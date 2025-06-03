horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 4 June 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Today, you may benefit from the support of your brother or sister. There could be some tension with family members, but try not to let it disturb your peace of mind. Your life partner will be thinking about you a lot today. Take up activities that allow you to be creative. You might spend a lot of time resting at home, but by evening, you’ll realise how valuable time truly is. Though married life isn’t always full of romance, today promises to be especially romantic for you. Remedy: Share prasad from a Durga temple with those in need for a better family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Avoid any illegal activities like tax evasion, as it could lead to serious trouble today. Spend quality time with your family and show them you care—don’t give them a reason to feel neglected. A sudden romantic encounter could brighten your mood. Your efforts and dedication at work are likely to bring great results today. To make the most of your free time, take a break from the crowd and do something you truly enjoy. This will help bring positive changes to your life. The day will feel like spring, full of love and romance, especially between you and your life partner. Remedy: Wearing red clothes more often can be good for your health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Gemini: A great day to do things that boost your self-worth and make you feel happy. Working professionals may find themselves short on funds today due to past unnecessary spending. Try to stay calm, as your patience may run thin. Avoid using harsh words, as they could hurt others around you. Today, you’ll get a sweet experience of love. Those involved in art or theatre will come across exciting new chances to showcase their talent. If you’re married with children, they might express that you’re not giving them enough time. However, your day will end on a high note—your spouse has something special planned that will make the day truly memorable. Remedy: For steady financial growth, regularly chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Cancer: A fun-filled day for those planning to go out and enjoy themselves. Keep a close watch on your spending, or you could face financial issues later. Spending time with your family in social activities will keep everyone happy and relaxed. Avoid any inappropriate behaviour or teasing—it could land you in trouble. Today, you’ll be in the limelight, and success is well within reach. Be open to advice from others—it could really help you. However, be cautious with your expenses, as money matters might create tension between you and your spouse. Remedy: For a better love life, recite the Durga Kavach regularly.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Leo: Take some time to relax today and find joy in the company of close friends and family. If you run a small business, you may receive valuable advice from a loved one that could help improve your finances. Try to spend your free time with children, even if it means going the extra mile—it will be worth it. Your love life will feel positive and uplifting. Be cautious with your plans today—don’t share your ideas unless you’re confident they’ll succeed. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll manage to make time for yourself and enjoy meaningful moments with your family. You and your spouse may receive some wonderful news that brings joy. Remedy: For growth in your career, keep your surroundings clean and avoid hoarding unnecessary items.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.

Virgo: Outdoor activities or sports will help you regain lost energy today. While money is important to you, don’t let financial worries affect your relationships. Your casual or careless behaviour might make your parents concerned, so talk to them and take them into confidence before starting any new project. You may plan an outing with your partner, but sudden work could force you to cancel. This might lead to some tension or arguments between you two. It’s a good day to start a new business partnership—everyone involved is likely to benefit. However, think carefully before finalising any deal. A party or gathering at home may take up most of your time today. Still, you’ll realise how lucky you are to have such a wonderful life partner. Remedy: Donate milk at a Lord Bhairava temple to bring more happiness into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Libra: Don’t let difficult situations upset you. Just as salt enhances the flavor of food, a little hardship helps you appreciate true happiness. Consider attending a social gathering to lift your spirits. Be mindful of unexpected expenses—they may add to your financial stress. Friends and family will likely demand much of your attention today. Your partner may feel irritated by one of your habits, so be gentle and understanding in your interactions. Even with a heavy workload, you’ll manage to stay energetic and productive, possibly finishing tasks ahead of schedule. In your free time, you might finally get around to activities you've long been meaning to do. If you've been going through a rough patch in your marriage, today could bring a welcome turning point and renewed warmth. Remedy: Walk barefoot on green grass to help improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 am to 8 am.

Scorpio: Avoid oily and spicy foods today to maintain better health. Those involved in international business may see promising financial gains. Your curiosity and love for learning could lead you to form meaningful new connections. Today is a chance to add depth to your life by spreading joy and letting go of past grievances. You might accomplish something truly impressive at work, earning recognition for your efforts. During your downtime, you may finally discover a dependable solution to a lingering issue. Your spouse will be especially attentive today, offering you a comforting space to express your feelings. Remedy: Wearing white clothing regularly can support your overall health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 12.45 pm.

Sagittarius: If you have high blood pressure, take extra precautions when traveling on a crowded bus. Rather than staying idle today, engage in activities that could boost your income. If you receive an invitation to a new place, accept it with grace—it may open doors to unexpected joy. Love knows no limits—you may have heard it before, but today you'll truly feel it. It's a favorable day for relaxation and entertainment, but if you're working, be sure to review your business dealings carefully. Those living far from home may find peace by spending the evening in a quiet park after finishing their responsibilities. Tension could arise between you and your spouse today, so open, honest communication is key to preventing further distance. Remedy: For improved health, offer red vermillion (kumkum) during worship to your family or personal deity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Maintain a balanced diet and stay active to keep yourself fit. Avoid alcohol or any intoxicants today, as they could lead to carelessness or loss of personal belongings. Some tension may arise due to family members or your spouse, so try to remain calm and patient. Stay alert—someone might attempt to damage your reputation. There's more happening behind the scenes in your life than you may currently realize. Promising opportunities are on the horizon, so stay focused and optimistic. Take time for self-reflection and personal growth; working on your weaknesses now will bring long-term rewards. However, disruptions may come from your spouse’s relatives, potentially affecting your marital harmony—handle matters with sensitivity. Remedy: For improved financial prospects, feed and care for a brown or reddish-brown dog.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3.30 pm.

Aquarius: A hectic work schedule may leave you feeling irritable today, so try to manage your stress calmly. Financial investments made now are likely to boost your future prosperity and security. You might receive pleasant surprises in the form of unexpected gifts from friends or relatives. However, unpredictable behavior from your partner could put you in a sour mood—try to stay patient and understanding. This is a day filled with potential for success and visibility, so make the most of it with focus and composure. Avoid making impulsive decisions, as they may lead to regret down the line. Challenges in your marital life may surface—open communication will be key to navigating them smoothly. Remedy: Feed rotis or bread to dogs to support your overall well-being and health.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Pisces: Stay patient—your consistent efforts, combined with practical thinking and understanding, are sure to lead you toward success. Today, a sibling may ask to borrow money. While you'll be willing to help, it could add to your financial strain, so proceed thoughtfully. Your family will hold a meaningful place in your heart today, and someone may offer you a kind compliment that lifts your spirits. Engaging with influential or knowledgeable individuals can inspire you with fresh ideas and useful plans. Although the Moon's position suggests you'll have plenty of free time, you may find it difficult to use it as productively as you'd like. Still, the day holds a romantic charm—enjoy delicious food, delightful scents, and cherished moments with your partner. Remedy: To enhance your financial well-being, place green stones in flower pots, use green bottles for your plants, and consider adding green tiles in your bathroom.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm.