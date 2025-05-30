horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 31 May 2025, Saturday.

Aries: health looks good today, giving you the energy to enjoy playful activities with friends. Financial matters are likely to improve by evening. You may get the chance to attend social events, where you could meet some influential people. A sudden romantic encounter is also possible. People under this zodiac sign should avoid alcohol and smoking today, as it could waste a lot of time. You might spend a significant amount of money with your spouse, but the experience will be truly enjoyable. However, don’t push yourself beyond your limits, as it could affect your well-being. Remedy: Grow and take care of yellow flowering plants at home to boost your love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Taurus: Take some time to relax this evening. Your smart saving habits will prove useful in the future and help you handle any tough situations. Resolving differences with family members will make it easier for you to reach your goals. Some of you might enjoy a romantic evening filled with gifts and flowers. In your free time, you may try reading a book, though family members might cause some interruptions. On the brighter side, your married life will feel joyful and full of happiness today. You might go on an outing with your family. Even if you feel a little unwilling at first, chances are you’ll enjoy it later. Remedy: Keep a yellow cloth in your pocket, wallet, or nearby. Yellow is known to improve your mood and support mental and physical well-being.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 10:30 am.

Gemini: Work pressure from seniors and tensions at home may cause stress and affect your focus today. However, new income opportunities may come through people you know. It’s a good day to perform rituals or take part in auspicious ceremonies at home. But your low mood might worry your spouse. Despite this, the day holds potential—you could make solid plans for a better and more successful future. However, an unexpected guest in the evening might disrupt those plans. There’s also a chance your spouse may feel hurt if they learn about something from your past. Overall, worries may stop you from fully enjoying the day. Remedy: Wearing a copper or gold bangle can help bring more harmony and happiness in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 9 pm.

Cancer: Don’t pressure others to do things your way. Try to understand their needs and interests—it will bring you greater happiness. If you’ve been spending money carelessly, now is the time to start saving. A friend’s problems might leave you feeling upset and concerned. Unwanted interference from others could create misunderstandings today. Doing some volunteer work will not only help others but also make you feel better about yourself. However, your spouse may raise concerns about something they heard from neighbours. The day might feel slow, and you may find yourself staying in bed longer than usual. But that could actually be good for you, offering some much-needed rest and refreshment. Remedy: Donate 1.25 kg of barley to a cowshed (goshala) to bring happiness and peace to your family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.

Leo: You might experience body aches or stress-related issues today, so take care of your health. An unexpected guest may visit, but their presence could bring financial luck your way. Spend quality time with children—guide them with good values and help them understand their responsibilities. You'll be in a loving and cheerful mood, spreading positive vibes around you. Later at night, you may feel like stepping out for a quiet walk, either on the terrace or in a nearby park, to unwind. For those who think marriage is only about physical closeness, today will prove otherwise—you'll experience the depth of true love. It may feel like a slow, laid-back day, but that could actually help you get the rejuvenation your body and mind need. Remedy: To improve your health, throw a faulty or impure coin into a flowing river.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Today is likely to be a positive day, especially for your health—you may finally get relief from a long-standing illness. With support from a close relative, you might achieve success in your business, bringing financial gains as well. However, a friend’s problems may leave you feeling worried or upset. You might feel lonely or restless without your beloved around. Still, it’s a good day overall. Take some time to reflect on yourself and identify areas for improvement—this can help you grow and become better. If a meeting or outing gets cancelled due to your spouse’s health, don’t be disheartened—you might end up spending even more meaningful time together at home. You’re likely to stay indoors today, though family tensions might trouble your peace of mind. Remedy: For strong career growth, donate food, sweets, mats, and a mirror in a bamboo basket to someone in need.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Libra: Be extra cautious while working at home today—any careless use of household tools or appliances could lead to trouble. Established businesspeople under this zodiac sign should make financial decisions with care and avoid impulsive investments. Tensions may arise on the home front, so choose your words wisely to maintain harmony. Be wary of secret relationships, as they could damage your reputation. You might find yourself spending too much time on unimportant matters, so try to stay focused on what truly matters. Your spouse’s behavior might unexpectedly affect your professional life, so communication and understanding are key. On a brighter note, your partner may surprise you with a homemade dish today—something that could lift your spirits and help melt away the day's fatigue. Remedy: Maintain excellent health by regularly watering a tamarind tree.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: You’re likely to find joy in celebrating the success of others—genuine praise will bring positivity your way. If you’re involved in any financial legal matters, the court may rule in your favor today, bringing a welcome financial boost. Be cautious when sharing personal or confidential information with your spouse today; there's a chance it might be unintentionally disclosed. Reconnect with your partner by reliving cherished memories—perhaps with a picnic or a quiet outing. During your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series to unwind. Your life partner will be especially supportive and loving today, making you feel truly appreciated. A significant family decision may come up, and now is an ideal time to move forward with it—it’s likely to benefit you in the long term. Remedy: For career growth, consider donating food, sweets, a mat, and a mirror to those in need, preferably in a bamboo basket.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Despite a packed schedule, your health will remain steady and strong today. However, if you’ve borrowed money, you may need to repay it now—potentially putting some strain on your finances. Plan accordingly to avoid unnecessary stress. At home, use your intelligence and calm demeanor to navigate sensitive matters. Avoid letting suspicion or doubt creep into your relationship, as it can cause unnecessary rifts. If something is bothering you, have an open and honest conversation with your partner instead of jumping to conclusions. Today may not go exactly as planned, and some tasks might not move forward as expected. However, the tension that has been affecting your married life due to work pressure will begin to ease, bringing a welcome sense of relief and emotional clarity. This is also a good time to make an important family decision—moving forward now is likely to bring long-term benefits. Remedy: To bring joy and harmony into your family life, place black or white marbles or pebbles in the pots of your indoor plants.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Capricorn: You’re on the path to recovery from a long-standing illness, but be cautious—avoid dealing with selfish or short-tempered individuals, as their negativity could cause stress and slow your healing process. Financially, things are looking up, especially with the recovery of delayed payments improving your monetary situation. Your family will play an especially meaningful role in your life today, offering emotional support and warmth. However, romantic gestures may not yield the desired response, so it’s best to hold back for now. If you're dealing with legal matters, it's a good day to consult a lawyer for sound advice. Minor tensions with relatives may arise, but by the end of the day, peace and harmony will likely be restored. Make sure to complete any pending tasks before starting something new—leaving work unfinished could lead to complications down the line. Remedy: Wear a copper coin tied with a red thread around your neck to stay energized and balanced throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Try to keep your temper in check today, as a quarrelsome attitude could seriously damage an important relationship. Foster open-mindedness and let go of any lingering biases—this will help you build stronger, more positive connections. Be mindful of your spending and focus only on essential purchases. Avoid unnecessary arguments, confrontations, or being overly critical of others, as it may only lead to tension. On the brighter side, your romantic life is set to blossom. Your day may begin with your partner’s smile and end with dreams of each other, deepening your bond even further. A relative might drop by unexpectedly, requiring your time and attention—but your warmth will make them feel truly welcomed. After a long while, you may enjoy a heartfelt, comforting hug from your spouse, bringing emotional closeness. Consider reading the autobiography of a well-known personality today—it could offer valuable insights and inspiration for your personal growth. Remedy: Feed fried savouries (pakodas) to crows to promote happiness and good health, as they are associated with Saturn's blessings.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Engage in activities that help you stay calm and composed throughout the day. Your financial situation is likely to improve as previously delayed payments are finally recovered. Make it a point to spend meaningful time with your family—show them you care and value their presence. Quality time and attention can go a long way in strengthening those bonds and leaving no room for complaints. Be mindful of your partner’s preferences today, even in small things like clothing choices, as it may affect their mood more than expected. Attending seminars or exhibitions could open doors to fresh insights and valuable new connections. You may notice someone showing extra interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you’ll see there's no reason for concern. Also, reconnecting with an old friend might remind you just how quickly time flies when you’re enjoying good company. Remedy: Strengthen your romantic relationship by showing care and service toward your grandparents and the elderly—they bring blessings and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 11 am.