Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 31 October 2024, Thursday.

Aries: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will keep you relaxed and in good spirits. Investing in real estate could bring promising returns. While a harsh interaction with your father may upset you, staying calm will help you handle the situation better, ultimately benefiting you. Your partner may seek a commitment—be careful not to make any promises that might be hard to fulfil. Support from your seniors and colleagues at work will boost your confidence. Students of this zodiac sign might find themselves absorbed in their phones throughout the day. After a long time, you and your partner will enjoy a calm day together, filled with love and harmony. Remedy: To bring more happiness to your home, place a bunch of white flowers in a silver vase.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4:30 p.m.

Taurus: Success from past efforts will boost your confidence today. Some people of this sign may gain financially through their children, bringing a sense of pride. Friends will help you make valuable connections. Love will feel like spring, filled with warmth, beauty, and excitement, as you experience a romantic spark. You'll be in the spotlight today, with success close at hand. A pleasure trip will bring great satisfaction, and you'll feel like royalty, enjoying the warmth and affection of your wonderful spouse. Remedy: To encourage positive family experiences, consider hanging blue curtains in your home.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Balance physical education with mental and moral development for well-rounded growth—after all, a healthy mind lives in a healthy body. Avoid overspending and stay away from risky financial schemes. Open communication and cooperation can strengthen your bond with your spouse. A special friend may offer comfort when you need it most. Rivals at work will face the consequences of their actions today. If you're traveling, take extra care of your belongings. Your spouse will be full of energy and affection, making the day extra special. Remedy: For steady financial growth, regularly chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Your health remains excellent. Focus on controlling expenses today and stick to essential purchases only. A deeper understanding with your spouse will bring peace, happiness, and prosperity at home. You may receive a compliment that lifts your spirits. If you're planning to take a day off, there's no need to worry; everything will go smoothly, and any issues can be easily managed upon your return. Today, an unexpected visit from a relative may require you to spend time attending to their needs. However, be mindful that outside interference could create tension in your marriage. Remedy: For financial stability, apply a paste of saffron or turmeric on your forehead before stepping out for work.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Leo: Take breaks during work to relax, and try to avoid late nights. If you're married, pay extra attention to your children's health today, as they may face some health issues that could lead to unexpected expenses. A financial dispute may arise among family members, so it's wise to encourage everyone to be transparent about finances and cash flow. Your mood might be affected by some harsh words from your partner. New business ventures will be tempting and could offer promising returns. In your free time, you'll finally tackle tasks you've planned for a while but haven't yet managed to complete. Be cautious, as neighbours may share private details of your married life with others in a misleading way. Remedy: To attract financial growth, wrap a circular piece of bronze in green fabric and keep it in your pocket or wallet.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5:45 pm to 6:30 pm.

Virgo: Don't stress about your health; a positive mindset acts as a strong defense against illness. Your right attitude will overcome negativity. While you may deal with financial challenges throughout the day, you are likely to see profits by evening. Good advice from family members will lead to gains today. However, your partner may struggle to express their feelings openly, which could leave you feeling upset. A simple greeting to someone who dislikes you at work could turn your day around in a positive way. Remember, avoiding a situation only allows it to follow you in a more challenging way. If your married life feels dull lately, have a conversation with your partner and plan something enjoyable together. Remedy: To enhance your health, engrave a Mangal (Mars) Yantra on a gold ring and wear it.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: Start your day with some exercise—it's time to prioritize your well-being and make it a daily habit. While new contracts may seem appealing, they might not yield the expected profits, so avoid making impulsive investment decisions. Today is a great opportunity to reconnect with old contacts and relationships, and look forward to new ones that can bring happiness. Your partners will be supportive of your fresh ideas and plans. In your free time, enjoy watching a web series on your mobile. You’ll find that your partner's love helps you forget life's challenges. Remedy: Showing care and compassion by helping and serving differently-abled and physically challenged individuals can significantly boost your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1:40 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Scorpio: Start your day with some exercise—it's time to prioritize your well-being and make it a daily habit. Traders and businessmen involved with foreign relations should be cautious today, as there’s a risk of financial loss; think carefully before making any moves. This is an excellent day to attract attention without putting in much effort. Lovers will be particularly mindful of family feelings. You may receive compliments at work. Those of this zodiac sign can enjoy a movie or match at home with their siblings today, which will strengthen your bonds. You and your spouse will also share a deep, romantic conversation today. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, distribute cooked or sweetened yellow rice to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm and 3:30 p.m.

Sagittarius: Your health is good. When investing, think long-term. You'll be busy with household tasks today. Your love life is becoming enchanting—embrace it! Consider postponing new projects and expenses. Before embarking on any new task, consult with experienced individuals in that field. If you have time today, meet with them for their advice. Your partner is in a great mood, so help make today one of the best days in your married life. Remedy: To bring happiness to your family, place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

Capricorn: Don’t take your life for granted; remember that valuing life is the true commitment. Today is ideal for purchasing items that are likely to appreciate in value. Friends and relatives may seek your attention, but it's a great opportunity to shut the world out and treat yourself well. Consider planting a sapling today. Pending projects and plans are finally coming together. Be cautious about expressing your feelings openly today. Your partner may prioritize their family members over yours during times of need. Remedy: To enhance intimacy with your partner, chant Om Aym, Hreem, Shreem Shanaisharaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: Before 5 pm.

Aquarius: The loyalty and courage of your spouse may bring you joy today. However, you might experience discomfort from a chronic illness, potentially requiring a hospital visit and incurring significant expenses. During a family gathering, you will take the spotlight. Romance will fill your heart and mind. Someone at work, who previously seemed incompatible, will engage in a positive conversation with you today. Be cautious about gossiping, as it can consume your time. You may find yourself questioning your partner's sincerity, which could negatively impact your marriage in the future. Remedy: To enhance your financial well-being, use a moderate amount of red chili when preparing food.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Your strong confidence and flexible work schedule give you plenty of time to relax today. New money-making opportunities are promising. If you're planning a party, invite your closest friends, as many will be there to celebrate with you. Some may hear wedding bells, while others will find romance to uplift their spirits. Success is within reach if you implement important changes gradually. Your outgoing and magnetic personality will draw people to you. You and your spouse will create lasting memories together today. Remedy: To ensure a good financial life, brush your teeth with a neem twig.

Lucky Colour: Emerald.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4.15 pm.