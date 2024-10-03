Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 4 October 2024, Friday.

Aries: Don't stress about your health, as worrying could make things worse. A sudden influx of money will help you manage your bills and immediate expenses. Use your free time for selfless service—it will bring joy and happiness to you and your family. Some may enjoy a romantic evening filled with gifts and flowers. Surprisingly, the most annoying person at work may show a burst of intellect today. You may want to spend time with loved ones but might not be able to. However, today you’ll realize just how beautiful your marriage truly is.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

Taurus: Support from influential people will greatly boost your morale. Financial transactions will happen throughout the day, and by the end, you'll have managed to save a good amount. Avoid getting into controversial topics that could lead to arguments with your loved ones. Forgiving your partner for past indifference will bring more meaning to your relationship. At work, things could turn around for the better if you simply greet the person who dislikes you. Though you’ll want to engage in your favorite hobby, an unexpected visitor might disrupt your plans. While women are from Venus and men are from Mars, today is a day when the two will truly connect. Remedy: Store water in a yellow glass bottle, place it in the sun, and drink it for harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Gemini: Divine wisdom from a saintly figure will bring you peace and comfort. To build financial strength for the future, it's important to start saving money from today. Your charm and personality will help you make new friends. Enjoy a candlelight meal with your loved one. Connect with experienced individuals today and learn from their insights. Try to control your mind, as you often get distracted and lose time—today could be one of those days. Your spouse may remind you of your teenage years, along with some mischievous memories. Remedy: For good health, donate a flag or banner at a religious place.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Start practicing meditation and yoga for both physical fitness and mental strength. If you've been working towards getting a loan for a long time, today could be your lucky day. Be careful not to overlook your partner’s opinions, as this could lead to frustration. A marriage proposal might be on the way, turning your love life into a lifelong commitment. Your partners will be excited about your new projects and plans. You might leave work early for some reason, which gives you the perfect opportunity to enjoy a picnic or outing with your family. Today, you'll realize just how beautiful your marriage truly is. Remedy: To bring happiness to your family life, donate a bronze Diya at a Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu temple.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Leo: It's a great day to focus on activities that will boost your health. Financially, you won't need to dip into your own savings, as an elder in your family might support you. Be cautious not to let friends take advantage of your generosity. In love, avoid being too pushy. Those in creative fields will have a successful day, gaining long-awaited fame and recognition. Guidance from a spiritual leader or elder will be helpful. However, be mindful, as neighbors might wrongly expose personal details about your married life to your family and friends. Remedy: Help and serve visually-challenged individuals to bring positive energy into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Virgo: You’ll feel full of energy and enthusiasm today, making the most of every opportunity that comes your way. A financial boost will help ease many of your money worries. It’s a great day to draw attention effortlessly. If you seize the chance for intimacy, today could become unforgettable. Support from both seniors and colleagues at work will boost your confidence. Those who have been busy lately will finally get some personal time. Expect a cozy and memorable day in your married life. Remedy: Save coins in an earthen piggy bank and use the money to help children and pilgrims for better health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: After 3.15 pm.

Libra: Your friends will be supportive and help keep your spirits high. Consider saving your extra money in a secure place that offers potential for future returns. However, your spouse's health might cause some concern and may require medical attention. Be careful not to impose your views on your partner, as this could lead to serious conflicts. Engage in creative work, as it will bring you fulfillment. Your quick thinking and problem-solving abilities will earn you recognition. However, differences of opinion could spark a disagreement with your partner today. Remedy: For increased family harmony and well-being, avoid alcohol consumption at home. The Sun, being a sattvic (pure) planet, opposes tamasic (negative) substances like alcohol.

Lucky Colour: Lime Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Scorpio: Your health needs attention today, so make sure to take extra care. For success, consider investing your money based on the advice of innovative and experienced individuals. Spending time with relatives will be beneficial. A disagreement with your partner might arise, but they will ease the situation with their understanding. Employees who have earned it may see promotions or financial rewards. Your communication skills will be especially impressive today. Hugs have great health benefits, and you’ll receive plenty from your spouse. Remedy: For excellent health benefits, keep water in a copper vessel by your bedside at night. In the morning, pour the water at the base of the nearest tree.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 2.25 pm.

Sagittarius: Don't hold back from sharing your thoughts. Letting self-doubt take over will only make things more complicated and slow your progress. Express yourself to regain confidence, and approach challenges with a positive mindset. The investments you made in the past to secure your future will bring rewarding returns today. Your timely assistance may prevent someone from facing misfortune. Romance could be a bit challenging today. However, pending projects and plans will finally start to take shape. If you’re living away from home for work or studies, use your free time to connect with your family—it might get emotional. A relative might surprise you today, which could disrupt your plans. Remedy: Strengthen your romantic relationship by offering a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Those with blood pressure issues may benefit from moderate red wine consumption, as it can help lower blood pressure, control cholesterol, and promote relaxation. If you are involved in a financial court case, expect a favorable decision today that will boost your finances. Before making any changes to your home, ensure you have the approval of others involved. There’s a strong possibility you’ll meet someone who captures your heart today. However, there may be some issues with servants, colleagues, or co-workers. You might spend much of the day resting at home, but by evening, you’ll realize the value of time. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today will be fulfilling. Remedy: To promote harmony and balance in your family, offer a radish placed on a bronze plate to a temple or to beggars near the temple.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Avoid conflicts, as they could aggravate any existing health issues. Stick to your budget to prevent financial strain. A family gathering may introduce you to new people, but be selective—good friends are like treasures worth keeping. Be cautious with your romantic partner; they may try to win your sympathy, but don't take them for granted. Today, you’ll enjoy a peaceful walk under a clear sky, appreciating the fresh air. This will help you stay mentally calm and centered throughout the day. Your parents may bless your spouse with something wonderful, adding happiness to your married life. Remedy: For excellent financial benefits, keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Pisces: Your health will remain stable despite a busy schedule, but don’t take it for granted—caring for your well-being is a lifelong commitment. Today, your parents might express concern over your extravagant spending, and you may face their frustration. If you're seeking emotional support, you’ll find comfort from your elders. However, even thoughtful gifts might fail to lift your partner’s spirits today. Progress in your work is likely, and you might spend your free time watching a web series on your phone. Be mindful, though, as your spouse’s health issues could disrupt some of your plans. Remedy: To enjoy a blissful love life, recite the Vishnu Chalisa or sing hymns in praise of Lord Vishnu.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.