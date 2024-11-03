Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 4 November 2024, Monday.

Aries: You may find relief from your worries today. An old investment could yield profitable returns, showing you the benefits of investing over time. However, family responsibilities may increase, adding some stress. Be cautious with friends today, as there is a chance of misunderstandings or conflicts. On the bright side, work will go smoothly, giving you a productive day on the job. You might plan to engage in creative activities during your free time, but they may not turn out as expected. Additionally, a minor issue involving a lie from your spouse might bother you today. Remedy: To maintain harmony in family life, show respect to wise, fair-minded individuals, including scholars and intellectuals.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Your health will thrive as you enjoy happy moments with others, but don't ignore it—neglect could lead to issues later. Financially, things are looking up, and if you've lent money, there's a good chance you'll receive it back today. Family members will hold a special place in your heart. Offer encouragement to someone who may need a boost in their love life. Work opportunities may come from female connections in your network. Although you may feel lazy and not want to get out of bed today, you’ll later realize the importance of time and may regret not using it well. You'll feel fortunate today to be married. Remedy: Improve your health by placing crystal balls in your bedroom.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Gemini: Attend a social gathering today to lift your mood. Be cautious with your belongings, as there is a risk of theft; safeguard your valuables. Your partner will be supportive, adding to the pleasant energy around you. The day will be filled with the warmth of love—cherish these moments, and don’t take your partner for granted. Staying on top of tasks will leave you with time for yourself at the end of the day, while procrastination only increases stress. Married life will feel especially fulfilling today, with love and good food adding to the joy. Remedy: Rahu brings positive energy through charity, creativity, and helpfulness. To enhance financial stability, find creative ways to help and serve others.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:30 am.

Cancer: Your charm will be especially noticeable today, like a pleasant fragrance. Consider investing in stocks or mutual funds for long-term benefits. A new relationship could begin and promises to be both lasting and rewarding. Plant a sapling to bring positivity to your day. Work will go smoothly, with things aligning in your favour. Take time to surprise your spouse by setting aside your tasks and spending quality time together. However, if your schedule keeps you too busy, your spouse may feel overlooked and could express their feelings in the evening. Remedy: For enhanced mutual trust and understanding, place a copper idol of your family deity in your prayer space and offer daily worship.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: Recognize your true potential—you have the strength but may lack the willpower. Be careful with tax matters, as any evasion could lead to serious trouble today. This is a favourable time for those considering marriage. Romance might not be in the cards today, but it’s a promising day for retailers and wholesalers. You may spend some free time seeking a reliable solution to a current problem. However, if work keeps you overly busy, your spouse could feel overlooked and may express this by evening. Remedy: Couples can strengthen their bond by drinking water from an iron vessel.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Virgo: You might spend time on sports today to keep up your physical energy. Be cautious about lending money—doing so without careful thought could lead to complications later on. Expect a lively and pleasant evening as guests fill your home. Love may feel effortless and fulfilling today. Connect with experienced individuals and learn from their insights. With your confidence high, take this chance to expand your network and meet new people. If you think married life is all about compromises, today may show you just how rewarding it can truly be. Remedy: To attract good income, keep a silver coin in a container of Gangajal in your home.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 p.m.

Libra: Elderly family members should prioritize their health today, as you might need to spend significantly on your mother’s or father’s well-being. While this could impact your finances, it will also deepen your bond with them. A younger sibling may turn to you for advice. Your presence brings meaning to your partner's world. Stay attentive when speaking with influential people, as you might gain a valuable insight. Avoid unnecessary social interactions today; instead, focus on self-care and spend quality time with yourself. By the end of the day, you may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. Remedy: Chant 'Om Shukraaya Namaha' 11 times for improved health.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 7 pm.

Scorpio: Expectant mothers should take extra care of their health today. A family member’s illness might lead to unexpected expenses, impacting your finances. However, their health should take priority over financial concerns right now. Be mindful of your words, as there may be tension at home. Offer encouragement to someone seeking success in their love life. Support from both seniors and colleagues at work will boost your confidence. You may come across an old item at home that brings back childhood memories and makes you feel nostalgic. A heartfelt conversation with your spouse will make the day meaningful. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa for good health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: Up to 3 p.m.

Sagittarius: Today is a perfect day to work on breaking the drinking habit. Remember, alcohol can be harmful to your health and can reduce your productivity. You might have a disagreement with your spouse over finances, but a calm approach will help you resolve it smoothly. Some tension may arise from family members or your spouse, yet a romantic moment could bring added joy. Being polite and helpful will earn you positive responses from those around you. Unfortunately, some of your free time might go to waste due to trivial matters. Take a closer look today—you’ll see your spouse is truly a blessing in your life. Remedy: Strengthen family bonds by burying five yellow flowers near a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:15 am to 11:15 am.

Capricorn: Take care of your well-being today; neglecting it could lead to negative consequences. Those running small businesses might receive valuable advice from family or friends that can improve their financial situation. This is also a good time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents. Love is something to be felt and shared with your partner. However, it's not a good day to invite your boss or seniors over to your home. Instead, enjoy some time reading an interesting magazine or novel. Your spouse may bring back memories of your teenage years, along with some mischievous stories. Remedy: Water your money plant to attract prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:15 pm and 4 pm.

Aquarius: Your quick actions today will help resolve a longstanding issue. Businesspeople of this zodiac sign should invest their money carefully and thoughtfully. Your lively attitude will create a positive atmosphere at home, spreading good vibes. However, your spouse may feel the weight of your worries, which could lead to some tension. Be cautious at work, as a competitor might be plotting against you; stay alert and work carefully. While sports are important, don't let them interfere with your education. To ensure a smooth day, it’s best to remain quiet if your spouse is in a bad mood. Remedy: Gifting a pair of white ducks as decorative items to your partner can enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Fear can dampen your happiness, but it’s important to recognize that it stems from your own thoughts and imagination. It stifles spontaneity, diminishes your joy in life, and undermines your effectiveness, so it's best to address it early before it holds you back. Be cautious with all commitments and financial dealings. An old friend may reach out this evening, bringing back fond memories. Take the time to understand your partner’s feelings today. Ensure that you receive recognition for your efforts and don’t let others take credit for your work. Students should avoid wasting time socializing and instead focus on their studies, as this is a crucial time for their academic and personal growth. Today, you will experience the true joy of being married. Remedy: Place a red glass bottle filled with water in the sunlight and drink this water daily for vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.