wise choice for you, as any past investments are now yielding profitable returns. To your surprise, your brother will come to your rescue when you need it most. It's important to support each other and work in harmony to keep each other happy—cooperation truly is the key to life. You'll meet a friend who is caring and understanding. When negotiating a big business deal, make sure to keep your emotions in check. Taking hasty actions or jumping to conclusions could lead to an upsetting day. Your partner’s romantic side will be especially evident today. Remedy: To bring success in your business and professional life, water a banyan tree with sweetened milk.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6:45 pm.

Libra: Hope will flourish within you, much like a vibrant, fragrant, and captivating flower. A smart approach to financial opportunities may bring you some extra earnings today. An evening spent at the movies or enjoying dinner with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and content. Avoid losing yourself completely in matters of love—maintain your individuality. Despite a heavy workload, your energy levels will remain high, allowing you to complete tasks ahead of schedule. You'll also find time to indulge in your favorite activities. However, if you made plans without consulting your spouse, be prepared for a less-than-welcoming response. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, consider gifting red or maroon-colored clothing to your father or teacher.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.30 pm.

Scorpio: Lingering issues may resurface, adding to your mental stress. You might have to spend money on your partner’s health today, but don’t worry—your long-term savings will prove useful. Family responsibilities demand immediate attention, and neglecting them could lead to problems. You’ll find yourself missing a dear friend today, their presence lingering in your thoughts. Keep personal relationships separate from the workplace, as office romance could impact your reputation. If you're drawn to someone at work, maintain professionalism and appropriate boundaries. Much of your day may be spent on unimportant activities, but in the evening, your spouse will display warmth and kindness, bringing you comfort. Remedy: Show respect and care for your mother, motherly figures, and elderly women to foster steady growth in your career and business.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 8 pm.

Sagittarius: Prioritize your mental well-being, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind serves as the gateway to all experiences—both good and bad—shaping your perspective and helping you navigate life’s challenges with clarity. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial support from their in-laws today. A special invitation to your child's award ceremony will fill you with pride, as they bring your dreams to life by meeting your expectations. Love transcends the senses, yet today, you will deeply feel its joy and passion. Work may feel uninspiring, and a lingering dilemma could make it hard to focus. However, this is an excellent day for self-reflection—taking time to assess your weaknesses will lead to positive personal growth. Romance will fill the air as you and your spouse share moments of love, affection, and joy. Remedy: Support underprivileged girls by gifting them silk clothing for their weddings, as this will bring positive growth to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Your playful, childlike spirit will shine through today, keeping you in a cheerful mood. It’s an ideal day to invest in items that will appreciate in value. However, pre-planned travel arrangements may be delayed due to a family member’s health concerns. If you're heading on a short getaway with your beloved, expect to create lasting memories. Stay open to fresh money-making opportunities, as they could prove beneficial. A gathering or celebration at home may take up much of your time today. In the end, your spouse will remind you how truly special they are, making you feel blessed. Remedy: Apply a saffron mark on your forehead to bring happiness and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Social anxiety may trouble you today, but boosting your self-confidence will help you overcome it. Those looking to sell property may find a great buyer and secure a profitable deal. Surround yourself with loved ones who offer warmth and support. While romance will be sweet, it may be fleeting. This is also a great time to express yourself and focus on creative projects. You might spend your evening with a colleague, only to later feel it wasn’t the best use of your time. Your spouse may have doubts about your commitment due to your busy schedule, but by the end of the day, understanding and affection will prevail. Remedy: To improve your health, share white, fragrant sweets with underprivileged children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.15 pm.

Pisces: Elders should channel their extra energy into productive activities to gain meaningful rewards. A disagreement with your spouse over finances may arise, as they might criticize your spending habits and lavish lifestyle. In the evening, cherish some quality time with your children. Romantic opportunities may come your way, but they are unlikely to last long. At work, your dedication and skill may earn appreciation from your seniors. You'll also make good use of your free time by completing pending tasks from the past. By the end of the day, you will experience the beautiful and fulfilling side of marriage. Remedy: Donate white dhotis with black borders to saints to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.