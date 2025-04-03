Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 4 April 2025, Friday.

Aries: Today, you are likely to enjoy good health, allowing you to spend quality time playing with friends. Your plan to save money may succeed, as you'll be able to manage your finances well. Make sure to dedicate time to your family and show them you care. Spend meaningful moments with them and avoid any situations that might lead to complaints. You may feel a sense of emptiness in someone's absence, making laughter seem hollow and emotions unexpressed. Business partnerships formed today could yield positive results in the long run, but expect some resistance from partners. Favorable planetary alignments will bring you multiple reasons to feel happy. However, if you and your spouse indulge in rich food or drinks, it could affect your health. Remedy: Wearing a copper or gold bangle may help enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Take special care while consuming exposed food to avoid health issues. However, don't let unnecessary stress affect your mental well-being. Avoid excessive spending just to impress others. Instead, consider going out with friends in the evening—it will be refreshing and uplifting. Your love life is set to flourish beautifully today. Businesspeople can expect a favorable day, and any sudden business trip may bring positive outcomes. Make sure to utilize your time wisely, as once it's gone, it can't be recovered. You and your spouse may experience deep physical intimacy today, strengthening your bond. Remedy: For better health, eat and share saffron-based sweets with the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini: Your mind will be open to positivity and good experiences today. Financial gains may come from your mother's side, possibly through your maternal uncle or grandfather. Children may lend a helping hand with household tasks, making your day easier. Express your love and warmth by placing flowers near your window. Surrounding yourself with influential people can significantly boost your career growth. Favorable planetary alignments will bring numerous reasons for happiness today. A delightful surprise may enhance your marital bliss. Remedy: Incorporate mustard, sunflower/safflower oil, and black grams into your daily diet for career growth and success.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Your mind may feel unsettled due to recent events, but practicing meditation and yoga can bring both spiritual and physical benefits. Financially, you may see improvements through speculation or unexpected gains. It's a great day to plan for your children's future. Love may transport you into a dreamy world, and a romantic outing could be on the cards. A colleague with whom you previously had differences may engage in a positive conversation with you today. Despite a busy lifestyle, you'll find ample time for yourself, making it a refreshing day. Life is full of surprises, and today, your partner may amaze you with their wonderful side. Remedy: Seek blessings from your elder brothers by touching their feet for a prosperous business life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: A friend may introduce you to someone special today, leaving a significant impact on your thoughts. Financial challenges could arise, and seeking advice from your father or a respected father figure may help. Your stubbornness might disturb your parents' peace. Listening to their guidance and being more understanding will maintain harmony at home. A sudden romantic encounter could bring excitement and joy. Surrounding yourself with influential people will also help you make significant career progress. You may find comfort in solitude today, enjoying a quiet day with a good book. Marriage will bring a delightful experience, revealing its brighter side. Remedy: Feed brown cows with wheat, maize, and jaggery to ensure a happy family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 noon.

Virgo: Psychological fears may unsettle you, but maintaining a positive outlook and focusing on the brighter side will help keep them at bay. Financially, investing in conservative options could bring good returns. Your high energy and enthusiasm will lead to favorable outcomes and help ease tensions at home. To maintain a strong and prosperous love life, avoid making judgments about your partner based on others' opinions. Embracing new techniques at work will enhance efficiency, and your unique approach will attract attention from those observing you. A relative may visit unexpectedly, requiring you to adjust your schedule to accommodate them. Your plans for the day might be disrupted due to your spouse's urgent commitments, but eventually, you'll realize it was for the best. Remedy: Chant Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namah 11 times for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Orange/Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Avoid leveraging personal relationships to meet your own expectations, as it may frustrate your spouse. Financial stability is crucial during difficult times, so start saving and investing today to prevent future hardships. Your high energy and enthusiasm will lead to positive outcomes and help ease tensions at home. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day. Work may not be very rewarding today, and you might face betrayal from someone close, causing you distress. While people around you may seek your company, you may prefer solitude to find mental peace. Minor disagreements with your spouse could escalate over time and strain your marriage, so handle conflicts with care. Be cautious about blindly trusting others' advice. Remedy: Keeping decorative items or idols made of Plaster of Paris (POP) can promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Scorpio: Try to leave work early today and engage in activities that truly bring you joy. Be cautious when evaluating investment opportunities and review them carefully before making any decisions. You may feel a bit disappointed with your children as they focus more on outdoor activities rather than their career planning. For some, a new romance will lift your spirits and keep you feeling cheerful. Business owners can expect a fortunate day, with unexpected profits or financial gains. Spending time with a close friend could be enjoyable, but it's best to avoid alcohol, as it may not be a productive use of your time. This evening promises to be one of the most memorable ones with your spouse. Remedy: Maintaining cleanliness and bathing daily can enhance financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Sagittarius: Some may believe that learning new things is difficult at your age, but that’s far from the truth. Your sharp and active mind allows you to grasp new knowledge with ease. Be mindful of your finances—save wisely and spend thoughtfully to avoid future regrets. Enjoy a peaceful day with your family, and don’t let others’ problems disrupt your peace of mind. Seeking personal guidance will help strengthen your relationships. Your dedication and patience will lead you to success, and always remember that those who take initiative receive divine support. Today, you will come to appreciate the true beauty of your marriage. Remedy: Chant ॐ नीलवर्णाय विदमहे सैंहिकेयाय धीमहि तन्नों राहुः प्रचोदयात (Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi, Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat) 11 times to invite growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Encourage yourself to adopt a more optimistic mindset—it boosts confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. If you haven't received your salary yet, financial concerns may arise, prompting you to seek support from a friend. Foster harmony at home by working closely with your loved ones. A sudden romantic encounter could brighten your day. You may face disappointment as the recognition and rewards you expected get delayed. Spending quality time with your siblings—perhaps watching a movie or a match together—will strengthen your bond. Today, you and your partner will share heartfelt conversations, deepening your emotional connection. Remedy: Eat 11 grains of wheat at sunrise to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Take extra care of your health today. If you previously invested money based on advice from an unfamiliar source, you are likely to see positive returns. Be mindful of your words at home, as tensions may arise. Travel could strengthen your romantic connection. A single kind act at work might turn rivals into allies. If you go shopping, resist the urge to overspend. Today, you will experience your marriage in its most beautiful and fulfilling form. Remedy: To enhance your health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a deserted place.

Lucky Colour: Pearl White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Your anxiety will fade as you take control of the situation, realizing that your worries are as fragile as a soap bubble—vanishing the moment you face them with courage. Financial gains may come from multiple sources, but be cautious—allowing friends or relatives to handle your money could push you beyond your budget. Today, you'll recognize that your partner's love for you is deep and everlasting. A meaningful encounter at work could leave a lasting impression. Avoid engaging in gossip, as it can consume valuable time. Your spouse’s warmth and affection will make you feel truly special today. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, keep the roots of a banana tree at home or in your office.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.