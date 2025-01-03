Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 4 January 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Take charge of the situation, and your anxiety will fade away. You'll realize it's as fleeting as a soap bubble, bursting with just a touch of courage. Investing in antiques and jewellery could lead to gains and prosperity. This is an excellent day to plan something fun and entertaining with friends. Work might take a backseat as you find joy, comfort, and bliss in spending time with your partner. However, some things may not go as planned today. On a brighter note, expect a delightful shift in your married life, adding a touch of romance. Consider honing your photography skills—you might capture some memorable moments to cherish. Remedy: Consuming Tulsi leaves regularly will benefit your health greatly.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Taurus: Engaging in sports today will help you maintain your physical stamina. Investing in real estate could prove profitable. Enjoy quality time with friends, but be cautious while driving. Love is in the air, and you may experience its sweet moments today. Take some time to reflect on yourself and understand your inner feelings better. If you feel overwhelmed or lost, pause and evaluate your thoughts and personality. An emotional and heartfelt eye-to-eye conversation with your spouse is on the cards, deepening your bond. The day also promises fun-filled activities like watching movies, partying, and hanging out with friends. Remedy: Practice yoga and meditation with your family members to build stronger relationships.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Gemini: Avoid interfering in your wife's personal matters, as it may lead to unnecessary conflicts. Focus on your own priorities and limit your involvement to avoid fostering dependency. Be cautious and make wise investment decisions. Family members may not meet your expectations, so rather than imposing your views, adapt your approach to encourage better cooperation. Today, you'll truly feel the depth and soulful nature of your partner's love. Being someone who tends to feel overwhelmed in large gatherings, you'll appreciate the ample time to focus on yourself and find peace amidst the chaos. Love will add a vibrant hue to your day, making everything around you seem brighter and more beautiful. If attending a wedding, exercise caution and avoid consuming alcohol, as it could have serious consequences. Remedy: For a healthier lifestyle, consider giving up alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Cancer: Today is perfect for engaging in activities that boost your self-esteem and happiness. Focus on saving your money and spending wisely, as poor financial decisions now could lead to regret later. Your charm and personality are likely to attract new friendships. Your heart will resonate with the rhythm of love alongside your partner, creating a harmonious connection. In the evening, you might visit someone close to you, but an unexpected remark could dampen your mood, prompting you to leave earlier than planned. Physical affection, like touches, kisses, and hugs, holds deep meaning in married life, and you'll experience its special warmth today. Additionally, your partner will be in great spirits, laughing wholeheartedly at your jokes, making it a delightful day. Remedy: Read the Surya Chalisa and sing hymns dedicated to the Sun God to strengthen your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Leo: Your playful and childlike nature will shine through today, keeping you in a lighthearted mood. Financial gains are likely, but consider using some of your earnings for charity or donations to find mental peace. Family members will hold a significant place in your thoughts and interactions. Take care not to disappoint your partner, as it could lead to regret later. In your free time, you'll finally tackle tasks you've been planning for a while but hadn't been able to accomplish. Marital discomfort might make you feel uneasy today. A heartfelt conversation is all you need to resolve this—expressing your thoughts and emotions will strengthen your bond and deepen the love between you and your spouse. Remedy: Enhance joy and harmony in your love life by having a salt-free meal once a day.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Virgo: Blood pressure patients should exercise extra caution while travelling, especially in crowded buses. Chronic health issues may flare up today, possibly requiring a hospital visit and incurring significant expenses. Despite your efforts, those you live with might remain dissatisfied with you. You may encounter someone who loves you deeply, more than their own life. However, an unexpected journey could disrupt your plans to spend quality time with your family. On the brighter side, your partner’s romantic gestures will reach new heights, making the day memorable. You might find yourself lost in your thoughts, which could inadvertently upset your family members. Remedy: To overcome lethargy, consider feeding a black dog.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Libra: A friend may challenge your open-mindedness and tolerance. While staying true to your values, approach decisions rationally. You might feel a strong urge to seek quick financial gains, so proceed with caution. Children could surprise you with exciting news. Avoid resorting to emotional manipulation in your relationships, as it can create unnecessary tension. The day may begin on a tiring note, but as it unfolds, you’ll see positive developments. By evening, you’ll find some time for yourself, which could be well-spent reconnecting with someone close. If your spouse seems upset, it’s best to maintain patience and avoid unnecessary conflict. A short, enjoyable trip with loved ones might be on the horizon, promising a refreshing change. Remedy: The Moon symbolizes women and girls; respect their feelings and nurture your relationships. Show appreciation for your partner to keep your love life harmonious.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: Your wife may lift your spirits today. Financially, you will remain secure, as favorable planetary alignments and nakshatras bring multiple opportunities to boost your income. It's a promising day where you’ll receive ample attention, but you might struggle to prioritize your tasks due to a busy schedule. However, interference from a third party could create tensions between you and your partner, so handle situations with care. Elderly individuals of this zodiac sign may enjoy reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Your spouse might express dissatisfaction about certain aspects of your married life, so open communication can help resolve issues. By organizing your day effectively, you can maximize your productivity and make good use of your free time. Remedy: Recite the Lakshmi Chalisa and sing hymns in praise of Goddess Mahalakshmi to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen trust in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: You’ll feel uplifted as those around you offer their support. Focus your energy on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects today. Avoid getting too involved in others’ affairs, as it might lead to unnecessary complications. Your love life is taking a delightful turn—cherish the magic of the moment. Take time to connect with influential people to expand your network. The day also promises enjoyable meals and romantic experiences. However, be mindful of your temper, as harsh words spoken in anger could hurt a family member. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, keep the roots of a banana tree in your home or office.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.30 pm.

Capricorn: Listen carefully to everyone—you might discover solutions to your problems. If you’ve borrowed money from a relative, be prepared to repay it under any circumstances today. Spending time with friends will be enjoyable, but avoid being too generous with your wallet, or you might find yourself returning home empty-handed. A sudden romantic encounter could brighten your mood and fill your day with excitement. While sports are essential for a healthy life, ensure they don’t interfere with your studies or other priorities. The day is perfect for nurturing romance with your partner. Playing a musical instrument could add a touch of joy to your day. Remedy: To improve your financial prospects, keep a piece of bronze in empty vessels at home.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Motivate yourself to adopt a more optimistic outlook on life. This will boost your confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Make it a priority to value both time and money; neglecting them could lead to future challenges and difficulties. The health of an elderly family member may cause concern today. You might experience emotional pain in matters of love. Someone close to you may seek quality time together, but your busy schedule might prevent you from meeting their expectations, leaving both of you disappointed. Your spouse's health issues could momentarily affect your work, but you’ll manage to balance everything effectively. You may find yourself missing someone special in your life today. Remedy: To bring happiness to your family, offer boondi and laddoos at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Pisces: The blessings of a saintly person will bring peace to your mind. Business profits are likely to brighten the day for many traders and entrepreneurs. A fresh look, new outfit, or new connections could add excitement to your day. For those immersed in love, the melody of romance will resonate deeply today, making you forget all other worldly distractions. Housewives of this zodiac sign may find time to relax after completing household chores, perhaps by watching a movie or browsing on their phones. You’ll experience the truth behind the saying that marriages are made in heaven. Instead of feeling upset about any perceived lost time, focus on making the most of the remaining hours of the day. Remedy: To foster happiness and peace in your family, show love and respect toward your mother.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.