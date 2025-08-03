horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 4 August 2025, Monday.

Aries: Your children may not behave as expected today, which could leave you frustrated. Try to stay calm; losing your temper will only drain your energy and cloud your judgment, making the situation worse. You understand the value of money well. The amount you save today could help you during tough times in the future. Getting involved in group activities may help you make new friends. A romantic connection could bring joy and excitement to your day. At work, your boss might appreciate and praise your efforts. Students should avoid wasting time hanging out with friends. This is a crucial period in their academic journey, and they must stay focused on their studies to succeed. There’s a chance you and your spouse may receive some delightful news today. Remedy: Keep a golden idol of your deity in your pooja room and offer daily prayers to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: You may feel mentally uneasy today, but a close friend could offer the support you need to sort things out. Listening to calming music may also help ease your stress. When it comes to investments, think long-term rather than looking for quick gains. Spend quality time with your children—it’s one of the most fulfilling ways to heal emotionally. Their presence will bring you boundless joy. Today, love may come your way unexpectedly, and you might find yourself swept up in romance. At work, things are likely to go in your favour. People born under your sign have an interesting personality—they enjoy socialising with friends but also cherish time alone. Fortunately, you may find some peaceful 'me time' in your busy schedule today. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today could bring the emotional connection you’ve been waiting for. Remedy: Apply a tilak of white sandalwood for better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Gemini: Don’t ignore stress—it’s becoming as serious a health threat as smoking or alcohol. Take steps to manage it before it affects your well-being. Financially, you may receive income from more than one source today. At home, your children might create a situation that seems bigger than it actually is. Make sure to check the facts before reacting. There’s a strong possibility you’ll meet someone today who truly touches your heart. This is an excellent day for business negotiations, especially with new clients. Travel, entertainment, and socialising may also be part of your plans. Married life could bring you exceptional happiness today—it might turn out to be one of your most memorable days together. Remedy: For better health, spend 15 to 20 minutes sitting under the moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: You may feel a bit low both mentally and physically today. Taking some rest and eating nutritious food can help restore your energy. If you haven’t received your salary yet, money concerns might trouble you, and you may consider borrowing from a friend. Family responsibilities could increase, adding to your stress. Try to spend some quality time with your partner—it will help strengthen your bond and bring better understanding. Stay alert at work, as someone may try to take credit for your efforts. You often feel overwhelmed when surrounded by too many people and prefer some quiet time. Luckily, today you'll find enough time to be with yourself and recharge. However, minor family issues could create tension in your married life—handle them with care. Remedy: Wearing silver in any form can support a healthier lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Household concerns may leave you feeling anxious today. However, some of you might receive unexpected financial gains through your children, and you'll feel proud of them. Your evening could be busy with guests visiting your home. A surprise romantic attraction may arise, adding excitement to your day. At work, you'll notice a positive change in your attitude and the quality of your performance. Taking a break from your routine to spend time with your spouse will strengthen your bond. You may also see a deeply romantic side of your partner today. Remedy: Enjoy a milk bath to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Take care of your mental well-being today—it’s the foundation of a peaceful and spiritually fulfilling life. The mind shapes how we experience the world and helps us handle life’s challenges with clarity. You’re likely to have a good amount of money in hand today, which will bring you peace of mind. It’s a great day for attention—you’ll find yourself in demand, with many things happening at once. Choosing what to focus on might be a bit challenging. Be extra mindful in your romantic relationship, as even a small mistake could upset your partner. Think carefully before starting any new project. Don’t rush into decisions. Later in the evening, you may feel like stepping out for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park to clear your mind. There is a chance that your spouse may unintentionally cause you some financial loss today—stay calm and address it wisely. Remedy: Before meeting your partner, apply a tilak of white sandalwood paste on your forehead to strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Libra: Your courteous behavior will win appreciation from many, and you may receive words of praise throughout the day. While you may not usually recognize the value of money, today’s financial crunch could serve as a wake-up call. Family matters might cause some stress—neglecting your responsibilities at home could lead to discontent among loved ones. Be sensitive to your partner’s emotions and try to connect on a deeper level. You might set unusually high goals for yourself today. While ambition is good, don’t be discouraged if outcomes don’t match expectations right away. Though free time should be used wisely, you may end up wasting it today, which could leave you feeling unsettled. On a brighter note, your relationship with your spouse will feel especially loving and renewed. Remedy: To enhance harmony in your family, toss a bronze coin with a hole into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.

Scorpio: Health issues may cause some discomfort today, so take extra care of your well-being. Avoid making any investments, as the timing isn’t favorable. Your curiosity and eagerness to learn will help you form new connections. However, it's best to keep your romantic thoughts to yourself for now. Your professional skills may come under scrutiny, requiring you to stay focused and put in consistent effort to achieve your goals. A growing awareness of how fleeting time is might make you seek solitude—which could actually help restore your inner balance. Keep the spark alive in your relationship by surprising your partner from time to time; neglecting this could make them feel overlooked or unimportant. Remedy: For better health, keep water in a copper vessel near your bedside at night, and pour it at the root of a nearby tree the next morning.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.

Sagittarius: Friends may introduce you to someone today who leaves a lasting impression on your thoughts and perspectives. If you've been facing financial difficulties for a while, a sudden inflow of money could come from an unexpected source, easing many of your burdens. Your magnetic charm and friendly nature will help you form new connections and strengthen your network. You may also find yourself captivated by the beauty of nature today. It’s a promising day for businesspeople, with the potential for unexpected gains or sudden profits. While it’s noble to support others, be mindful not to involve yourself in matters that don’t concern you. Your married life will be filled with joy, affection, and shared happiness today. Remedy: Soak the roots of the Vidhara tree in water overnight. Drink the infused water the next morning to enhance harmony and happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.

Capricorn: Your mind will be open to positivity and uplifting experiences today. Promising financial opportunities may arise, offering a chance for profitable gains. Enjoyment will come more easily if you involve your entire family in leisure or entertainment plans. Romance is in the air, making it a wonderful day for your love life—keep nurturing the bond with affection and intimacy. Professionally, make use of your influence and skills to push your career forward. With focused effort, you’re likely to achieve significant success in your chosen field. You may often feel overwhelmed by social interactions and crave solitude. Fortunately, today offers you the perfect chance to enjoy some quiet time and recharge. Tensions in your relationship may lead to disagreements and emotional strain. But instead of walking away, consider the value of what you share—don’t give up too easily. Remedy: Walking barefoot on green grass can help attract better financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Foster a calm and harmonious mindset—harboring hatred can be more damaging than you realize, both emotionally and physically. Remember, negativity often spreads faster than goodness, so choose kindness consciously. Those who have made investments may face financial setbacks today, so proceed with caution. Avoid unpredictable or harsh behavior, especially toward your spouse, as it could disturb the peace at home. Your love life offers a renewed sense of hope. However, you may find it hard to focus at work today due to internal confusion or a lingering dilemma. A short pleasure trip will bring you joy and relaxation. On the personal front, your spouse is likely to feel especially grateful to have you—cherish and make the most of this special connection. Remedy: Hang blue curtains at home to enhance positive energy and create a warm, uplifting family atmosphere.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Be extra cautious while handling household tasks today—carelessness with domestic appliances or utilities could lead to minor mishaps. If you're traveling, keep a close watch on your belongings, especially your purse, as there’s a risk of theft. Tensions may arise on the family front, making the atmosphere a bit uneasy. Your partner may express frustration—not out of dislike, but because they genuinely care. Instead of reacting defensively, try to understand their perspective and respond with empathy. Attending lectures or seminars today could open your mind to fresh ideas and opportunities for growth. However, steer clear of individuals whose influence could damage your reputation. Remember, marriage isn't just about sharing a space—it’s about truly sharing time, emotions, and connection. Make an effort to be present with your partner. Remedy: Support a balanced and fulfilling life by donating green fabric or bangles to eunuchs (kinnars). Mercury governs this community, and offering kindness to them may help reduce Mercury’s negative influences.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.