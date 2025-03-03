Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 4 March 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Control your emotions, especially anger, to maintain peace of mind. You have the potential to earn money independently—all it takes is self-belief. Family members may not always meet your expectations, so instead of expecting them to follow your wishes, adapt your approach to take the lead. For some, a new romantic connection will lift your spirits and bring joy. At work, you may realize that someone you saw as an enemy is actually a well-wisher. Your communication skills and professional abilities will stand out today. Married life will be particularly fulfilling. Remedy: Offer red vermillion to your family deity for good health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: If you've been feeling frustrated lately, remember that the right actions and thoughts today will bring much-needed relief. Financial improvements will make it easier for you to purchase essential items. Children may disappoint you by focusing more on outdoor activities than their career planning. Romantic efforts might not yield the desired results, but some will see progress in their professional life. While taking care of your family's needs, you often neglect yourself. However, today, you'll find time to relax and explore a new hobby. A surprise from a relative may disrupt your plans but could bring unexpected moments. Remedy: Avoid using oil on Thursdays to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 5:15 pm.

Gemini: Your resilience and fearlessness will significantly strengthen your mental abilities. Maintain this momentum to stay in control of any situation. Today, you may receive money from an unexpected source, helping to resolve financial issues. Prioritizing your family's needs should be your focus. Your partner may be upset due to family matters—talk to them patiently to ease their worries. If you've been facing challenges at work, expect a positive turn today. Expanding your network and connecting with influential people will be beneficial. However, if you make plans without consulting your spouse, it may lead to disagreement. Remedy: Donate a bronze diya at a temple of Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu for a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12:15 pm to 1:15 pm.

Cancer: Trust yourself to make the best decisions—be bold, act swiftly, and be ready to accept the outcomes. If you're a student aspiring to study abroad, financial challenges at home may disappoint you today. Someone close may overreact to money matters, creating tension in the household. For some, a romantic evening filled with gifts and flowers awaits. Your stars favour you today, granting you the power to make crucial long-term decisions. You may plan to spend time with family later in the day, but an argument with a loved one could dampen your mood. Marriage isn’t just about physical intimacy—you will experience the depth of true love today. Remedy: Feed green fodder to cows to strengthen family bonds.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am and 1:00 pm.

Leo: Take extra precautions while eating outside food to avoid health issues. However, don’t stress unnecessarily, as it will only lead to mental tension. Your financial situation may not be in your favour today, making it difficult to save money. Someone around you sees you as a role model, so be mindful of your actions and uphold your reputation. Avoid overly sentimental conversations with your partner today. Work may not bring the desired results, and a close associate might betray your trust, leaving you worried. You will challenge your mind today—some may engage in chess, crosswords, writing stories or poetry, or planning for the future. A person might show extra interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you’ll realize there’s nothing to be concerned about. Remedy: Donate a cot to saints or physically challenged individuals to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm.

Virgo: A day filled with fun and relaxation awaits you. However, financial concerns may keep you worried. Consider seeking advice from a trusted confidant to navigate the situation. Family members may have high expectations from you today. If you’re away from your partner, you might miss them deeply and end up talking for hours over the phone. Your partners will be supportive of your new ideas and ventures. While you’ll realize the importance of prioritizing family, you may struggle to do so effectively. Hugs have great health benefits, and today, you’ll receive plenty of them from your spouse, bringing warmth and comfort. Remedy: Avoid consuming alcohol to maintain family harmony, as it intensifies Mars’ negative effects.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Your health will be in excellent condition. For long-term financial growth, consider investing in stocks and mutual funds. Your children’s accomplishments will bring you immense pride. However, personal relationships may require extra care, as they could be sensitive and fragile. New assignments may not meet expectations. If you go shopping today, you might find a beautiful fabric for yourself. Be mindful of expenses, as they could create tension with your life partner. Remedy: Offering Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha may help strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Scorpio: Today, you'll have plenty of time to focus on enhancing your health and appearance. A neighbor may approach you for a loan, but it’s wise to verify their credibility to avoid potential financial loss. A visit to a religious place or a relative is likely. Your love life will be especially joyful today. It’s also a great time to express yourself and engage in creative projects. Despite your busy routine, you’ll find moments to indulge in your favorite activities. Life is full of surprises, and today, your partner will amaze you with their wonderful side. Remedy: Distribute chocolates, toffees, and white sweets to young girls to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 12.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Eliminate negative thoughts before they take a toll on your mental well-being. Engaging in charity and donation can help bring inner peace and satisfaction. Those who have been spending recklessly will realize the value of money when faced with an unexpected financial need. Your children may teach you valuable life lessons—their pure energy, joy, and innocence have the power to uplift those around them. Romance will bring extra happiness to your day. This is also a great time to express yourself and pursue creative projects. Spend your free time with close friends and cherish the moments. Your life partner will make a special effort today to bring you joy. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Hanuman temple, bring half of them back home, and keep them in your locker for financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Off-White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Capricorn: Heart patients should consider quitting coffee now, as continued consumption may strain the heart. If you have borrowed money from a family member, it would be wise to repay it today to avoid potential legal complications. An old friend’s visit later in the day will brighten your evening, bringing back cherished childhood memories. Today, you will truly understand the depth of your sweetheart’s love. From morning to night, you’ll feel energized and productive at work. However, spending excessive free time on your phone or TV might annoy your spouse, as they may feel ignored. The romantic charm of a rainy day will reflect in your moments with your life partner. Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa will bring positive results for your health.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 1.30 pm.

Aquarius: Your energy levels will be high today. Traders and businesspeople with international dealings should be cautious, as financial losses are possible—think carefully before making any decisions. An invitation to your child’s award ceremony will fill you with pride and joy as they fulfill your expectations. Love will bring happiness into your life. Students will have an excellent day, performing well in exams. However, let success be a motivation to work even harder rather than letting it get to your head. Focus on understanding things clearly; otherwise, you may end up overthinking and wasting your free time. Today, your married life will feel more wonderful than ever. Remedy: Feeding a white female pet dog will help strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.

Pisces: Keep your aspirations in check to truly enjoy life. Incorporate yoga into your routine—it offers a path to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being while helping you maintain a balanced temperament. You may feel inclined to spend generously on others. However, tensions may arise due to family members or your spouse. Romance might not be fulfilling today, as finding genuine love could feel challenging. You have great potential, so seize the opportunities that come your way. Don’t hesitate to share your opinions—your insights will be valued and appreciated. Marriage is more than just living together; spending quality time with your partner is essential. Remedy: Strengthen your financial condition by offering help and service to saintly individuals, monks, nuns, and members of religious orders.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.15 pm.