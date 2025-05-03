Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 4 May 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Channel your high energy into something productive and positive today. Staying mindful of your finances will help ensure a smooth and stable lifestyle. At home, try something fun and out of the ordinary with your loved ones—it’ll lift everyone’s spirits. In love, a sweet moment may pass quickly, but it can still leave a lasting impression. Your quick thinking and prompt actions will earn you appreciation and respect. Be attentive to your partner’s little wishes today—whether it’s sharing a favorite treat or a warm hug. These small gestures matter more than you might think. Consider watching a movie online with your partner or friends—it could become a cherished memory. Remedy: For continued financial growth, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food, and always show respect and honor to women.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Taurus: Feelings of jealousy may leave you feeling low today, but remember—this is something you have the power to overcome. Instead of dwelling on it, uplift yourself by celebrating others' happiness and offering support during their tough times. Financially, you may notice a continuous outflow of money, making it challenging to save. Stay mindful and plan ahead. On the bright side, the love and support from elders and family members will bring warmth and reassurance. Romance might feel a bit strained today, as your partner could seem more demanding than usual. However, those who’ve been caught up in a busy schedule will finally get some well-deserved personal time. Even if external forces try to disrupt your relationship, your bond remains strong and resilient. Consider a calming visit to a riverbank or a place of worship—it can help restore peace and clarity. Remedy: To enhance your well-being, offer white, fragrant sweets to underprivileged children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.

Gemini: Take a little extra care of your health today. Keep your temper in check and treat colleagues with kindness—straying from this approach could affect your job security and, in turn, your financial stability. Some of you may feel the urge to splurge on jewelry or a new home appliance. While indulging can be rewarding, make sure it's well-considered. In matters of the heart, be mindful—letting passion override patience could put your relationship at risk. While it’s fine to engage in friendly conversations, be cautious about sharing your deepest thoughts with people whose intentions you’re unsure of. Trust is precious—don’t give it away too easily. Your spouse may temporarily be influenced by outside opinions and pick a fight, but your understanding and affection will help restore harmony. Take some time to sit under the shade of a tree—it can offer surprising clarity, calm, and a quiet reminder of life’s deeper lessons. Remedy: Soak up the early morning sun for 15–20 minutes daily—it can help eliminate deficiencies and boost overall health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Start your day with yoga or meditation to stay physically fit and mentally balanced. Financial matters are likely to improve as the day progresses, bringing a sense of relief. You’ll find joy in the company of your family, momentarily leaving your worries behind. Take time to connect with your partner—deepening your understanding of each other will strengthen your bond. If you're traveling today, double-check that you have all your important documents in order. Your spouse will embrace your flaws with love and tenderness, leaving you feeling deeply cherished. If the day feels light on responsibilities, consider visiting a public library. Immersing yourself in knowledge can be both enriching and inspiring. Remedy: Offer yellow flowers to your deity for peace and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Your health is likely to be in good shape today, giving you the perfect opportunity to enjoy some fun and games with friends. You're especially tuned in to the needs of others right now—but be mindful not to go overboard with your spending. A thoughtful gift from a relative living abroad may brighten your day. On the romantic front, your partner may seem a bit demanding, which could put love on pause temporarily. You may need to dedicate your evening to completing an unfinished task at work, but try not to let it affect your peace of mind. A dip in your spouse’s health could cause some stress, so offer your support and stay attentive. These days, we rarely spend enough quality time with family—so cherish the special moments you get to share with your loved ones today. Remedy: To deepen intimacy with your partner, chant "ॐ ऐं ह्रीं श्रीं शनैश्चराय नमः" (Om Aym, Hreem, Shreem Shanaisharaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9.45 am to 10.45 am.

Virgo: Think carefully before you speak today—your words, though unintentional, might hurt someone’s feelings. Be extra cautious with your belongings, as there's a chance of losing something valuable or having it stolen. Spending quality time with your family will bring warmth and joy. A simple, heartfelt smile can light up your lover’s day—don’t underestimate its power. When someone seeks your opinion, don’t hold back—your insights will be genuinely valued and appreciated. Your spouse is likely to shower you with extra attention today, making you feel truly special. A spontaneous, intimate gathering at home could turn out to be a delightful surprise. Remedy: For increased income, wrap a circular piece of bronze in green cloth and keep it in your pocket or wallet.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Libra: To break free from today’s emotional haze, it’s important to let go of the past and embrace the present with an open heart. An unexpected guest may visit your home today—and their arrival could bring a surprising financial blessing. Your recent success will uplift your family, adding another bright chapter to your legacy. Keep striving to be someone others look up to—it’s a journey worth taking. There’s a strong possibility of meeting someone today who truly captures your heart. Let your natural charm and grace shine through—though many may notice it, only a few will understand the true depth behind your charisma. The love and affection of your spouse will help you forget life’s past struggles, filling your heart with warmth and gratitude. Engaging in acts of kindness or social service today will leave you feeling inspired and fulfilled. Remedy: Apply a saffron tilak on your forehead to promote good health and protect yourself from illness.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Scorpio: Your kind and compassionate nature will invite many joyful moments today. Investing in spiritual or religious activities may bring you a deep sense of peace and mental clarity. It’s a favorable day for both giving and receiving thoughtful gifts from loved ones—expressions of affection will be well received. In matters of love, remember to maintain your self-respect; love should be mutual, not one-sided. Seniors of this zodiac sign may find great joy reconnecting with old friends today—nostalgia can be healing. Though the day may bring a heated exchange, the evening promises warmth and harmony with your spouse, bringing you closer together. You might also stumble upon some fascinating insights about your country today, leaving you pleasantly surprised and enriched. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, recite the Vishnu Chalisa or sing devotional hymns in praise of Lord Vishnu.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Sagittarius: Today promises pure joy and fun for those stepping out to enjoy themselves. If you’re planning to hang out with friends, just be mindful of your spending—unexpected expenses could put a dent in your wallet. Your spouse’s health may need extra attention, so stay alert and offer your care and support. A delightful surprise awaits you—just scroll through your partner’s recent social media posts, and you might uncover something truly heartwarming. Feeling the fleeting nature of time, you may be drawn to solitude—and that’s perfectly okay. Some quiet reflection will do wonders for your peace of mind. Though married life isn’t always filled with romance, today is set to be a beautifully romantic day for you and your partner. Embrace it fully. You might find yourself dreaming of doing many things, yet putting them off. Don’t let the day slip away—take action now so you can end the day with a sense of fulfillment rather than regret. Remedy: For better health and a harmonious family life, wear a gold chain that lightly touches your abdomen.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Capricorn: Today brings positive vibes and could offer relief from a long-standing health issue. You might spend generously on a fun gathering with friends, but your financial stability will remain strong. Be cautious of those who make big promises but rarely follow through—it’s best to focus on actions, not just words. Your partner’s unpredictable behavior might leave you feeling a bit off, but try to stay grounded. To make the most of your free time, consider stepping away from the crowd and engaging in something that truly brings you joy. This quiet self-time can spark meaningful changes in your life. However, be mindful—interference from a relative, friend, or neighbor could bring some strain into your married life. And while chatting with friends can be a delightful escape, overdoing it—especially on the phone—might lead to a headache. Remedy: To strengthen your romantic bond, keep one black and ten golden fish in an aquarium at home.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5.15 pm.

Aquarius: Today brings positive energy, and you may find relief from a long-standing illness. While new contracts may seem appealing, they may not deliver the expected returns, so avoid making impulsive investment decisions. Use your free time to engage in selfless service—this will bring immense joy and fulfillment to both you and your family. A surprise message will fill your night with sweet dreams. Consider spending the day immersed in a captivating magazine or novel—it’s a great way to relax. You’ll also find yourself reminiscing about the beautiful romantic moments from the past with your spouse, adding warmth to your day. The stars suggest a nearby getaway could be just what you need—a fun, relaxing trip with close friends or loved ones. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, apply red vermillion on your forehead before heading out.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Today, someone may try to upset your mood, but don’t let their negativity take control of your day. These unnecessary worries and anxieties could have an impact on your well-being, possibly causing skin issues. If you’ve invested in overseas property, today might be a great day to sell it for a profit. Remember, anger and frustration will only disrupt your peace of mind and could lead to significant losses. Instead, keep your calm and focus on positivity. Your love life holds the potential for something deeper—a marriage proposal could turn your relationship into a lifelong commitment. You may face some criticism from a senior regarding incomplete tasks from the past. To ease the pressure, spend your free time catching up on work and addressing any pending responsibilities. There’s a lovely surprise waiting for you in your marriage, and you might receive a call from someone you’ve wanted to reconnect with for a while. This conversation will bring back sweet memories and transport you to another time. Remedy: For excellent health, recite ॐ बुं बुधाय नमः (Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.